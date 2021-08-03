First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike

When a composite product manufacturer builds their first frame and strives for nothing but perfection, what else would you expect? Look at this thing; stealthy, raw carbon, matte paint, and sharp lines. Dustin Adams, We Are One's founder, doesn't cut any corners when it comes to production and demands performance with his history in World Cup DH racing.
"Arrival" doesn't stem from any alien landing reference, but symbolizes We Are One's entry to the enduro bike market. We Are One has begun production only two years since the idea became a plan.
Of course, they take the proud responsibility of constructing the full carbon frame in house, learning from their polished experience in building carbon rims and handlebars. The molds for those products are cut with a CNC machine, so they took the opportunity to produce everything else on the frame, like fasteners and links. The titanium hardware, protective rubber pieces, and Cerakote paint, are inclusive to their 500 mile supplier source circle with an emphasis on reusing packaging.
With 152mm of rear wheel travel mated to a 160mm fork, this 29” wheeled rig has already been quietly proving itself on the Enduro World Series under Kamloops young gun, Jonathan Helly, who currently sits in 15th overall in U21.
Arrival Details
• Carbon fiber frame manufactured in B.C.
• Wheel Size: 29"
• 152mm rear travel / 160mm fork
• Titanium hardware with alloy links
• 2 Cerakote ceramic paint color choices
• 3 frame sizes
• 2 chainstay lengths
• Coil shock compatible
• 14.53kg/ 32.04lb, as tested
• Frames and bikes assembled in B.C.
• Complete bikes from $8,889, $10,999 USD
• Frame only pricing TBD
• weareonecomposites.com
There will be two kits available; XO1 mechanical priced at $8,899 USD and XO1 AXS wireless for $10,999. Both trim levels are supplied with a Fox Factory 36 and a Float X2, We Are One’s own Da Package bar and stem combo, plus their Union rims laced to Industry 9 hubs. A Chris King headset, Magura brakes, and Vittorria tires round out the common build components. The prices are on the upper end of the spectrum, because this is a seriously high-end, non-mass produced, specialty product. Frame Details
You may recognize the suspension layout from Vladimir Yordanov and his Sequence downhill bike
, that we featured back in 2018. Vlad has tuned this shorter travel, dual link layout to meet the requirements of We Are One. The design team tested numerous suspension platforms, including high pivots, but found a few characteristics that they felt could be improved.
The frame is made from 3 different fibres; 3K, 12K, and UD carbon. The first priority was not to be stiff or light, but our M/L bike in our Summer Field Test, with control tires, did weigh in at a svelte 14.53kg / 32.04lb. According to We Are One, the lateral and vertical compliance of the frame was tuned to give different levels flex. The rear triangle is created in two halves and then bonded together through another process in order to optimize strength and weight.
The dual links rotate in the same direction and ride on double row premium stainless Enduro bearings, which are pressed into the links, not the carbon.
When asked about the internal hose management, Dustin explained that using a guided tube in tube method doesn't yield the best carbon compaction. The inner tube that the housing would run through compromises how the layers are compacted and from testing other frames, they saw failures due to this. So, they opted for the foam tube insulation around the brake hose and shift housing with maximum attention to detail in the construction on the frame.
Both colorways feature a Cerakote ceramic paint finish that fades to raw carbon on the rear triangle.
The Arrival uses of Super Boost 157mm rear hub spacing, which is paired with a narrower Q-factor, usually reserved for Boost 148mm rear hubs. What this does is provide a straighter chainline for the taller gears on the cassette that see more action, higher torques, and quicker wear, than those found at the bottom of the cassette. The bottom bracket is threaded for less mistakes while removing an old BB or installing a new one, and the rear hub sits on aluminum sleeves at the dropout. We Are One expects to see these bikes live a long and happy life for years to come.
The rear shock also stands out with its short 185mm x 55mm trunnion mount. The leverage curve works well with coil shocks also and Push 11/6 options will be available shortly. There are no flip chips or travel adjustments and those bolts and axles that are threaded, have keyed female nuts, so again, nothing will jeopardize the integrity of the carbon. Geometry
Similarly to the current crop of enduro bikes, the length of the rear triangles differs between three sizes. The SZ1 and SZ2 get 437mm chainstays while the SZ3 grows to 441mm. The reach starts at 450mm and grows in 25mm increments per size. The head angle sits at 64º with a nice steep effective seat tube angle of 77º and the seat tube length is 437.2mm on the size 2.Arrival XO1 Cable, $8,899 USDArrival XO1 AXS, $10,999 USDRide Impressions
Before even setting off on the Arrival, you can't ignore the low weight of the bike. Then, after you jump on and throw in a few cranks, it's immediately apparent how the bike wants to move forward. And that's the name of the game across the board here. The Arrival is just so efficient; in terms of climbing prowess, how the suspension goes through the motions, weight distribution through the rough stuff, which all boils down to carrying momentum. It just wants to go!
The small bump is superb and propels you forward while the mid-stroke is supportive, but forgiving when charging through consecutive stepped bumps. Even the progression ramped smoothly on big sends to flat landings. The rear wheel traction hooked up when reefing on the stoppers and stayed active through tons of braking bumps. The front to rear weight shift was minimal because there were no sudden changes in the dynamic geometry.
The handlebar height was definitely low in that forward attack position, like a runner in the starting blocks, but the ride was still forgiving out back. The progression in the fork definitely helped counteract large body movements late in the travel, but was tiring as you dropped elevation rapidly. After changing to my preferred 765mm width and 35mm rise handlebar paired with a 35mm length stem, I could relaxed a little more while still keeping the front wheel weighted.
At 178cm / 5'10", the 437mm chainstays may be a touch shorter than some other brands, but I prefer this length to help the 29" rear wheel change direction faster. Trusting the tires through corners was easy with the low center of gravity and predictable through the front and rear centers. The low weight also helps the Arrival flick through corners and dance through technical bits without getting bounced around or off line.
This bike was part of our Summer Field Test, and we'll be going further in-depth in the near future, but initial impressions are that We Are One has built a very impressive bike with fine attention to detail.
46 Comments
I have a 2021 SC Megatower X01 Coil, and it retails for the same price with garbage ARC30 wheels. All of the other components are fine, but the details like a King headset, Magura brakes, and having WR1 wheels on the bike already are massive value adders.
I put WR1 wheels and Da Package on my bike before I even rode it, we are talking nearly 13000$ CAD retail here for a bike that STILL has parts that arent as good.
Yes SC is more expensive, but WR1 probably has the right to be, by a huge margin
Just another one of those examples of where engineers find the "best" solution but don't bother thinking about the future repairs.
should we start a pool for guessing the frame only price? i'm guessing well over 4k freedom units. it'd be awesome to see these come in at less than some far east frames like the overpriced sb150 (4200usd).
If this was released by anyone but WAO, the comments section would read very different.
Looks nice though.
Are they even permitted to come out of their homes by their government at this point or do they need to get a bunch of inoculations to stand outside alone?
Post a Comment