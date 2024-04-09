First Ride: 2024 Mondraker Dune eMTB - Punchy, Maneuverable, & Light Enough



The Mondraker Dune is the latest mountain bike subject to reappropriation with an electric motor, positioned as the Super Enduro of light(er) e-bikes. This is more overhaul territory, rather than some basic updates, and arguably worthy of a name change. However, the Dune's intentions, at least from a descending standpoint, remain unchanged. While the 2017 iteration was a 27.5" wheeled affair, 2024 sees it switch to a dedicated MX configuration across the S-XL size range, with 165mm of rear wheel travel delivered by the Updated Zero Suspension platform. That's paired with a 170mm or 180mm fork, depending on the model. Most notably, the Dune is home to a 55 Nm Bosch SX motor and a 400 Wh battery, and weighs just shy of 20 kg (43 lbs).





2024 Mondraker Dune Details

• Full Carbon Frame

• 165mm Rear Wheel Travel

• 170/180mm Fork (XR)

• 64°/63.5° head angle

• MX Wheels

• Bosch SX Motor, 55 Nm & 600 W peak power

• 400 Wh battery (250 Wh Range Extender available)

• Weight: 19.92 kg / 42.5 lbs (actual, S)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL; 440-500 mm reach

• Price: $11,999 USD (Dune XR)

• Lifetime warranty

• mondraker.com

