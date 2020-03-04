First Ride - Vee Tire Co Flow Snap Trail - Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker
Bike Connection Winter 2020
Massa Marittima, Italy
First Ride
Vee Tire Co Snap Trail
Words by Dan Roberts
Photography by Rupert Fowler & Luigi Sestili


Vee Tire started making bike tires just seven years ago, and it’s been a steep learning curve from their original fat bike tire. The company itself has however existed for much longer than that, starting in 1977 manufacturing rubber compounds, then moto tires and finally bicycle tires. Vee's bike tires are manufactured in Thailand and at the Bike Connection Winter 2020 event, we learned everything about the company and its new Snap Trail tire from a real contender in the coolest name in cycling, Veerawat Sukanjanapong, or as he is better known, "Bike". He’s the son of the founder and started the Vee Tire Co in 2013, focussing on bicycles.

The Snap Trail is a new tire from Vee, available in 27.5” and 29” diameters and at the moment only in a 2.35” wide version.

Snap Trail Details

Wheel Sizes: 27.5" & 29"
Width: 2.35" (60mm)
Casings: Enduro Core or Gravity Core
Compound: Top40 (Shore 42A +/- 2)
Bead: Folding
Recommended Rim Widths: 25 - 30mm (inner width)
Weight: 980g & 1100g for 27.5", 1040g & 1160g for 29" (claimed)
More info: Vee Tire Co

Design & Construction

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker
Enduro Core casings are a single ply design with added reinforcement inside the tyre sides.
Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker
Top40 compound is the softest compound Vee produce for bikes, but so far has held up well with wear.

There are two options for casing, Enduro Core and Gravity Core. Enduro Core is a single 72 TPI ply with an added sidewall reinforcement dubbed Apex that sits inside the tire structure and reaches about halfway up the sidewall. The Gravity Core having two plys with an added reinforcement Vee call "Synthesis" to bring the total numbers of layers up to three. The Synthesis reinforcement sits further to the outside of the tire structure and reaches up closer to the base of the side knobs. The step up from Enduro Core to Gravity Core adds a claimed 120g to the tire.

There’s only one compound available at the moment, Vee’s Top40. This is their softest compound available and is designed to deliver slow rebound properties in a bid to maintain grip over roots, rocks and in the wet.

The tread pattern uses a squarer outer bock design, with alternating big rectangles to slightly smaller L-shaped blocks, both having sipes vertically along them. Small chamfers are present on the outermost edges. The centre knobs follow the alternating theme but go from wider spaced, more angled rectangles to narrower spaced trapezoids. Again, there are sipes in the blocks but they now alter between vertical on the wider-spaced knobs and horizontal for the tighter positioned ones. There’s aggressive ramping on the wider-spaced knobs and a good amount of tapering on the shape of the tighter spaced knobs.

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker
Ramped centre knobs and an alternating narrow wide block arrangement.
Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker
Larger side knobs also alternate their design from rectangular to L shapes.

We tested a pair of 29 x 2.35 in Enduro Core and they came in a whole lot lighter than the claimed 1040g at 978g and 965g for each tire.

When pumped up to 25psi on a 30mm inner width rim, we measured a width of 60mm, which is bang on for what Vee say in their technical drawings. That also lines up very close with a 2.35” Schwalbe Magic Mary at 61mm. A 2.5” Maxxis Minnion DHF measures up a couple of millimetres wider at 63mm for comparison.

There’s a claimed outside diameter of 745mm for the 29” version, so you can use that to figure out your BB height on your own individual bikes. There was quite an interesting chat with Bike from Vee about the influence of tire construction on the final outside diameter. In many engineering projects, the diameters quoted by manufacturers would never be the same in real life. The thought that tire diameter should be quoted based on casing construction, rim width and pressure not just per model would help us all out. But I digress.

The seemingly light tire weight was a little alarming, as normally I ride much heavier tires with thicker and more reinforced construction. So, having a tire coming in around 190g lighter per tire had my eyebrows making funny shapes. But the Snap Trails turned out to pack a lot of punch for their deceptively low weight.

Fitting was a doddle and can be done by hand and only requires a few gentle pushes on a track pump to get them seated. I ran the same tire front and back.

The Snap Trail measures up true to its claimed size of 2.35" or 60mm.
An inflated view of the tread pattern, showing the alternating design on both the centre and side knobs.

Performance

The trails around the Bike Connection Agency event in Massa Marittima, Tuscany were fast, narrow and a whole lot of fun. The top section of the hill was a little flatter, with much more embedded rock sticking out of the ground in sharp and tire killing shapes. The middle was a bit steeper, with a more man-made touch. The hardpack ground rose and fell with little buckets here and there to really push into, mostly at sharp angles to try and rip the tires off. There were plenty of fast flat corners too, where the bike was leaned over and you were death gripping to maintain speed. Down at the bottom the trails flattened out a bit as you traversed back to the camp and so keeping speed and a good dose of pedalling were needed.

For all but one ride, the trails were dry. Recent rains had got rid of any severe dust and had put the conditions into that perfect zone of dry enough not to need to wash your bike but not so dry that it was a dust bowl. Our final ride, however, was after a night-long downpour, so we managed to see how the tires performed on the slick rock and damped single trails.

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker

With the elevation in Massa Marittima not being ginormous, the trail builders have really taken advantage of every meter of the hill. And having a tire that rolls fast is a benefit to having a high overall speed and leaving your energy to darting through the trees rather than overcoming a sluggish tire. The Snap Trails roll fantastically well for a tire of that width and compound softness with the ramped centre knobs helping out.

With that, pedalling wasn’t a chore on them either, although the ramped shape that aids the rolling speed did lose a bit of grip when you were climbing a steeper pitch with out of the saddle pedalling. When smoother seated climbing there were no issues with grip, even on wet slimy roots that would traverse the trail at awkward angles.

On the sharper rockier sections of trail, where not braking enabled you to carry more speed on the flatter portion of the hill, the tires gripped well and also offered no pinging tendencies. Pressures were 23psi front and 26psi rear and set up tubeless. And despite their light weight I suffered zero punctures while out riding in Tuscany.

On the faster sections of trail, hitting into pockets and support with force the tires further impressed. No burping occurred despite our best efforts and there was no feeling of flimsiness from the tire in these situations. Which then egged you on to push harder into the same spot on the next run.

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Rupert Walker

Flat cornering was probably the most impressive trait of the tires. All tires will lose grip at some point, and it’s arguably in this limit situation where you find tires get divided into brilliant and terrible. Really leaned over and at speed the Snap Trails had a beautiful amount of feedback. Between that feeling of total grip and hitting the deck they have a wonderfully wide transition zone that enables and encourages you to play with lean angles and entry speeds all the while feeling if you’re not pushing enough or pushing your luck too far. There was never a sudden surprise lack of grip, where by you felt you’d be on your face in the blink of an eye.

In the wet they gave the same got-your-back feeling, even on the freshly wetted rocks and roots and you could lift your eyeline and just let off with a nice confidence that they weren’t going to do anything out of the blue.

After four days of riding the tires still look fresh, exhibiting no signs of wear in either the braking zones and edges or at the base of the side knobs from leaning the them over and pushing hard. This is all despite having the softest compound Vee offer at a hardness of 40. The compound coming from their experience in drag racing cars.

Giving a bit of a comparison to the more well-known Schwalbe Magic Mary, the Snap Trail definitely rolls a bit quicker for the same tire width and soft compound feel. But what the Snap Trails gain in rolling speed the Magic Marys gain in all around bite into the ground. Both work excellently and neither hold back your confidence, but the Snap Trail would help a bike maintain some trail zippiness without sacrificing much grip.

I’ve brought a pair back to Champéry and am looking forward to riding them on the different terrains in the Alps to see if our holiday romance from Tuscany continues.

Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Vee Tyre Co Photo Luigi Sestili
Pinkbike hot patched up tires were a little surprise waiting at the Bike Connection Winter 2020 event. Rest assured, they will get ridden!


30 Comments

  • 11 0
 Why is nobody copying Continental or Kenda tires? This is discrimination!
  • 11 5
 cause they succ
  • 2 3
 @colincolin: The old school Nevegal was good, but there are much better tires now.
  • 2 0
 They are. The Specialized Eliminator for instance has a thread design very similar to the Kenda Hellkat. And the Vittoria Barzo was certainly inspired by the Continental X-King.
  • 3 0
 @Ttimer: yeah Italians from the North have a soft spot for dodgy German stuff. XKing? Hahaha. One of the worst tires made in recent years. It sucks even as a rear tire! Makes sense for Specialized and Vittoria though, other two tire brands nobody will ever copy
  • 3 0
 @tacklingdummy: The old school Nevegal was "OK" at the time it was released, but horrible by today's standards.
  • 2 0
 @mammal: At that time Nokian NBX was a good tire Big Grin what was their competition? Conti Diesel? Hahah
  • 1 0
 Specialized Butcher?
  • 1 1
 @WAKIdesigns: As is often the case, you seem to have absolutely no clue what you are talking about. The X-King hasn't been in production for several years, so much for "recent". It was also extremely successful as a tyre for wet-weather XC-racing. Responsible for many international podium placements.
  • 10 0
 Unless it's like $45 and performs as well as a Minion, 60% of the time, I'm getting a Minion EVERY time.
  • 3 0
 When you guys review tires, can you ride them until wear patterns on side knobs start to show? Some side knobs rip at the bottom over time, which means sudden loss of traction in corners because of knob fold, and some side knobs wear evenly along the inside length, which means gradual loss of traction over time and lower chances of a fold-over crash. For those of us who are trying to stretch our dollars this is really valuable info.
  • 1 0
 Only had enough ride time in to give a first ride style impression, rather than a full on review. But the insight you're after is for sure something we'll cover in a full review. I also like getting every last ounce of grip out of a tyre before it goes in the bin!
  • 1 0
 I've only ever got knob fold when I'm hammering a v really hard.
  • 5 0
 Vee Snap should have been tested by D. Sapp.
  • 1 0
 With 40a compound, how can they roll as fast as a Magic Mary "soft"? I have diesen some tires with 40a or 42a compound, and none of them rolled like you wanted to pedal it uphill or on Tuscany flowtrails.
Compare it to a Minion DHF/DHR Maxxgrip, please.
  • 1 0
 After using the flow snap for over a year and now running the snap wce I can't wait to get a set of these on my bike. I've used schwalbe mm/nn, and maxxis minions, high rollers and shortys etc etc. The snap wce offers so much more grip in my opinion, but at a weight penalty. With these coming is at over 300g per tyre lighter while maintaining the 40a compound and same tread patter they are going to be so good
  • 1 0
 "The tread pattern uses a squarer outer bock design, with alternating big rectangles to slightly smaller L-shaped blocks, both having sipes vertically along them. Small chamfers are present on the outermost edges. The centre knobs follow the alternating theme but go from wider spaced, more angled rectangles to narrower spaced trapezoids. Again, there are sipes in the blocks but they now alter between vertical on the wider-spaced knobs and horizontal for the tighter positioned ones. There’s aggressive ramping on the wider-spaced knobs and a good amount of tapering on the shape of the tighter spaced knobs."

That is one of the most detailed tread pattern descriptions I have ever seen. I could visualize what he was saying and when I scrolled to the picture it was pretty much what was in my head.

I don't say this often on Pinkbike, but if those were truly Dan's words and not from the marketing group of vee, then that is some great writing!
  • 8 6
 Hey Pinkbike, How about a fat tire (on snow and ice) review/comparison? Even more, how about Fat Bike reviews/shootouts? Got to be as relevant as E-bikes.
  • 5 1
 Looks like a minion.
  • 1 0
 It's Minion NT
  • 2 0
 Minion 2: Reverse Boogaloo
  • 2 0
 Minion 2: Attack of the Clones
  • 1 1
 As a reviewer, i would be suspicious of specially marked review tyres. Particularly if they come from a new company. Those may or may not be representative of the stuff consumers actually get to buy.
  • 1 0
 The Pinkbike one's are still on my workshop bench.
  • 3 1
 Did they come up with the name when they were testing them on enve wheels
  • 2 0
 Those are some heavy ass Minions.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't look like anything to me
  • 1 0
 I had a pretty bad experience of a vee tyre. won't be going back for more!
  • 1 0
 Scroll to details, no 26”, smh, close tab.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a DHF.

Post a Comment



