First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry

If there was ever a bike that was ready for anything, the new generation of the Trek Rail 9.9 would be it. Accompanying the 150 mm travel carbon frame, with geometry inspired by their Slash enduro bike, is the Bosch CX motor and 750Wh PowerTube battery that delivers a 125Wh power boost compared to the previous generation. The bike is spec'd with two 29" wheels, but thanks to a flip-chip adjustment a 27.5" rear wheel can be fitted in the high bottom bracket setting.



Retailing for a jaw dropping $13,499 USD, our size large Rail 9.9 weighed in at 23.78 kg / 52.4 lb, without pedals. The first thing that you'll notice against the flashy red foil graphics and candy paint are more blinking lights. This no-holds-barred build has all the carbon and latest MTB tech, including SRAM AXS electronic shifting, TireWiz, and all new AirWiz pressure sensors.



Trek Rail 9.9 Details



• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" rear compatible)

• Travel: 150 mm rear / 160 mm front

• Carbon frame with magnesium rocker link

• 1.8" tapered steer tube

• ABP suspension design

• Knock Block 2.0

• SRAM AirWiz suspension pressure monitors

• 64.2º (LO) / 64.6° (HI) head tube angle

• 76.7° (LO) / 77.1° (HI) seat tube angle

• 448 mm chainstays

• Weight: 23.78 kg / 52.4 lb (size LG)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $5,599 - $13,499 USD

• trekbikes.com

The all new AirWiz monitors the shock pressures, so you won't have to waste time double checking your suspension before a ride.

Rail 9.9 AXS - $13,499

Build Kits

Rail 9.8 GX - $8,999 Rail 9.8 XT - $8,999

Rail 9.8 GX AXS - $9,999 Rail 9.9 XTR - $12,499

Frame Details

The frame accommodates the new 1.8" tapered steertube standard.

Knock Block 2.0 gives you 72-degrees of turning radius.

The battery has a clever handle that springs up when disconnecting the battery.

Geometry

Ride Impressions

The Kiox display has all the stats on display, but the remote buttons could be more pronounced.

The dual compound 50/70a durometer Bontrager tires were sketchy climbing and descending on the wet bedrock in Pemberton.