First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive

I have had the Top Fuel in hand for a couple of weeks now, putting in the miles on it at home in North Carolina. Typically, a more aggressive bike with a little more suspension is optimal for a lot of the riding here, but, I've been feeling right at home with the latest crop of short travel trail and XC bikes, thanks to the more progressive geometry their engineers are incorporating.



Some may consider the Top Fuel to be a little under-gunned on rough terrain at first glance, but it really fits right in on the tight and technical singletrack I often ride and I've been able to pedal it up and down everything from smooth climbs and buff descents to sinewy, root laden ups and chunky downs most people would opt to ride an enduro bike on.



The bike I have been riding is the size medium. I could easily go up to the in-between medium/large size Trek offers, but I have been more than happy on the size I'm on.





Daniel Sapp

Location: Brevard, NC, USA

Age: 31

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @d_sapp1

Brevard, NC, USA315'10"150 lbsNone