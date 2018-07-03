FIRST LOOK

First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson

Jul 3, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Santa Cruz Bronson

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson

There's a new Bronson on the block, and it looks a whole lot like a Nomad. But don't be fooled by the similar looks – out on the trail this 150mm machine has an entirely different feel than its longer and slacker sibling. Just like the prior version, it's still an all-mountain bike through and through, although it's more than capable enough to mix it up at an enduro race, or for the occasional visit to the bike park.

There are both carbon and aluminum framed options, with complete bike prices beginning at $3,499 USD for the aluminum R model, and going all the way up to $9,899 for the XTR Reserve model. Want to build up a Bronson with your own selection of parts? An alloy frame will set you back $1,999, and a carbon CC frame goes for $3,299.


Bronson Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• 65.1° or 65.4° head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Complete price: CC: $6999 - $9899 USD, C: $3499 - $6399, AL: $3499 - $4199
• Frame only: AL: $1999, CC: $3299
• Colors: Industry Blue, Primer Grey
• Lifetime frame warranty
www.santacruzbicycles.com



The Bronson's shock has been relocated lower to the downtube, where it's driven by the short lower link, a configuration that's designed to create a more linear, progressive suspension curve.

What's New?

The most obvious change to the Bronson is the rear suspension layout – the shock is now tucked low on the frame, just above the bottom bracket, rather than being attached to the top tube. There are also dual uprights on the rear swingarm (the prior version and the Nomad both have only one upright, on the non-drive side).

It's still a VPP suspension design, thanks to the two counter-rotating links, but by using the lower link to drive the shock Santa Cruz was able to give the bike a more linear, progressive suspension curve – in other words, the suspension should behave the same way when an obstacle is encountered no matter where the shock is sitting in its travel.

Thinking about trying out some extra-wide tires? That's no problem on the Bronson – there's room to go as wide as 2.8”. There are two different versions of each built kit - a 27.5 and a 27.5+ option. The 27.5 builds get a 2.5" Maxxis Minion DHF up front, and a 2.4" DHR II in the rear, mounted on rims with a 30mm internal width, while the 27.5+ versions get even wider rims, and 2.6” Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II tires. The Plus hype seems to have subsided, but we're starting to see more and more 2.6” tires hit the market, a width that offers more precise handling than a 2.8” or wider tire, while still providing the extra traction and smooth ride that put 27.5+ tires on the map in the first place.


The Bronson's frame design has the shock positioned underneath the seattube.
A flip chip on the lower link allows for the head angle to be adjusted by .3-degrees, and the bottom bracket height by 4mm.


Sweating the Small Stuff

'Refined' is the word that often comes to mind when describing Santa Cruz's bikes – the little details are all in order, like the bolt-on downtube protector that's in place to protect the frame from the damage that shuttling can incur, the threaded bottom bracket, and the carbon tubes molded inside the front triangle to facilitate internal cable routing. There's also plenty of room to carry a full-size water bottle, and a miniature fender that protects the shock from any trail debris that gets flung up by the rear wheel.



A bolt-on downtube protector keeps the frame safe from damage while shuttling (or crashing).
Reduced seat tube lengths make it possible to run longer travel dropper posts.




Geometry - A Little Longer, A Little Slacker

The new Bronson's reach has grown by 15mm compared to the previous model, and the head angle is now a degree slacker in the lowest setting with a 160mm fork. Like the Nomad, there's a flip chip on the lower link that can be used to increase or decrease the head angle and bottom bracket height.

The seat tube angle has been bumped up to 75-degrees, while the actual length has been decreased, which makes it easier to run longer travel dropper posts, or for riders to size up if they're looking for a roomier frame.


The Juliana Roubion uses the same frame as the Bronson, but receives a different paint job, and the build kits include Juliana-branded seats and grips.
Bronson CC XX1 Reserve.
The aluminum Bronson S.

Specifications

Detailing every single possible parts configuration for the new Bronson would be about as exciting as watching paint dry, but there are a few highlights worth mentioning. The first is that every model, from budget to bling, comes with a 12-speed drivetrain, ranging from SRAM NX gruppo found on the entry level aluminum and carbon models, up to either SRAM XX1 or Shimano XTR at the other end of the price scale. RockShox handles the rear suspension, with either a Super Deluxe R or RCT depending on the pricepoint. Up front, a 160mm RockShox Yari is found on the least expensive options, while a Fox 36 Performance, Elite, or Factory fork is spec'd on the rest of the models in the lineup.



Ride Impressions

I'm in the middle of testing several different bikes at the moment (a tough job, I know), but there's something special about the Bronson that keeps making me grab it over the other test sleds, which is saying something considering that it's not rocking my preferred wheelsize. Is there a 29” version on the way? I sure hope so, but Josh Kissner, Santa Cruz's Product Manager, cagily shrugged off my pestering – we'll just have to wait and see if there's a big wheeled option in the works. In case you're wondering, there's no way that a 29" wheel can be sqeezed in there - the tire will hit the lower rocker link.

I've been able to get in a handful of solid rides in on the Bronson, just enough to come up with a few initial impressions on its handling. I got along well with the previous version, and so far that's been the case with this iteration as well. It's a very intuitive bike to ride, one that doesn't require any special riding techniques to get it to behave exactly the way I want. All of my rides have started with a sustained climb, giving me plenty of time to contemplate just its climbing prowess. The new suspension layout hasn't diminished the Bronson's uphill abilities in the slightest – there's still no need to reach down for that compression lever unless you're facing an extra-long gravel or paved road grind, and even then it's not really necessary. It feels quick and efficient, but without the fully locked-out feeling that sometimes accompanies dual-link designs - it's active enough to maintain grip over rough terrain.


The Bronson's no one trick pony - it climbs almost as well as it descends.

I've also started to experiment with a set of Santa Cruz's Reserve 37 wheels mounted up with a 2.6” Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tires tire combo, and that big rubber has already proven its mettle on the climbs – I managed to clean a section of trail the other day that I usually treat as a hike-a-bike. Granted, the dirt was perfect, but those big tires made it much easier to keep from spinning out and losing traction. They probably wouldn't be my first tire choice if I mostly rode on fast, hardpacked terrain, but on slightly slower speed trails that have lots of chunky rock- or root-filled sections the extra grip and stability they provide makes them an intriguing option.

Does the Bronson feel like a mini-Nomad? In a way, yes, although the word 'mini' might be underselling the capabilities of this bike. That 150mm of rear travel is incredibly supple and well controlled, which makes it feel almost bottomless in the really rough stuff. The Nomad may be a bit more forgiving of line choice errors thanks to its 20mm of extra travel, but the Bronson has a more energetic feel to its handling, and it's better suited for rides that include a little bit of everything – up, down, and all around. I'm going to keep putting the miles in over the next couple of months – look for a long-term review later this year.




44 Comments

  • + 25
 "designed to create a more linear, progressive suspension curve" - so which is it? More linear, or more progressive??
  • + 3
 linear-proressive
  • + 2
 Exactly. Progressive ramps up, linear remains constant....
  • + 5
 Also, it uses 650b 29er wheels.
  • + 10
 They're saying that they've made the curve, which is progressive, has been made more linear. ie it still ramps up, but not as quickly. A progressive curve can be linear or non-linear, in the same way that a REgressive curve can be either linear or non-linear.
  • + 1
 That's what I though. Linear and progressive are opposite right?.... I look forward to hearing an explanation for this one.
  • + 1
 The leverage rate is progressive in a linear fashion. Basically shock shaft speeds increase linearly through the travel, creating more damping.
  • + 1
 I read it as ‘a less progressive curve than before’ but could be completely wrong with that.
Either way it doesn’t help much to explain what’s going on. Just use a graph then all the obtuse and misused suspension jargon is avoided.
  • + 9
 Just need this frame with 29inch wheels pretty please!
  • + 2
 Hightower v2 for sure.
  • + 3
 The 29er’s are coming; Nomad 29 & Hightower 2.0 just wait........
  • + 1
 @Pomki: sounds good to me
  • + 1
 "In case you're wondering, there's no way that a 29" wheel can be sqeezed in there - the tire will hit the lower rocker link."

So, that means that a 29er would have to have an almost 2cm longer CS, probably 1.5cm, forgoing 2.6" tires, which is sensible anyhow. Good. ESTA also improved (with TT in the sweet spot at XL, for me). Sign me up for that bike when it gets released! In my heart I'm a Santa Cruz fanboi anyways.
  • + 1
 Santa Cruz have always made lovely looking bikes, the Nomad and now the Bronson are not nice looking. Plus the colours are just odd. Geometry is getting better though. I’m sure these bikes will ride well, but they don’t make me want one.
  • + 2
 These "odd" colors is what a 2020 line-up of the rest of the industry will look like.
  • + 1
 I concur on the fugly colors Ozak. Makes one wonder about the availability of hallucinogens up there in Santa Cruz
  • + 1
 @YoKev: no need to wonder. They’re quite readily available.
  • + 1
 The renewal of the bronson was long overdue, especially for that short geometry. I like the new design. 29“ would be nice though. Good colour selection with the blue and darker grey.
Yet I am wondering if this one will have more of a “character“ as I found the older Bronson most of all just forgiving and not pushing you towards insanity
  • + 2
 Kind of hard to find any fault in this Bronson . Idk if I was splitting hairs maybe an extra inch of SO. Looks extremely well thought out
  • + 1
 Absolutely gorgeous too (especially the Juliana colors!). I always quite liked the looks of the Nomad 4 too, but have to admit this is still a huge improvement.
  • + 3
 In what situation would anyone notice the difference of a flip chip that changes 0.3 degrees (genuinely curious)
  • + 1
 The ange is probably felt less than the change in bb-hightower.
  • + 1
 You wouldnt notice a 4mm drop in BB height? That's like saying you wouldnt notice if you had 175 or 170mm cranks either.
  • + 1
 You’d feel the difference there and then in the garage straight after you changed it then quickly forget about it. I agree it’s a small change but overall it’s still a change that’ll help you tweak the bike to your own needs. I’d take that over not having any options at all Wink
  • + 1
 Should be rejoicing that SC isn't forcing 29" wheels like a lot of other companies but instead the reviewer is compaining. Most people that get a 29er end up missing the smaller wheels and going back.
  • + 2
 Damn.. I absolutely love my nomad but I wouln't mind trading in for this frame, love that upper link too. But man, mismatching shock/fork brands?
  • + 1
 That's how I feel about Transition's bikes. I love everything about them but unless you get the top of the line spec or entry level spec they come with mismatched fork/shock brands.
  • + 1
 Clever how they've managed to rid their bikes of many of the crappy traits of VPP while still keeping the design. If they did a Horst bike it would no doubt ride great but I bet it'd look stunning.
  • + 3
 Why is the aluminum so heavy? S comes at almost 15kg (33lbs)??
  • + 1
 even the carbon frame option is kind of heavy for a 150mm travel bike
  • + 2
 www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=176&v=qhf_lfijfgA a demo by the rat himself must watch
  • + 2
 Looks good.. New Bronson vid with Ratboy? 3

www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOUEIJf698I
  • + 4
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhf_lfijfgA
  • + 2
 That upper link makes the whole bike look a lot more appealing than the nomad's.
  • + 2
 Throwback to those 2014 nomad colors
  • + 2
 Looks only a mother could love, and prices only a motherf**cker could pay.
  • + 1
 Nice to see SC leading the charge with all-12-speed bikes for this iteration.
  • + 2
 Hello of a lot better looking that the Nomad Looks incredibly refined.
  • + 1
 Interested to see what they’ll do with the 5010 now
  • + 2
 Lol ok I wasn’t left in the dark long
  • + 1
 Will it fit a Fox X2 in rear setup?
  • + 1
 Very EVIL
  • - 3
 Don't wish to be a downer and I'm sure it's a killer bike, but the angular approach with all out straight lines isn't really working for me.
  • - 2
 No Press Fit bottom bracket ? That's a deal breaker for me...

Post a Comment



