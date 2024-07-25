First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar





The geometry, kinematics, and most of the frame details are all nearly identical to the Slash, which should be welcome news to anyone looking for a capable and well-rounded eMTB. The lineup is kept simple for now, with just two spec levels to choose from.



Trek created something rather impressive with the Slash they released last year , enough so to win our Bike of the Year award. In hopes of enterprising on a successful platform, Trek was already at work on a motorized version of the Slash, resulting in what you see here: the Slash+. This 170mm all-mountain bike is a relatively lightweight offering, with a small motor system and a mid-size battery meant to keep handling manageable while providing enough boost to warrant the fuss.The geometry, kinematics, and most of the frame details are all nearly identical to the Slash, which should be welcome news to anyone looking for a capable and well-rounded eMTB. The lineup is kept simple for now, with just two spec levels to choose from. Slash+ Details



• 172.2 mm travel rear, 170 mm fork

• Mixed wheel (Small 27.5 only)

• TQ HPR50 motor, 50 Nm torque

• 580 or 360Wh battery, 160Wh extender

• Carbon frame

• 63.4° degree head tube angle (±1° cup available)

• Progression flip chip

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 46 lb, 20.8 kg

• Price: $7,999 - $11,999 USD

• trekbikes.com

• 172.2 mm travel rear, 170 mm fork• Mixed wheel (Small 27.5 only)• TQ HPR50 motor, 50 Nm torque• 580 or 360Wh battery, 160Wh extender• Carbon frame• 63.4° degree head tube angle (±1° cup available)• Progression flip chip• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight: 46 lb, 20.8 kg• Price: $7,999 - $11,999 USD

Frame & Motor Details

Trek loves a spreadsheet.

Geometry

Suspension Layout

Leverage ratio. Wheel path.

Builds & Pricing

Slash+ 9.7 // $7,999 USD, $10,999 CAD. Fox Rhythm/Performance suspension, Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Bontrager Line Comp 30 wheelset.

Slash+ 9.9 // $11,999 USD, $15,999 CAD. RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Silver brakes, Bontrager Line Pro 30 wheelset.

Slash+ Ride Impressions

The Slash+ lineup starts at $7,999 USD ($10,999 CAD), and rockets up to $11,999 USD ($15,999 CAD) for the higher-spec model. While neither is cheap, they both offer solid components for the money, with nothing you'd immediately want to swap out to better suit the use case.Much of the Slash+ is identical to the non-motorized Slash, with a couple key differences. The most obvious is the omission of any in-frame storage, as that space is taken up by a 580Wh battery. The charging port for said battery is tucked away in the crook of the downtube and toptube, with a nice rubber gasket to keep things safe. Worth mentioning is how satisfying the *clunk* of the charging cable is when you pop it into the port - nothing feels chintzy or fragile.The distinctive idler arrangement of the Slash carries through, with a 19-tooth upper wheel keeping things spinning fairly smoothly. The lower chainguide has been improved as well, with a direct mount to the motor nuts taking out any potential misalignment in the system. This was the root cause of the dropped chains on the Slash, a frustrating yet simple issue in the end. I haven't experienced a single dropped chain on this bike. The Slash+ also features an integrated skid plate that sits below the chainring, taking the brunt of the impacts you'll subject the bike to.The TQ-HPR50 motor has a very small form factor that's easy to miss, with an even stealthier sound. In most trail situations, you can't hear the motor at all, just the standard chain noises of a high pivot and tires on dirt. The standard battery is the 580Wh, though there is a smaller 360Wh should you want to make the system even lighter. To swap batteries, all you need to do is remove two hex bolts fixing it in place, pop open the lower cover, and slide it out. There are two different end caps to accommodate the different sizes, so those are included in the swap. If you want extra juice, there's a 160Wh bottle cage mounted range extender available.Like the non-electric Slash, the geometry of the Slash+ is aggressive, with a mindful balance to keep things stable at speed and maneuverable in slower tech. Reach numbers start at 430mm and grow all the way up to 519mm, with sizable jumps at the higher end of the range. This is likely due to the omission of the M/L size, which took up a key position in the middle of the range, allowing for a slightly longer Large and shorter Medium. The bottom bracket drop is relatively low across the board, measuring 27mm below the front axle. Chainstay lengths are essentially the same on the S, M, and L bikes, but grow 5mm for the XL. While they may look short on paper, it's important to remember that they grow nearly 19mm through the range of travel, sitting about 11mm longer at sag.The head tube angle of the Slash+ is adjustable ±1° using press-in headset cups, and sits at 63.4° in the neutral position. There are small knock-on changes that come with making that alteration, but I'll let you chase those down in the geometry chart. The seat tube angle sits around 77° in all sizes, with fairly steep actual seat tube angles as well - welcomed news to leggy folks like me.As previously mentioned, Trek stuck to their guns with the Slash+, carrying over identical kinematics to the Slash. We found this kinematic to suit a wide variety of riders and terrain, thanks in part to the built in adaptability of a progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. This, coupled with the adjustable hydraulic bottom out in the Vivid rear shock, allows for excellent tuning options for the rider, allowing you to adjust the full range of the stroke to fit your preferences. Obviously, those choices sit within the broad parameters laid out by the Trek engineers, but luckily they didn't get too crazy with things.The Slash+ is the first eMTB I've ridden that can truly claim near-silent motor operation. An odd detail to start with perhaps, but it's one of the first things you notice when you hop on the bike and set out on a ride. You can make out some noise in the right circumstance, but it's faint at best, and far less annoying than the typical whine motors emit.More importantly (for me), the bike performs incredibly well in challenging terrain. Much like the Slash we liked so much, the suspension has a great balance of bump erasure and precision, making it feel confidant in both high speed and more picky sections of trail alike. After a short adjustment period, the growing rear center feels easy to intuit, and works well on sculpted jumps and supportive flow trails as well. That said, this feels like a bike biased towards rough and natural terrain, both on the climb and the descent.Because this isn't the most powerful motor available, you'll notice a little less pep than a full-power eMTB on the climbs, but it's not so significant as to separate the potential ride group. I've been able to keep up with friends on high torque full power bikes, but I'm definitely putting in more effort than I would typically on a boosted ride.It's worth touching on the updated sizing of the Slash+ vs the current Slash, as some numbers have shifted a bit with the reduced size run. S, M, and XL bikes remain fairly similar in reach to the Slash models, with fairly similar overall angles and such. One notable exception is the size L, which suffers a loss in reach and stack due to the smaller run of sizes. This is meant to better bridge the the M/L and L that Trek typically offers, and splits the two right down the middle.Sizing changes aside, the short story is this: the Slash+ might just be the best eMTB I've ridden to date, with a balanced feel that doesn't feel overly heavy or sluggish, all while providing all the high speed truckin' capabilities you want out of a long-travel e-bike. I'm looking forward to many more laps aboard this one, so stay tuned for a long term review in time.