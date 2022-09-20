First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled

For Santa Cruz, the previous generation of the Tallboy was a bike that became something of a cult classic. It seemed to resonate with nearly everyone that rode it, inspiring all sorts of unique custom builds, some of them focused on eking out as much downhill performance as possible, and others on making into an XC machine with more comfort than a purebred race bike.



Released in 2019, the Tallboy 4 hit the sweet spot when it came to versatility, boasting geometry numbers that allowed it to handle trickier, technical terrain without feeling dull and lethargic on mellower trail. It's a trail bike through and through, with 29” wheels, 120mm of rear travel, and a 130mm fork.



Tallboy 5 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 120 mm, 130 mm fork

• C & CC carbon frame options

• 65.5º or 65.7º head angle

• 76.6º seat tube angle (size L, low)

• 438mm chainstays (size L, low)

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 28.75 lbs / 13.04 kg (size L, X01 AXS RSV build)

• Price: $5,299 - $10,399 USD

