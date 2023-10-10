First Ride: Transition Repeater Powertrain eMTB

Oct 10, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Transition may have been a relative latecomer to the eMTB party, but after the launch of the full-power Repeater last year it wasn't long before they launched the lighter weight Relay. Now, the Repeater 2.0 is being launched, with 170mm of travel, and SRAM's new Powertrain motor with a 720 Wh battery. It still rolls on 29” wheels front and rear for all models, but a flip chip at the lower shock mount can be used to maintain the geometry for riders that prefer a 27.5” rear wheel.

There are two versions for now, the Repeater X0 AXS ($11,999 USD) and the Repeater GX AXS ($10,499). It sounds like the original Repeater will still remain in the lineup, at least for the near future, to ever-so-slightly balance out the high price of the Powertrain equipped models.

Repeater Powertrain Details

• SRAM Powertrain motor, 720 Wh battery
• 170 mm travel front & rear
• Carbon frame
• 29" wheels (mixed wheel compatible)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Weight (size M): GX - 52.9 lb (24 kg) | X0 - 52.8 lb (23.9 kg)
• Price: $10,499 - $11,999 USD
transitionbikes.com


photo

photo
photo

Frame & Motor

Props go to Transition for stepping back from the thru-headset cable routing found on the original Repeater. Mistakes happen, and that design choice was one of them, so it's great to see that ports in the side of the frame have returned, which should increase headset bearing longevity and slightly reduce the number of annoyed mechanics in the world.

The general frame layout hasn't changed much – it still uses a Horst link layout with a vertical, trunnion mounted shock, which leaves plenty of room for a full size water bottle, at least on the larger sizes. Along with accessory mounts on the underside of the top tube, all of the Repeater Powertrains come with OneUp's handy EDC took stashed in the steerer tube.

photo
OneUp's EDC tool is stashed in the steerer tube.
photo
The Transmission derailleur is hardwired to the bike's battery.

Both Repeater Powertrains models use a SRAM Transmission drivetrain, a combo that allows riders to have the system shift automatically. It's still not a feature that I'm sold on, since shifting isn't a task that I find to be even remotely difficult, but when enabled the system will shift by itself to maintain a consistent cadence, and even when AutoShift isn't turned on the Coast Shift feature can be used to, you guessed it, shift while coasting, at least as long as a certain minimum speed is maintained. The Transmission derailleur has a wire running from it to the main battery, so that's one less battery to remember to charge.

The Reverb AXS dropper post is the other battery powered component on the bike, and for taller riders it could be a source of frustration, since there isn't any option with more than 170mm of drop, at least not yet, and if it's swapped out for something else the cockpit configuration ends up looking a little cluttered. It does work, it's just not pretty.

As for the motor itself, the Powertrain puts out 90 Nm of torque, and is powered by a 720 Wh battery. SRAM did announce that 250 Wh external range extending batteries will be available later this year, which would make it possible to get out for some seriously long missions. As it is, that 720 Wh capacity is a welcome increase over the 630 Wh battery on the Shimano version of the Repeater.


photo

Geometry

To go along with the 10mm increase in front and rear travel, the Repeater Powertrain has a slacker, 63.5 degree head angle. The chainstays measure a generous 455mm on all sizes, and the seattube angle has been steepened slightly to 78.2-degrees. The reach numbers remain the same as before – it seems like the days of that number increasing with every new model are behind us – and ranges from 425mm on a small to 510mm on a size large.




photo

Models

photo

Prices
X0 - $11,999 USD
GX - $10,499 USD


photo

Ride Impressions

Even though the original Repeater came out less than two years ago, there's a noticeable difference in refinement between the original and the Powertrain model. There's a refreshing lack of motor rattle when coasting downhill, and the actual whir of the motor when pedaling is on the quieter side as well. As I mentioned in my initial write-up of the Powertrain, the motor performance will feel very similar to that of a Specialized Levo, which makes sense considering the hardware comes from the same manufacturer.

It's good to see the option to set up the Repeater with mixed wheels, although I think Transition could have made that the standard spec for all the models and no one would have batted an eye. Remember, we're talking about a full-powered, 170mm machine here that's made for rough, steep trails. The reduced chance for a buzzed butt and improved maneuverability would be a worthy tradeoff over the slightly improved rollover ability, at least in my mind.

As it is, though, the Repeater feels very composed in the steeps, with plenty of speed on tap. The extra travel is there for handling the big hits, but I wouldn't say it's diminished its climbing abilities at all. If anything, the Powertrain motor allows for a more natural cadence while climbing, which can be helpful when treading the line between traction and spinning out on extra-steep sections.

There's also the Auto Shift feature, but I didn't use it much on my ride on the Repeater. It's not really a feature I'm too concerned about either – it's there for riders who want to enable it, but definitely not something I'd consider a 'must have.'

Overall, the new Repeater seems like a solid step up from the original. The extra travel and bigger battery make sense on a full-power machine like this, and it's certainly a worthy option for knocking out big rides on rugged terrain.



