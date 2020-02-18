First Ride: The New Ibis Ripmo V2 is Carbon AF

How is it different from the original Ripmo?
Not too long ago, Ibis released the Ripmo AF, their first aluminum framed bike in nearly 20 years. It turns out that the AF was hint of things to come, and it's now being joined by the carbon Ripmo 2.
The Ripmo 2 shares the same geometry as the AF, but the carbon construction allows for a frame weight that's nearly two pounds lighter. Lighter weight tends to mean a lighter wallet, and in this case the Ripmo 2 frame will set you back $2,999 USD. Complete bikes begin at $4,399 and go up to $9,299 USD.
A Fox DPX2 shock is the stock spec, but there's also the option to upgrade to a Float X2, and the Ripmo is also coil-shock compatible for riders who want to go that route.
Ibis Ripmo V2 Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 147mm (r) / 160mm (f)
• 64.9-degree head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Frame weight: 6.3 lb w/ DPX2, 6.74 lb w/ Float X2
• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD
• Frame only: $2,999 USD
• ibiscycles.com
The Ripmo has only been around since 2019, so Ibis didn't need to go too
crazy with the updates when it came time for version 2.0. The head angle now sits at 64.9-degrees, 1-degree slacker than before, and the reach has increased by a handful of millimeters on each size.
The rear travel has been bumped up from 145 to 147mm, but what's more noteworthy is the increased amount of progression. That means the Ripmo V2 is now coil-shock compatible, and it should be less likely to reach the end of its travel too quickly. That change in progression was inspired in part by requests from EWS team rider Robin Wallner, who was actually riding a Ripmo V2 last season, racking up four top-ten finishes on his hidden-in-plain-sight prototype.
Along with the geometry and suspension updates, Ibis added in a two small rubber protectors to keep the linkages protected from mud, and to reduce the likelihood of a rock getting wedged and pinched between a link and the seattube.
The rest of the frame details carry over from the original – there's room for a 26oz water bottle inside the front triangle on sizes M-XL, a threaded bottom bracket, polycarbonate downtube protector, and clearance for up to a 2.6” rear tire. Ride Impressions
The Ripmo V2 addresses the two main requests I had when I reviewed the original back in 2018.
The slacker head angle and increased progression are exactly what I thought it needed to push it a little deeper into that all-mountain / enduro category.
Side note: I'd love to see Ibis come out with a full-on big mountain beast. A big-wheeled HD5 if you will, ideally with even more travel and a longer wheelbase. The Ripmost? I don't know. I think there's room in the lineup for a bike park smasher like that. Ibis has the bases well covered with their current lineup, and the Ripmo is extremely versatile, but just like a ski quiver, it's nice to have that pair of extra-fat powder boards for those special occasions.
But back to the Ripmo V2. It hasn't lost any of its climbing prowess, with a nice blend of traction and support that doesn't require the use of the climb switch. The slightly slacker head angle doesn't hinder its uphill performance either – it's still very easy to maneuver, and doesn't take as much work to get through tight sections of trail compared to bikes that are even more gravity-oriented.
On the descents, the lively nature of the original is still there. Yes, it can certainly used as an enduro race bike, but the overall feel is more energetic and nimble, and it'll be very well suited to riders who prefer to hop and pop their way down the trail as opposed to pointing and plowing straight down the fall line. A coil shock could alter that feeling a bit – I'll probably experiment with going that route in the future, although the feel of the Float X2 leaves little to be desired.
In any case, fans of the original Ripmo will feel right at home on the updated version, as will riders in search of a longer travel bike that doesn't need that doesn't require pro-level skills to come alive.
Outdoor bike images: Ian Collins

