First Ride: The Wolf Tooth Resolve V2 is the Longest Dropper Post on the Market

Jul 11, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Skewed clamp for all the perfectionists out there.

Wolf Tooth is upping the ante with their revised dropper post, while still holding true to their reparable and US-made ethics. The Resolve has been in their lineup for a few years now, but they've improved on the internal design and added new travel and fitment options.
It may be only 2mm longer than the current record holder (OneUp V3), but that's how progress moves sometimes. The Resolve is only 11 grams heavier than the OneUp, and features a self-bleeding function that requires no tools or replacement cartridges.
Resolve rev2 Dropper Details

• Travel amounts: 125, 160, 200, 242mm
• 30.9, 31.6, or 34.9mm diameters
• Weight: 621 grams (242mm x 31.6mm)
• Right to Repair full parts availability
• $80 rev1 to rev2 conversion kit
• Price: Starting at $350 USD
• More info: wolftoothcomponents.com

photo

For those curious, the full list of weights is as follows:

125 x 30.9, 441g | 125 x 31.6, 457g
160 x 30.9, 491g | 160 x 31.6, 511g | 160 x 34.9, 584g
200 x 30.9, 545g | 200 x 31.6, 564g | 200 x 34.9, 648g
242 x 30.9, 601g | 242 x 31.6, 621g | 242 x 34.9, 711g
photo
You can also get the Resolve with titanium clamp hardware, which shaves about 7g off the total weight.

The Resolve has a self-bleeding function that purges air from the system every time the post is cycled. That means if any sag develops, a full drop and return should be enough to bring it back to full top-out firmness. I've had a the original Resolve for a bit over a year, and have found that sometimes it requires two or three cycles to get back to 100%. The new versionof the post has improved internals, making this process more efficient and consistent.

Another internal update was made to the spool valve, which dictates the ease at which the post actuates. The updated design should make things about 25% easier to actuate, whether the saddle is weighted or not. These updates are backwards compatible to the rev1 posts, with a full how-to guide and $80 upgrade kit available on Wolf Tooth's website.

photo
The Resolve has one of the shortest stack heights available on the market, thanks in part to the very short clamp head design.

The first iteration of the Resolve only came in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters, but the second wave includes a 34.9 variant. This thicker post uses a unique stanchion, cartridge, and lower housing to improve the durability and stiffness. This is nice to see, as those benefits are always assumed of 34.9 posts, though some don't really differ from their slimmer alternatives.

photo
Saddle adjustment markings for ease of setup.
photo
And the sleekest seal collar I've seen on a dropper.

Wolf Tooth also integrated travel adjustment into the Resolve, done in 5mm increments via clip-on spacers. There is no limit to how far you can reduce a post's travel, so one could really maximize drop on a given frame if insertion allows.

photo
This bike loves a long dropper.

Ride Impressions

I've been riding the Resolve rev2 for the past few weeks, and so far it has done exactly what you'd hope it would. It goes up, it goes down, it stays put when you tell it to. Any sag that has developed (typically due to being actuated with the bike inverted) goes away with one or two cycles of the post. Like the first version, it has a very positive top and bottom-out sound, serving as a useful tell for what's going on behind your back.

I'd previously been running a V2 OneUp 240 on this bike, and while I can't claim to notice the 2mm gain, the massive drop does feel key to me on this bike. Very steep seat tube angles seem to demand longer droppers in order to gain as much clearance as you'd have on slacker seat tube bikes, making this a great pairing.

While a little less than a month is hardly enough time to comment on durability, I can say the Resolve happily endured the insane mud that plagued Les Gets during the World Cup. After about a week of riding in the slop, the post didn't slow down at all, and the stanchion came away clean after every cycle.

Stay tuned for a long term review in due time.

22 Comments
  • 20 1
 Some 6' 10' guy riding a knolly is bummed they didn't go full send on a 300mm. Wolf tooth could sold maybe 32 of them.
  • 1 0
 Oops accidentally downvoted. Take this as endorsement for a 300mm lol
  • 11 0
 Wolf Tooth rebranding as TwoUp Components
  • 1 0
 hahah
  • 5 0
 Interesting... I am honestly a little disappointed in my Resolve. A year, 2000 miles and a full rebuild later... It's solid, but compared to my bikeyoke revives, it has more play and feels stickier/slower. Great build quality and the complete serviceability really is nice, but in use... Bikeyoke has it beat.
  • 8 1
 The longer, the better according to my ex wife.
  • 3 1
 Why do people run droppers that go lower than the saddles on dh bikes
  • 3 0
 Because a lot of people use bikes for more then just normal trial riding. Mine gets pedaled, does the occasional shuttle lap, and even gets used on DJ type lines with everything in between. Being able to drop that saddle lower helps.
  • 4 1
 Reading the article above, I deduct it’s because the steeper seat tube angle requires lower drop.
  • 4 1
 Because they sit in a different position than on DH bikes. They get in the way a lot more.
  • 2 0
 my saddle (at full extension) and handlebar are pretty close to the same height. some photos of DH bikes show the nose of the saddle pretty close to the same height as the handlebar. if anything, i often think the DH bike needs an even lower saddle
  • 2 0
 Because they are using them on the exact same downhill tracks, but on bikes with steeper STAs, shorter travel, and less aggressive geometry. So getting the saddle lower and out of your way is even more necessary for safety if you are trying to push it.
  • 1 0
 because marketing departments encouraged them to
  • 1 1
 Not everybody uses the saddle to move his bike around. I guess it depends on riding style
  • 3 1
 @Dario, this beast deserves a switchgrade.
  • 1 0
 Stack height…bringing the underside of your saddle closer to the bolts…and your bolts.
  • 2 0
 yeah but eightpins goes 268mm or so?
  • 3 3
 As a 6'3" anything more than a 175-200 dropper is almost more awkward because your standing up from so low after dropping the seat
  • 2 0
 Problem for us is, it's impossible to find a bike that can slam a 210+ with a long chainstay and high stack. Think the only bike is the new Raww
  • 1 0
 as a 6'2" with short legs i'll never buy a dropper under 210 because i like all the room.
  • 1 0
 the sky is limit!
  • 1 0
 What bike is that?







