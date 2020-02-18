First Ride: The New Ibis Ripmo V2 is Carbon AF

Not too long ago, Ibis released the Ripmo AF, their first aluminum framed bike in nearly 20 years. It turns out that the AF was hint of things to come, and it's now being joined by the carbon Ripmo 2.



The Ripmo 2 shares the same geometry as the AF, but the carbon construction allows for a frame weight that's nearly two pounds lighter. Lighter weight tends to mean a lighter wallet, and in this case the Ripmo 2 frame will set you back $2,999 USD. Complete bikes begin at $4,399 and go up to $9,299 USD.



A Fox DPX2 shock is the stock spec, but there's also the option to upgrade to a Float X2, and the Ripmo is also coil-shock compatible for riders who want to go that route.





Ibis Ripmo V2 Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 147mm (r) / 160mm (f)

• 64.9-degree head angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Frame weight: 6.3 lb w/ DPX2, 6.74 lb w/ Float X2

• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD

• Frame only: $2,999 USD

• ibiscycles.com • Wheelsize: 29"• Carbon frame• Travel: 147mm (r) / 160mm (f)• 64.9-degree head angle• 435mm chainstays• Frame weight: 6.3 lb w/ DPX2, 6.74 lb w/ Float X2• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD• Frame only: $2,999 USD

