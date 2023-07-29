First Ride: We Are One's Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023





When you manufacture your own carbon rims and handlebars, holding variables constant, such as the frame, are critical to learning how they ride on the trail, and not just in the lab. We Are One built this prototype downhill bike to serve as a baseline for developing future components that meet their expectations. This frame isn’t slated for production, but I couldn’t pass up riding such a unique bike when offered the opportunity.Earlier in the week, we covered the a First Look of the prototype and caught a glimpse of their latest downhill product: a direct mount stem where the individual arms can be rearranged to achieve two levels of steering stiffness. You can check out more detailed photos of the frame and stem here We Are One Prototype DH Details



• Made in Kamloops, CAN

• Carbon front and rear triangles

• Dual link suspension design

• 29er or mixed wheeled configurations

• Travel: 215mm rear / 200mm front

• Head angle: 62.8°

• Reach: 480mm

• Chainstay: 455mm

• Weight: N/A



The freshly machined stem was mounted in the narrow, more compliant setting. To gain more stiffness from the system, the arms can be toggled but they will require a new downhill specific carbon bar and the special stress-reducing aluminum sleeve.

Ride Impressions

A "poppy" and "plow-like" bike? Those terms get thrown too often and can larger be dictated by suspension setup. We Are One's prototype was both light on its toes and composed in those moments that require a tighter grip on the bars.