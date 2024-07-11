First Ride: The Wolf Tooth Resolve V2 is the Longest Dropper Post on the Market

Wolf Tooth is upping the ante with their revised dropper post, while still holding true to their reparable and US-made ethics. The Resolve has been in their lineup for a few years now, but they've improved on the internal design and added new travel and fitment options.

It may be only 2mm longer than the current record holder (OneUp V3), but that's how progress moves sometimes. The Resolve is only 11 grams heavier than the OneUp, and features a self-bleeding function that requires no tools or replacement cartridges.



Resolve rev2 Dropper Details



• Travel amounts: 125, 160, 200, 242mm

• 30.9, 31.6, or 34.9mm diameters

• Weight: 621 grams (242mm x 31.6mm)

• Right to Repair full parts availability

• $80 rev1 to rev2 conversion kit

• Price: Starting at $350 USD

• More info:

• Travel amounts: 125, 160, 200, 242mm• 30.9, 31.6, or 34.9mm diameters• Weight: 621 grams (242mm x 31.6mm)• Right to Repair full parts availability• $80 rev1 to rev2 conversion kit• Price: Starting at $350 USD• More info: wolftoothcomponents.com