First Ride: 2026 Evil Offering - More Travel, Updated Geo, & No SuperBoost

Nov 4, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
FIRST RIDE
Evil Offering
Photos & Words: Dario DiGiulio

It has been a quiet few years for Evil Bikes, with their last batch of updates dating back to 2022. That generation of changes was quite small - essentially just the integration of the UDH standard - but now a sweeping revision has been applied to the Offering, their do-it-all trail bike. Travel has increased, geometry has modernized, and Super Boost is dead - but it's still thoroughly Evil.

photo
Offering Details

• 151mm frame travel, 150-170mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 63.6-64.7° head angle
• 77.7-79.2° seat angle
• 431-507mm reach, 611-653mm stack
• 435mm chainstays
• Price: $6,700 – $10,600 USD
• Weight: 33.4lb / 15.1kg (Lyrik build)
evil-bikes.com



Frame Details

The distinctive industrial design of the Offering's frame has been simplified a bit for this newest generation, but it's still instantly recognizable as an Evil. The Offering stays true to its roots as a 29"-only platform, with no mixed wheel options to speak of. Speaking of wheels, Evil has done away with the Super Boost 157 rear axle standard, settling on the more common Boost 148. Some camp of folks will be upset, but the majority can celebrate easier-to-find spares, and wider aftermarket options.

The new Evil features a simplified version of their high/low flip chip, requiring far less faff to achieve the same adjustments. That adjustment yields a 0.5° change to the head and seat tube angles, along with an 8mm change in bottom bracket height - more on the rest of the geometry later.

Evil stuck with a threaded bottom bracket for ease of service, kept the rear brake mount at 180mm native, and gave the Offering a 2-bolt ISCG 05 bashguard mount. The bike uses a 30.9mm seatpost, and insertion depths are as follows: Small, 225mm; Medium, 240mm; Large, 260mm; XL, 295mm.

photo

photo

The Offering is the first Evil to receive the in-frame storage treatment. They've implemented a hatch cover with a strong latch, covering a sizable entry into the frame - big enough to hold my typical ride kit. Packing your kit takes some care when compared to other internal storage bikes, as there is a through-frame pivot element directly underneath the opening. There's plenty of room above, but you'll have to make sure nothing hard sits at the base, as it'll knock against that in-frame element incessantly.

The non-driveside linkage houses a built-in sag gauge, helping you target the magic 30% figure. The DELTA linkage no longer uses hollow bolts, with solid hardware throughout for better longevity.

photo

Other details include a custom chain guide that integrates cleanly into the main pivot hardware, a small debris fender to protect the swingarm-frame junction, and fully guided internal cable routing. All hardware comes etched with the torque requirements, to make service a little bit easier.

The stock chainslap protection is simple and effective, with large hollow bumps damping all but the harshest chain impacts. The Offering features clearance for a 36t chainring, with advertised fitment for a 2.6" tire out back.

photo
High/low flip chip.

photo
Integrated chain guide.

photo

photo

Geometry

The Offering sees some radical shifts in the geometry department, starting with a 1.5° slacker head angle - resulting in a static figure of 64.7° in the High position. The seat angle ratchets 2° forward, putting it at 79° in the bike's steepest position. Reach figures remain largely the same, as does the stack height.

Thanks to that slacker head angle, the front center grows by 20mm on every size of the bike, resulting in more stability at speed. The rear center has grown as well, pushing the chainstay length out to 435mm on all four sizes of the Offering.

As mentioned earlier, the flip chip puts the head and seat tube angles 0.5° slacker, and drops the bottom bracket by 8mm - giving you a BB drop of 24mm in High, and 32mm in Low. As a result, the stack figure gets a bit taller in Low, and the reach shortens slightly. The effective chainstay length also gets 2mm longer in that position.

photo

Suspension Design

Evil is synonymous with their DELTA linkage-driven single pivot layout, something of a favorite child of one Dave Weagle. The design prioritizes top-end traction, while offering support as you get into the belly of travel. As before, the kinematic info is kept behind a shroud of mystery - a bold move in the era of accessible 3D-scanning equipment.

photo
Sag-O-Meter.

As always, the Offering targets a strict 30% sag figure for best performance. Hitting this mark is made easier thanks to the refinement of Evil's sag indicator, which sits concentric to the forward linkage element and retains its measurement even after you've gotten off the bike.

The Offering is compatible with 150, 160, and 170mm forks, but the rear wheel travel will remain fixed at 151mm regardless of flip chip positions, build spec choices, or wishful thinking. The leverage curve doesn't change at all when the flip chip is used, making that adjustment purely about the geometry. The Super Deluxe and Vivid specs both use a 205x60mm trunnion shock with a very light compression tune.

photo

Build Kits

There are ten build kits available for the Offering, but luckily it breaks down to five unique parts specs, with the Lyrik/Super Deluxe or Zeb/Vivid suspension combinations adding the extra complication.

All of the build kits feature SRAM T-Type drivetrains, Maven Silver-level brakes, and RockShox Ultimate-level suspension, with carbon wheel upgrades available for any build. There aren't any budget builds in the lot, but there also aren't any critical parts you'd want to swap out immediately - suspension, wheels, drivetrain, and brakes are well accounted for.

Though not listed below, the Offering frameset (frame, shock, headset) will be available for $3,999 USD.

photo
If teal (aka Steel Panther) isn't your thing. Black Mass.

photo
Or if you want something louder. Tropic Thunder.

When buying a bike, the decision tree is essentially: Zeb and Vivid or Lyrik and Super Deluxe; SRAM 90, XO, or XX Transmission; Industry Nine alloy or carbon wheels.

photo
Lyrik / Super Deluxe // $9,299 USD. Carbon frame, RockShox Lyrik/Super Deluxe Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Silver Brakes, Industry Nine Hydra 2 Carbon Wheels. 33.4lb / 15.1kg.

photo
The Lyrik builds.

photo
Zeb / Vivid // $9,299 USD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb/Vivid Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Silver Brakes, Industry Nine Hydra 2 Carbon Wheels. 34.4lb / 15.6kg.

photo
The Zeb builds.

photo
Young Jake on the new rig.

Ride Impressions

It can be easy to get desensitized to all the hyped-up marketing this industry loves to bandy around, but some bikes do genuinely feel different. I'd put the Offering in that camp, with a unique suspension feel that checks a lot of boxes while keeping things fun. The bike has a lot of traction in the initial bit of travel when pedaling and coasting, with a good bit of support past sag to keep things from wallowing. Under braking, the bike tends to squat a fair bit, putting you in a defensive position but taking away from some of the suspension performance.

The geometry is arguably the biggest update on the table here, and for the most part I think Evil did a good job of modernizing the platform. The seat angle feels great on all manner of climbs, and pairs well with the active rear end, allowing the bike to work through bumps while you stay relatively upright and centered. The front end geo feels well-suited to a bike of this category, and keeps things stable at speed while still maintaining some maneuverability - even more so if you keep the flip chip in the High position. Though the chainstay length has grown a bit for the new Offering, it's still rather short for the larger sizes in the range. I understand the desire to keep the bike feeling agile and fun, but not scaling that experience for longer front-center bikes does have negative tradeoffs when it comes to front/rear balance.

I've ridden both the Lyrik and Zeb builds a fair bit at this point, and so far it feels like the 160mm Lyrik is going to be the best bet for the majority of riders. The 170mm Zeb kicks the head angle out a bit more, and generally feels better suited to steeper terrain and feature-heavy riding, but the lighter, shorter travel package still holds its own quite well. Shock-wise, both the Super Deluxe and Vivid suit the bike nicely, but the latter does squeeze a bit more traction and bump erasure out of the platform.

photo
Evil's stock bars still have a funky upsweep to them.

Touching quickly on the parts spec of the Offering, there's not much I'd do differently if I were building it up from scratch. The high-end-only approach obviously incurs a certain price tag, but save for some preference differences on things like cockpit you won't have to change anything out right away. Though the choices are limited to the SRAM/RockShox extended universe, the pairing works very well, and keeps the catalog from getting to rangy.

I'll be putting in plenty of miles on the Offering through what is already promising to be a nice wet winter, so stay tuned for long-term thoughts on how the bike performs at home and further afield.


You can find more high-res photos of the Offering here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Evil Bikes Evil Offering


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
380 articles
Report
66 Comments
  • 796
 Superboost is dying, nature is healing.
  • 42
 I'm looking forward to someone coming out with a 152.5 'AverageBoost'. That'll be a game changer.
  • 481
 Evil crushed these updates (boost, better flip chip, steeper seat tube). Well done listening to what the buyers want while staying true to the ride characteristics of other evil bikes.
  • 131
 Agreed. This is the first bike from Evil that I'd actually consider owning in a long, long time.
  • 249
 That random brake line emerging from the top tube is... Awful? Also, why?
Either route it externally for us home mechanics, or put it through the downtube like everyone else. This is literally the worst of both options.
  • 111
 I can't unsee that now
  • 41
 Looks normal to me
  • 20
 had this on my previous evil offering. I never had an issue with routing a brake cable through. I think there may be internal tubes maybe?
  • 23
 @adventuresbycole: the more you look at it the more of strange design choice it seems, but it's really neither here nor there.
  • 30
 This is their "trade mark" design. all previous generations of their bike did this.
  • 41
 looks like they installed a dropper from 2010
  • 11
 looks pretty normal to me? the brake line needs to get from the front triangle to the rear triangle and it always does it near the shock somewhere. I wouldn't have even noticed if you didn't bring it up.
  • 21
 @nzandyb: It's definitely there.
  • 21
 @tatchle1: looks normal on a bike that costs 2/3 as much as this.
  • 10
 Yeah they've always done this. It just stands out more here because all previous frames had a small triangle in that space that obscured the view. This front triangle is a fairly different design from the previous models. It does stand out though now.
  • 238
 Still not offering size specific chainstays seems like a miss to me. Especially when you are attempting to charge almost $6KCAD for your frame.
  • 21
 regardless of CS length preferences, I agree.
  • 176
 435mm seat tube with a 260mm insertion is a miss for me, but it's cool to see Evil still making new bikes.
  • 120
 435mm Chainstays should be 50000000
  • 31
 In a small.
  • 80
 I love Evil. So glad the Offering has returned to it's canonical form. Black.
  • 92
 That price...yikes..
  • 10
 Ooof. I'll always love analog MTB more than eMTB, but with the Vala AL starting at $6k I don't think I'll ever spend over $6k on a bike without a motor again. My 5010 frame I picked up on sale for $2k feels like the most fairly priced bike I've owned.
  • 20
 I owned three generations of Followings and the biggest gripe I had on all my Evils was never getting the seat post deep enough. I know the chainstays are short but I think it works for the character of a bike like The Following. I have other long chainstay bikes that I enjoy and rotate. I will say the bearings always got crunchy sooner than expected but I was riding in the PNW at the time, I think they would fair a lot better in dryer climates. I never had a more fun better jumping bike than The Following - although the Epic Evo has shocked me so far.
  • 20
 Sounds similar to the new high pivot
Norco sight: good traction, good support, benefits from a burlier fork in the park, but a lyrik or 36 makes more sense for pedally rides... except on sale, a 24 sight is damn near half the price
  • 43
 Curious if this is only a question of "lighting" or whatever, but that rear triangle is not the same colour as the front on the green version. Different suppliers for front and rear frame members, not painted at the same time, or really just a mix of lighting/shading/etc?

Cool to see that Evil is still making bikes though.
  • 40
 Looks the same to me
  • 50
 Cool to see Evil making new bikes
  • 41
 Is this a shift too far to enduro land or still a good all around trail bike? I honestly would have loved to see it stay a 140/150 bike with updated geo.
  • 10
 Wouldn't be surprised to if the plan is to also increase travel on the future version of the Following.
  • 10
 its kind of funny the continued debate of chainstay length as a single number and not the big picture. the whole short and playful is funny when you look at balance ratio and the short and playful bike actually has okay balance f/r. Definitely changes with size!... but shows how people get glued to a single number and are crazy about it
  • 10
 Yes and no. Playfulness comes from more than just the front center-to-rear center ratios.

For instance, at a constant FC:RC ratio, a longer chainstay will require more effort to manual
  • 10
 @pmhobson: and stack can help. its all part of the bigger picture for sure!
  • 10
 Antonio Osuna has done linkage analysis for a bunch of evils, so the kinematic is a poorly kept secret. They have a unique leverage curve. I haven't ridden one, but it aligns with what people seem to say (plush from the high leverage bit in early travel, but poppy from the platform that starts around sag). Complex leverage curves seem to be out of fashion these days, though.
  • 10
 linkagedesign.blogspot.com/2019/09/evil-offering-29-2019.html?m=1
  • 10
 Chainstay length is what it is but they should scale with size. Designers should pick a ratio of FC:RC they want for a specific model and then make all sizes have that ratio. This is especially true when charging more premium level prices like $3999 for a frameset. I'm glad Evil is still going, everyone I've talked to has genuinely loved their bikes.
  • 64
 glad to finally see some fresh offerings from Evil, but I can't say I have really been following their progress. I suppose there's always a faction who enjoy their bikes.
  • 62
 My boner is absolutely enormous
  • 30
 148mm boost or 157mm super boost?
  • 30
 @bigtim: 135 quick release probably
  • 31
 I'm surprised these guys are still in business. Maybe other small/medium sized bike companies should see what they're doing right.
  • 10
 You mean like not releasing new bikes in 2-3 years? Not sure thats a winning strategy.
  • 43
 Love my Offering. I think as a whole going to Boost is better for everyone, but I'm in the camp of wanting to upgrade the frame but being stuck with Super Boost wheels.
  • 10
 their launch video is really good. I want to buy the bike after watching it
youtu.be/r5EQqjCyuM4?si=PV9-K7xLusgUPxk4
  • 41
 WHERE IS THE NEW CALLING?!
  • 20
 Miss my 2017 Calling a lot. Was a really fun bike!
  • 31
 I’ve been waiting YEARS for this announcement.

I’m not crying you’re crying.
  • 10
 Evil Bike ride so differently, their suspension feel as mentioned in the post is truly unique. Fan boy for life. Cannot wait for Ebike Update
  • 20
 It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for [them].
  • 31
 435mm chainstays? Unrideable.
  • 10
 What's the frame weight? Seems like the full builds got a couple pounds heavier
  • 21
 So… it’s better now???
  • 42
 148
  • 20
 Sexy af. I want one.
  • 10
 Great improv scene with the bike buyer character.
  • 10
 Medium riders rejoice! seems like a fun bike for the medium rider
  • 10
 No do a slomo huck to flat so we can see the linkages flex like noodles
  • 10
 Excellent role play, Dario.
  • 11
 No Stupid Boost? Sign me up!!
  • 11
 Yes! No more stupid boost for Evil! Waiting for the Following!
  • 10
 Awesome!
  • 10
 Yawn
  • 14
 Superboost has got to be one of the most annoying "innovations" of the last decade in this industry. So glad to see it's finally on its way out.
  • 22
 But will it crack?
  • 58
 I wanna love it...but the price...the chainstays...the extra complicated bearings...the seatpost insertion...
  • 102
 The bearings aren't that complicated: they're bearings. The dog-bone linkages aren't complicated at all to service/flip chip/whatever (I used to own a Following). Seat post insertion looks pretty good for Dario. And 435 chainstays are fine. Doesn't sound like you want to love it at all Smile







