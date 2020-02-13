First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon

Feb 13, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


You probably already guessed without reading that Transition's latest Scout is longer and slacker than its predecessor, but the geometry isn't the only thing that's changed. The new Scout has 140mm of rear-wheel travel (up from 130mm), a 150mm fork, an all-carbon frame, and it's still rolling on 27.5" wheels.

The bike is available in three different builds and as a frame-only option. Prices range from $4,499 USD up to $6,599 USD. The Scout with the mid-level GX build that I've been riding sells for $5,499 USD and has a full SRAM GX drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Stans Flow S1 Team wheels, a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.
Scout Carbon Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm (f)
• Full carbon frame
• 64° head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Weight: 29.8 lb / 13.5 kg (GX build, size M)
• Complete price: $4,499 - $6,599 USD
• Frame only: $3,199
www.transitionbikes.com

Frames are available in sizes XS to XL and all bikes fit a water bottle in the front triangle. The build kits are finished off with handlebars and a seat from Transition's house brand Anvl, along with Sensus grips and a OneUp dropper post.


The Scout GX build, as shown, sells for $5,499 USD.


Chainstay, seatstay, and downtube protection is molded into the frame and keeps the bike quiet.
Bearings are covered and shielded to keep out dirt and grime.


Frame Details

Visually, the lines and contours of the Scout's carbon frame are a bit different than what we've seen from Transition in the past. According to Transition, this new aesthetic is achieved via a latex coated EPS molding process that allows for sharper frame lines and tighter edge radius control.

All of the bikes can fit a water bottle inside the front triangle, and there are two bolts on the underside of the top tube for mounting tools or accessories. Cable routing is internal...for the most part. The rear brake cable is routed externally for ease in serviceability. There are ISCG05 mounts and riders can run a full chainguide if they so wish. There are sealed Enduro Max bearings which are covered with bearing shields to keep out muck and grime on the main pivot.

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, molded chainstay, seatstay, and downtube protection with the chainstay/seatstay protection also designed to quiet chain noise in rough terrain. The frame will clear up to a 27.5" x 2.6" tire.


Internal cable routing for shifting and the seatpost make it easy and clean to pass cables through the frame. A clip holds the cable tight behind the chainring.
Two bolts on the underside of the top tube serve as a tool or accessory mount.



Geometry

The size medium Scout has a 460mm reach and 604mm stack. The head tube angle is 64-degrees, seat tube 77.2-degrees, wheelbase is 1217mm, and all sizes of the bike get 430mm chainstays. There's a good deal of standover height, and a shorter seat tube than before, which makes it possible to run a 120mm dropper on the XS, 150mm on a small, 180mm on a medium and up to a 210mm on the large and XL frames. The previous Scout had a 10mm shorter reach, degree steeper head tube angle, slacker seat tube...you get the idea.

There aren't any geometry-adjusting flip chips to be seen, but Transition say it's perfectly acceptable to run a 160mm fork on the bike as with the 57.5mm stroke shock, or with a longer 62.5mm stroke shock that would up the travel to 150mm.


Suspension

Originally, the Scout had 125mm of travel paired with a 140mm fork. In 2018, the bike bumped up to 130mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork, and now, in its latest iteration, the Scout has 140mm of rear-wheel travel paired with a 150mm fork.

The Scout comes from Transition with 140mm of travel delivered via a 205 x 57.5mm stroke shock that has a 24.5% leverage rate progression, a big change from the last generation that had only 11%. That should allow the bike to work with both air and coil shocks without any issues.

The air shock on the bike comes stock with one spacer, which leaves garage mechanics room to tinker and add more or less ramp up as the bike moves through its travel. Transition recommends that riders run 28-30% sag, but say that they can run anywhere from 25-35% without really throwing off the way the bike rides. I experimented around with this a good deal and that's true, and helpful for those looking to dial the bike in for a little more or less squish depending on how and where they may ride. I settled closer to 30% for my preferred setting.

Riders can use a 62.5mm stroke shock on the Scout in order to up the travel of the Scout by 10mm to 150mm. Transition provides recommended sag settings for this right alongside the other shock on the back of the seat tube.

The Scout is available in two different colors and as a frame only option.



Ride Impressions

Transition says that the Scout is what they would call a modern-day Bottlerocket. If you're not familiar with the Bottlerocket, it's a bike that Transition made well over ten years ago that was short, nimble, playful, and very capable, especially for its time. I had one and I still wish I didn't get rid of it despite how much bikes have advanced, as it was one of the most fun bikes I've owned.

I've been riding the bike in Western North Carolina on all of my usual trails. With the suspension set up as Transition recommended, I settled on running about 30% sag in the shock, which was 147psi with 64psi in the fork.

I was impressed with the efficiency of the Scout while climbing both long grinding fire roads as well as in more technical terrain. There wasn't a lot of bob in the suspension and I never felt as if I was being bogged down. In addition, the seat tube is effectively steep enough to help keep my weight forward and keep the front end on the ground even when things pitch up.

Descending, the suspension is active and supple. There wasn't a bit of harshness in the initial part of the stroke and there was ample traction. The bike is easy to pop off of anything and everything, if you so choose, and doesn't lose composure when it gets up to speed either. Also noticeable is how quiet the bike is. The chainstay and seatstay protection do a phenomenal job of quieting chain noise.

So who's it for? The new carbon Scout is for riders who are looking for a versatile and capable 27.5" bike that's all about delivering an extra-fun time on the trails. It ticks the nimble and playful boxes, and it's a bike that I truly enjoy riding in a variety of conditions. As an ode to the Bottlerocket, the Scout delivers and then some.

Keep in mind that I've only had a short time on the bike and these are very initial ride impressions and not a full review. I'm looking forward to riding the bike more and gathering more concrete thoughts in the coming months.





Video: @damangler

72 Comments

  • 25 0
 I always thought Transition bikes were aesthetically pleasing. Though I'm not sure what I like more: the new angular frame or the older rounded frame. Either way, bike looks awesome! And even better now with lifetime warranty. But I do wish they had Shimano build kits available.
  • 2 0
 My main ride is a 2016 Patrol, I feel it’s the ugliest bike I’ve ever owned. But it’s for riding not looking at, and it’s good for that!
I rode with the Transition guys last year, they were riding prototypes with this new shape, it’s quite desirable, a huge improvement, to my eyes.
  • 3 0
 You should see it in person.... WOWZER
  • 1 0
 old banana style is for eating only, I like this frame design much more
  • 1 0
 Frame is really nice and clean, but I don't know why they went with the 1970s bathroom suite colour scheme.
  • 19 1
 Yo transition where the f*ck’s the super sentinel
  • 1 1
 Super sentinel with the shielded bearings and better rear tire clearance would awsome. A 2.4 maxxis dhr2 is a tight squeeze.
  • 5 0
 "Bearings are covered and shielded to keep out dirt and grime."

Finally. Both my SBG bikes had atrocious bearing wear on both of those main pivots.

Re: the comment in the video about power washing - You didn't have to powerwash your bike to have issues with the bearings there. I certainly didn't powerwash it and riding around these parts (It may have also been my weekly Butter Gap jaunts...), those bearings would get toasted within a few weeks or months. Both of my Transition SBG bikes had issues with that lower bearing, in some cases seizing after less than a month.
  • 5 0
 Sad to see the scout going longer travel and slacked out, a lot of companies keen adding extra travel to a given frame name every year, is this just a trend or is it that longer travel is becoming more pedal friendly or what?
  • 4 0
 Manufacturers providing options on how to change rear-wheel travel amount is super cool.

Couple thoughts: the ETT on the medium seems super short (593). Dan you're about my height, did it feel cramped while seated?

Also, kind of bummed to see the Scout move into all-mountain category with its wheelbase and travel numbers. It was kind of cool to have a BMXy MTB with relatively short wheelbase and snappy head-angle. Now it's just another long-barge. Oh well, that's where the trends are headed.
  • 3 1
 Yep...just another bike fitting into trends instead of the outlier it was at first, which is why it was so great!
  • 6 0
 430 mm chainstays with 64deg head angle and 140mm travel - it’s getting close to a patrol
  • 4 1
 I still own a first gen Scout and once I rode it I sold my other bikes(two Santa Cruz). This bike has been my all time favorite trail bike, and since I keep cracking the chainstay. I figured I'd get the newer version with SBG and a burlier frame. I didn't pay attention to the geo changes before I bought it, and... I hated it...they steepened the seat tube so I felt like I was being pushed out over the front wheel. It rode well, felt composed in the air, handled trails well, but I just couldn't get past the pushed forward feeling.(and the stock lower offset fork killed the steering...swapped the fork out) The older Scout sets you more "inside" the bike, which is what I came to love...it's twitchy and like a big BMX bike on the trails. So, I have to wonder how this newer version will be...I'm going to guess it's also more "serious" since it's longer travel, longer chainstay, but, maybe I'll get a chance to try one out and it will surprise me.
I will say Transition has been a great company to deal with, especially since I've now cracked my chainstay a fourth(maybe fifth) time and they're always helpful. I'd love to support them more but I wish they kept the Scout as it was but made it a bit beefier, for those of us that love this bike for the wild child it was.
  • 3 0
 I suspect this means a new Sentinel, Patrol and maybe the Smuggler will be on their way. I really look forward to seeing what they do next with the Sentinel. Great riding bike.
  • 1 0
 it's sort of hard to figure out how they will make it better. lengthen the reach by 10 mm and half a degree slacker? Not sure if that would improve anything...the bike is such a beast. My guess is they're just gonna put a coil on it and some new paint...like they did with the patrol.
  • 1 0
 @pancakeflatted: the new scout has 25% rate for rear suspension, which is over 2x more progressive than the last scout and current TR line. I think this is probably the biggest improvement. That'd be a great start for improving the sentinel and patrol. Longer chain stays on L and XL frames would also be welcomed!
  • 1 0
 @pancakeflatted: Maybe increase rear travel to 160? Not that there's much wrong with the current 140. At any rate, they have some screaming deals for the Sentinel on their website now.
  • 8 2
 "27.5 ain't dead"? bruh
  • 8 1
 Yep indeed ... why 27.5 would be dead? So that we all have to buy 29" bikes?
  • 1 0
 Depending where I end up living, I'd be excited to have a short travel 27.5 bike, esp. as a second bike. Basically something to ride pump tracks, some light dirt jumps (I'm not a good jumper), and basically ride as a trail BMX.

This looks like it might be a bit bigger than I'd want though at 140/150 with a 27.5 HTA, but I'd love to ride it to find out.
  • 2 0
 Finally, a frame which continues to recognize the Geometron G1. I suspect the geo stuff is finally stabilizing for aggressive trail bikes (enduro?).
  • 1 0
 I did Geometrons "Staff Spec" drive train on my bike. Went back to 11 speed and ditched the clutched derailleur. Way more fun.
  • 2 0
 That looks goooooooooood. And pretty reasonable value for money in the US. Looks like they've shaved a couple of lbs off the builds, too.
  • 2 0
 Oh man I so love this one ! buoy ..... I have the Bronson V3 thats my DH bike now I need an agressive trail bike and cant decide in between the 5010 or this new Scout
  • 1 0
 I also have a Bronson V3. It is a killer trail bike. But I like your style...
  • 3 1
 64 degree head angle on a 150 mm bike .. isnt it this going a bit to far now.. shurely creates drag on clibming... Gread looking bike tho.
  • 1 0
 It's basically on par with the Stumpjumper EVO. And I love that bike. I think 64 is really the limit though. I don't notice a huge difference between 64 and 65, but when I drop the EVO to 63.5 it's a significant change.
  • 8 5
 Nice bike but still not the grim donut!
  • 3 0
 A 27.5 sounds really fun, after riding 29ers exclusively for 10 years.
  • 3 0
 It is. Recently gone back and 27.5 has brought the fun factor back.
  • 1 0
 oof you rode a 29er in 2009, those sucked
  • 1 0
 This bike looks great but I’m not into 27.5 wheels for trail/AM bikes anymore. Let’s see the reworked 29er models.. By that I mean an aluminum 29’er TR11.
  • 1 0
 I've got a 2019 Scout, such a fun and capable bike. Maybe as bit heavy for a long xc slog, but I don't do much of that these days.
  • 1 1
 I have a mk1 scout and they have lost the plot going up to 140mm travel. What made the mk1 scout so good was it’s nimbleness. More travel, slacker HA and longer stays will change that feel.
  • 1 0
 Nice specs.. however....why are almost all new bike colors variants on sick or poo?

Whats wrong with at least having one bright or poppy color in your range?
  • 1 0
 @TransitionBikeCompany this make me sad. the scout was a solid bargain in your lineup, now its no different than a patrol. id gladly trade carbon for fox suspenders.
  • 1 0
 So if the optic had just a tad bit more travel and 27.5 wheels. It would be this?
  • 2 0
 I'm impressed they make a sub 30 lb bike with a GX build!
  • 1 0
 Why is it listed as 31 lb for the medium GX on transition's website?
  • 1 0
 Angles behind the headtube kinda resemble Moondraker.
  • 3 1
 Dead sexy looking bike
  • 1 0
 The straight lines are up for debate, but no alloy version anymore?
  • 1 0
 Really enjoyed the video!

I have a 29" but my N+1 will be a 27.5"
  • 1 0
 Frame only: $3,199. RIDICULOUSLY OVER PRICED!!!
  • 1 0
 Mullet friendly?
  • 1 3
 FMD signed with Canyon. TR signed with canyon.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



