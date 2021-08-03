First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike

When a composite product manufacturer builds their first frame and strives for nothing but perfection, what else would you expect? Look at this thing; stealthy, raw carbon, matte paint, and sharp lines. Dustin Adams, We Are One's founder, doesn't cut any corners when it comes to production and demands performance with his history in World Cup DH racing.



"Arrival" doesn't stem from any alien landing reference, but symbolizes We Are One's entry to the enduro bike market. We Are One has begun production only two years since the idea became a plan.



Of course, they take the proud responsibility of constructing the full carbon frame in house, learning from their polished experience in building carbon rims and handlebars. The molds for those products are cut with a CNC machine, so they took the opportunity to produce everything else on the frame, like fasteners and links. The titanium hardware, protective rubber pieces, and Cerakote paint, are inclusive to their 500 mile supplier source circle with an emphasis on reusing packaging.



With 152mm of rear wheel travel mated to a 160mm fork, this 29” wheeled rig has already been quietly proving itself on the Enduro World Series under Kamloops young gun, Jonathan Helly, who currently sits in 15th overall in U21.





Arrival Details

• Carbon fiber frame manufactured in B.C.

• Wheel Size: 29"

• 152mm rear travel / 160mm fork

• Titanium hardware with alloy links

• 2 Cerakote ceramic paint color choices

• 3 frame sizes

• 2 chainstay lengths

• Coil shock compatible

• 14.53kg/ 32.04lb, as tested

• Frames and bikes assembled in B.C.

• Complete bikes from $8,889, $10,999 USD

• Frame only pricing TBD

