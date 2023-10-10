First Ride: Transition Repeater Powertrain eMTB

Transition may have been a relative latecomer to the eMTB party, but after the launch of the full-power Repeater last year it wasn't long before they launched the lighter weight Relay. Now, the Repeater 2.0 is being launched, with 170mm of travel, and SRAM's new Powertrain motor with a 720 Wh battery. It still rolls on 29” wheels front and rear for all models, but a flip chip at the lower shock mount can be used to maintain the geometry for riders that prefer a 27.5” rear wheel.



There are two versions for now, the Repeater X0 AXS ($11,999 USD) and the Repeater GX AXS ($10,499). It sounds like the original Repeater will still remain in the lineup, at least for the near future, to ever-so-slightly balance out the high price of the Powertrain equipped models.





Repeater Powertrain Details



• SRAM Powertrain motor, 720 Wh battery

• 170 mm travel front & rear

• Carbon frame

• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight (size M): GX - 52.9 lb (24 kg) | X0 - 52.8 lb (23.9 kg)

• Price: $10,499 - $11,999 USD

• transitionbikes.com

