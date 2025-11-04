First Ride: 2026 Evil Offering - More Travel, Updated Geo, & No SuperBoost

It has been a quiet few years for Evil Bikes, with their last batch of updates dating back to 2022. That generation of changes was quite small - essentially just the integration of the UDH standard - but now a sweeping revision has been applied to the Offering, their do-it-all trail bike. Travel has increased, geometry has modernized, and Super Boost is dead - but it's still thoroughly Evil.
• 151mm frame travel, 150-170mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 63.6-64.7° head angle
• 77.7-79.2° seat angle
• 431-507mm reach, 611-653mm stack
• 435mm chainstays
• Price: $6,700 – $10,600 USD
• Weight: 33.4lb / 15.1kg (Lyrik build)
The distinctive industrial design of the Offering's frame has been simplified a bit for this newest generation, but it's still instantly recognizable as an Evil. The Offering stays true to its roots as a 29"-only platform, with no mixed wheel options to speak of. Speaking of wheels, Evil has done away with the Super Boost 157 rear axle standard, settling on the more common Boost 148. Some camp of folks will be upset, but the majority can celebrate easier-to-find spares, and wider aftermarket options.
The new Evil features a simplified version of their high/low flip chip, requiring far less faff to achieve the same adjustments. That adjustment yields a 0.5° change to the head and seat tube angles, along with an 8mm change in bottom bracket height - more on the rest of the geometry later.
Evil stuck with a threaded bottom bracket for ease of service, kept the rear brake mount at 180mm native, and gave the Offering a 2-bolt ISCG 05 bashguard mount. The bike uses a 30.9mm seatpost, and insertion depths are as follows: Small, 225mm; Medium, 240mm; Large, 260mm; XL, 295mm.
The Offering is the first Evil to receive the in-frame storage treatment. They've implemented a hatch cover with a strong latch, covering a sizable entry into the frame - big enough to hold my typical ride kit. Packing your kit takes some care when compared to other internal storage bikes, as there is a through-frame pivot element directly underneath the opening. There's plenty of room above, but you'll have to make sure nothing hard sits at the base, as it'll knock against that in-frame element incessantly.
The non-driveside linkage houses a built-in sag gauge, helping you target the magic 30% figure. The DELTA linkage no longer uses hollow bolts, with solid hardware throughout for better longevity.
Other details include a custom chain guide that integrates cleanly into the main pivot hardware, a small debris fender to protect the swingarm-frame junction, and fully guided internal cable routing. All hardware comes etched with the torque requirements, to make service a little bit easier.
The stock chainslap protection is simple and effective, with large hollow bumps damping all but the harshest chain impacts. The Offering features clearance for a 36t chainring, with advertised fitment for a 2.6" tire out back.Geometry
The Offering sees some radical shifts in the geometry department, starting with a 1.5° slacker head angle - resulting in a static figure of 64.7° in the High position. The seat angle ratchets 2° forward, putting it at 79° in the bike's steepest position. Reach figures remain largely the same, as does the stack height.
Thanks to that slacker head angle, the front center grows by 20mm on every size of the bike, resulting in more stability at speed. The rear center has grown as well, pushing the chainstay length out to 435mm on all four sizes of the Offering.
As mentioned earlier, the flip chip puts the head and seat tube angles 0.5° slacker, and drops the bottom bracket by 8mm - giving you a BB drop of 24mm in High, and 32mm in Low. As a result, the stack figure gets a bit taller in Low, and the reach shortens slightly. The effective chainstay length also gets 2mm longer in that position. Suspension Design
Evil is synonymous with their DELTA linkage-driven single pivot layout, something of a favorite child of one Dave Weagle. The design prioritizes top-end traction, while offering support as you get into the belly of travel. As before, the kinematic info is kept behind a shroud of mystery - a bold move in the era of accessible 3D-scanning equipment.
As always, the Offering targets a strict 30% sag figure for best performance. Hitting this mark is made easier thanks to the refinement of Evil's sag indicator, which sits concentric to the forward linkage element and retains its measurement even after you've gotten off the bike.
The Offering is compatible with 150, 160, and 170mm forks, but the rear wheel travel will remain fixed at 151mm regardless of flip chip positions, build spec choices, or wishful thinking. The leverage curve doesn't change at all when the flip chip is used, making that adjustment purely about the geometry. The Super Deluxe and Vivid specs both use a 205x60mm trunnion shock with a very light compression tune. Build Kits
There are ten build kits available for the Offering, but luckily it breaks down to five unique parts specs, with the Lyrik/Super Deluxe or Zeb/Vivid suspension combinations adding the extra complication.
All of the build kits feature SRAM T-Type drivetrains, Maven Silver-level brakes, and RockShox Ultimate-level suspension, with carbon wheel upgrades available for any build. There aren't any budget builds in the lot, but there also aren't any critical parts you'd want to swap out immediately - suspension, wheels, drivetrain, and brakes are well accounted for.
Though not listed below, the Offering frameset (frame, shock, headset) will be available for $3,999 USD.
When buying a bike, the decision tree is essentially: Zeb and Vivid or Lyrik and Super Deluxe; SRAM 90, XO, or XX Transmission; Industry Nine alloy or carbon wheels.
Lyrik / Super Deluxe // $9,299 USD. Carbon frame, RockShox Lyrik/Super Deluxe Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Silver Brakes, Industry Nine Hydra 2 Carbon Wheels. 33.4lb / 15.1kg.
Ride Impressions
Zeb / Vivid // $9,299 USD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb/Vivid Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Silver Brakes, Industry Nine Hydra 2 Carbon Wheels. 34.4lb / 15.6kg.
It can be easy to get desensitized to all the hyped-up marketing this industry loves to bandy around, but some bikes do genuinely feel different. I'd put the Offering in that camp, with a unique suspension feel that checks a lot of boxes while keeping things fun. The bike has a lot of traction in the initial bit of travel when pedaling and coasting, with a good bit of support past sag to keep things from wallowing. Under braking, the bike tends to squat a fair bit, putting you in a defensive position but taking away from some of the suspension performance.
The geometry is arguably the biggest update on the table here, and for the most part I think Evil did a good job of modernizing the platform. The seat angle feels great on all manner of climbs, and pairs well with the active rear end, allowing the bike to work through bumps while you stay relatively upright and centered. The front end geo feels well-suited to a bike of this category, and keeps things stable at speed while still maintaining some maneuverability - even more so if you keep the flip chip in the High position. Though the chainstay length has grown a bit for the new Offering, it's still rather short for the larger sizes in the range. I understand the desire to keep the bike feeling agile and fun, but not scaling that experience for longer front-center bikes does have negative tradeoffs when it comes to front/rear balance.
I've ridden both the Lyrik and Zeb builds a fair bit at this point, and so far it feels like the 160mm Lyrik is going to be the best bet for the majority of riders. The 170mm Zeb kicks the head angle out a bit more, and generally feels better suited to steeper terrain and feature-heavy riding, but the lighter, shorter travel package still holds its own quite well. Shock-wise, both the Super Deluxe and Vivid suit the bike nicely, but the latter does squeeze a bit more traction and bump erasure out of the platform.
Touching quickly on the parts spec of the Offering, there's not much I'd do differently if I were building it up from scratch. The high-end-only approach obviously incurs a certain price tag, but save for some preference differences on things like cockpit you won't have to change anything out right away. Though the choices are limited to the SRAM/RockShox extended universe, the pairing works very well, and keeps the catalog from getting to rangy.
I'll be putting in plenty of miles on the Offering through what is already promising to be a nice wet winter, so stay tuned for long-term thoughts on how the bike performs at home and further afield.
