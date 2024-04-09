First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers

Grip X2:

Gravity & Enduro

Grip X:

Trail & All-Mountain

Grip SL:

Cross Country & Gravel

The Dampers

The current Grip 2. Vs the new Grip X2.

New dampers, new chassis details, and a new naming convention. Fox is dropping a swath of updates to their XC, trail, and enduro forks, aiming to improve the performance of the products without reinventing the wheel. It's not a total overhaul though, as the 34, 36, and 38 forks all remain essentially the same, save for the damper updates and some improved bushing designs. If anything, it's a solid lesson in the differences that changes in damping can make to the overall system, even when air spring and chassis remain the same.The lineup is simple, but the updated monikers might be a bit confusing at first. The breakdown is as such:| Fits Fox 34, 36, 38, 40| Fits Fox 34, 36, 38| Fits Fox 32TC, 32SC, 34SCAll of these damper updates are backwards compatible with the existing fork models, though there are some chassis updates that will roll out in tandem.There are some pretty major changes to the damping philosophy on the Grip X and Grip X2 forks, but all the changes are piggybacking on the existing Grip architecture. In broad strokes, the goal of the updates was to increase the effectiveness of end-user tuning, improve traction and ride height, and balance pressure within the damping system.Both forks feature a much larger base valve - allowing for more oil to flow through the system - with many more shims in place to control that flow as you wish. Conceptually simple, but packaging was the real challenge here, as it's quite a bit more to fit in the existing chassis. The damping philosophy was heavily influenced by Sergio Avanto, the Product Performance Manager on the GripX2 project, who has a serious pedigree in Supercross suspension tuning. Those philosophies bled their way into the mountain bike side of things, and resulted in the changes you see here.That two-stepped black "hat" you can see atop the new Grip X2's shim stack determines the basic high-speed compression (HSC) characteristics, and can be changed based on a bike manufacturer's (or customer's) desired feel. It basically allows you to shift the bracket of adjustments you can make towards the lighter or firmer ends of the spectrum, based on the size hat you're running. Just another small part in the tuning philosophy, but a cool detail.Yes there are more shims, yes the base valve is much larger, but in real-world terms the effect is more damping. The Grip X2 and Grip X both offer a different feel to the existing Grip 2, with subtle differences between the two new options. We'll have further thoughts on that front in the Ride Impressions, but for now let's just say it's quite good.I asked Jordi Cortes, the head of Fox's Global Race Department, for some insight into the benefits of the new damper designs and any differences in setup that may arise.

What do X2 and X achieve that Grip 2 doesn’t?

X and X2 are an evolution. We spent lots of time finding out how to build more damping without adding harshness or losing grip. We came up with some very special test equipment that really let us focus on building damping in a useable manner.

Are there significant tuning differences between Grip X2 and Grip 2? do you approach the two differently??

While there are significant differences internally the way you approach setting them up will be exactly the same. This includes our dampers and really anyone else’s.

Do you think many racers will run the Grip X over the X2 on larger fork chassis?

Grip X2. Grip X.

Adjustments

Chassis

Gold

Pricing

Grip SL Damper

Grip X Damper

Grip X2 Damper

32SC Factory Series

34SC Factory Series

34 Factory Series

36 Factory Series

38 Factory Series

40 Factory Series

Ride Impressions

Speaking first to the Grip X, I found it to match the character of the shorter-travel 36 nicely. You can tune it to feel soft and grippy off the top, while still retaining plenty of ride height. The HSC adjuster is visually easy to zero out and set to your preferred clocked position, and the LSC is essentially a set-once adjustment for me on a bike like this. Simplified rebound is going to be a nice feature for lots of users, and definitely takes a bit of puzzling out of the mix. Feel-wise, it's not drastically different to the Grip2, but may feel a wee bit sportier back to back.



Grip X2, on the other hand, is a pretty distinct difference to me. I did a series of back to back rides on a 170mm 38, swapping between Grip 2 and Grip X2, and came away generally preferring the latter. Mind you, that doesn't mean Grip 2 is suddenly not good enough. If you'd asked me three months ago what my go-to long travel fork was, I would have probably chosen a Grip 2 38. The X2 update feels more controlled when changing directions from compression to rebound, resulting in what I'd call a quieter ride feel. It's not stiffer, but the increased damping rounds out all the hits in a way that surprised me at first. You still get some tactile feedback at your hands, but the damping makes it feel like you're just pushing through it as opposed to running into something. There is a little more grip off the top, where a little goes a long way.



All told, I'm a fan, despite being worried Fox would mess with a good thing for the sake of reinvention. It's simply an evolution, towards a more composed ride quality that I'm finding confidence inspiring. Added bonus: both the X and X2 dampers are much quieter than the Grip 2, if that happens to matter to you. — Dario DiGiulio

Before going into my initial ride impressions of the new Grip X2 damper, I should mention that I didn't have any major complaints about the performance of the Grip2 damper – by now I've ridden dozens of forks with that damper, and each time I was able to get it set up without much fuss. Yes, I typically found myself towards the open side of the high- and low-speed compression settings, but I was still able to find a comfortable setup.



With that in mind, I installed a 160mm Fox 36 with the new Grip X2 damper on my Fuel EX to see how much difference a fatter stack of shims could really make. As it turns out, a pretty big difference – it didn't take more than a few turns down one of my favorite rocky descents to start noticing that the fork was doing a better job of taking the edge of repeated sharp hits. 'Plusher' would be one way to describe it, but that almost implies that the fork sits deeper into its travel, and that's not the case. Instead, the feeling is that the fork is quicker to respond to an impact, and does a better job of dissipating it before the next hit.



I tried the full range of compression settings, from full closed to full open, and found them all to be useable, although, not surprisingly, the full closed setting definitely put more feedback into my hands than I would want for an everyday setup. My current settings for my 160 lb weight are 83 psi, HSC: 7, LSC: 15, HSR: 6, LSR: 6. Conditions have been wet and slippery lately, so those are skewed more toward the softer, grippier side of things – I'll add some compression when the ground firms up and speeds increase. I'm not fully open on compression or rebound, and the spot that I'm at gives me room to adjust in both directions.



We'll have some head-to-head fork reviews later this season, but so far I'd say the Grip X2 damper outshines the RockShox Charger 3 damper, at least in the 36 vs Lyrik matchup – the 36 is more comfortable when it comes to repeated big hits, or chattery, washboard sections of trail. — Mike Kazimer

I don’t think you’ll see many people racing the X, X2 has some performance advantages that definitely make a difference on the clock.The Grip X2's adjustment will feel similar to those familiar with the Grip 2 damper, with high speed compression being the only one that differs. That difference lies simply in the distance between clicks, with a full 180° turn between each position on the HSC dial. There are 10 HSC clicks in total. Low speed compression has 20 clicks, low speed rebound has 16, and high speed rebound has 8.The Grip X is slightly different, and maybe more reminiscent of the outgoing Grip damper. There are detents in the high speed compression circuit, but if you complete the full 170° sweep from full open to full close, you reach the "Super Firm" mode, which effectively closes the HSC and LSC circuits. There is a sole low speed rebound adjuster on the lower leg, with 16 detents.Because the air springs are unchanged, the volume spacer configurations are as well. Fox recommends starting where you left off with Grip 2 (if you're upgrading to the new damper), and simply tuning the damper first.Pretty simple here, the only change being made to the 34,36, and 38 chassis comes in the form of a reworked bushing design. The redesign is simple, reducing friction and improving oil flow. They are the same size and overlap as the current bushing design, and could be replaced in the event of a major service. Definitely not as significant as the damper updates, but an incremental step towards making the whole system better.Luckily, the chassis changes aren't critical to the damper updates, so folks looking to drop a Grip X or X2 into their existing forks will be able to do so without issue.There are too many permutations to get into the specific weights for each, but here are the broad strokes comparisons between the prior Grip 2 and the new Grip X and Grip X2:Grip X2 is only a 20 gram increase over Grip 2 in 160mm travel, and Grip X is 120grams lighter than Grip X2 in 160mm travel.As you may have noticed, these forks come in a new colorway. (It's pretty subtle though, you may have missed it). The all-gold regalia is meant to celebrate Fox's 50th anniversary, and will be available as a limited edition model later this year. Fox is estimating the release to be sometime this summer, but for now the glittery models will be seen only on select athlete and media bikes.The full lineup's pricing is below, with smaller service items and individual dampers priced as follows:: $280-295 USD |: $320-340 USD |: $380-450 USD- Grip SL: $969-$1049 (w/ remote) USD / $1299-$1399 (w/ remote) CAD- Grip SL: $1019-$1089 (w/ remote) USD / $1369-1459 (w/ remote) CAD- Grip X: $999 USD / $1339 CAD- Grip X / Grip X2: $1149 USD / $1539 CAD- Grip X2: $1249 USD / $1669 CAD- Grip X2: $1849 USD / $2479 CADMike and I have been riding a couple variations of the new Fox product for a few months now, spanning the trail / all-mountain / enduro range on a few bikes that fit those monikers. I've been riding a Grip X-equipped 140mm 36 on my Santa Cruz Tallboy, as well as a Grip X2 170mm 38 on my Frameworks. Mike has been testing a Grip X2 160mm 36 on his Trek Fuel EX.