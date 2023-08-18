First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike

Plenty of mountain bikers have thought about building their own frame but few possess the knowledge, skills, or drive to do so. Jesse Hildebrandt is one of those passionate riders who carries all of those traits. He took that one step further and created his own bike company, Wildwood Cycles.
Designed and fabricated on Vancouver Island, Wildwood Cycles specializes in steel and titanium off road bicycles, primarily of the mountain variety. The one that piqued our interest was the Single Pivot V2 (SP V2) - an aggressive trail bike with 155mm of travel and the ability to switch between the two popular rear wheel sizes.
Single Pivot V2 Details
• Wheel size: Dual 29" or Mixed
• Titanium front, steel rear triangle
• 155mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• 63.75° head angle
• 448mm chainstays
• Sizes: Semi-custom
• Frame weight: 6 lb (2720 grams) w/o shock
• MSRP: $7850 - 12,250 CAD
• Frame only pricing: $4500 (steel), $6850 (titanium FT)
• wildwoodcycles.com
Evolving from a simplistic single pivot design, where the shock is driven directly from the rear triangle, the SP V2 incorporates more progression into the leverage curve with a rocker link. This one in particular features a lavish upgrade to a titanium front triangle. The handmade frame starts at $4500 CAD for a steel steed, although the build packages, materials, and semi-custom geometry customization options roll deep.Frame Details
Keeping it simple is a theme throughout Wildwood’s lineup. All of the cable routing, excluding the dropper post line, runs externally and a sleek chip at the lower shock mount can reclaim the stock geometry for a 27.5” rear wheel. The Single Pivot V2 uses a 73mm threaded BB, 148 Boost hub, ISCG mounts, and you can fit a water bottle inside the front triangle.
Whether it’s steel or titanium front triangle, the frame design for the Single Pivot V2 remains unchanged. The more expensive titanium front triangle construction saves nearly 450g (1 lb).
Jesse purchases most of the longer tubes from Naked Bicycles
and welds both materials in his shop. More intricately machined parts, such as the head tube and dropouts, are sourced from Paragaon Machine Works
.
The rocker plates are machined locally but the linkage hardware is actually taken from the catalogs of other popular bikes. One exception is the main pivot axle, which is machined from 18-8 stainless steel. Jesse explained that machining his own would only drive up the cost for the customer without any performance benefit.
Between the wide rocker link plates, there’s no brace behind the trunnion mount shock, however, a yoke does bridge the seatstays. Down at the main pivot, a threaded axle is clamped in place on the non-drive side - an improvement learned from V1 Single Pivot.Suspension Design
How does a single pivot include a rocker link? Well, the SP V2 actually uses a ‘flex-stay” design, like we’ve seen on bikes like the Last Tarvo
.
The main pivot is placed near the top of the chainring, as it is commonly found on most other Horst-link bikes, but the rear triangle can flex enough near the dropouts, replacing the need for another pivot. Jesse explained that this flex-stay design was only possible with a 4130 chromoly steel rear triangle and not titanium.
The leverage curve is progressive in nature, dropping from around 2.8 to 2.125 in the shorter travel position. By changing the shock stroke from 62.5mm to 65mm, you can squeeze out an extra 10mm of travel. That’s possible in either wheel configuration too.Geometry
Coming from the BMX word, Jesse is in tune with minute geometry changes and honed in on a specific headtube angle of 63.75 degrees.
For lengths, there’s a 475mm reach and 448mm chainstay. On the height side, the stack measures 636mm and the BB drop totals 32mm on the 29er. All of that adds up to a 1278mm wheelbase and remains unchanged when switching to a 27.5" rear wheel, thanks to the flip-chip.
If you’re looking to go for custom geometry, numbers such as reach and chainstay length can be modified for an extra cost, however, there are limitations; the seat tube angle can only deviate by 1-degree from the stock 79.7- degree number.Build Kits
The opportunity to custom-build any of Wildwood Cycles' frames is endless. Even within their frame models, you can choose material and finishing treatment options.
A full 4130 chromoly SP V2 will cost you $4500 CAD, without the shock. If you’re lusting after the titanium front triangle, you’ll be looking at $6850, just $1000 shy of a complete steel bike with the “C” level parts package.
Brands like OneUp, We Are One, Wolf Tooth are amongst the larger players like Fox and Shimano that rounded out this boutique titanium build which would fly close to $15,000 CAD with its matching Cane Creek Ti Wings crankset.Ride Impressions
Once you’ve ridden one of these SP V2s, you can tell it’s been built by a rider that is in tune with specific characteristics, particularly stability and reactivity. There’s a lot of character built into this frame, as you’d hope for from such a rare sight.
Considering this is a 155mm travel 29er “trail bike”, I bet it could hold its own against some enduro bikes through the chunder of Whistler’s Creekside trails. Light-action, but still supportive progression suspension keeps the wheels tracking with confidence over mats of sniper roots and through blown-up berms. Even at bike park speeds, the slack headtube and deep riding position equate to confidence and traction through flat high-speed turns.
Matching that feeling vertically, the frame flex is also on the lighter side. I wouldn’t call it unnerving but it certainly isn’t as stiff, or as loud, as some other popular carbon enduro bikes with box-shaped tubing.
With those soft and warm feelings I do wonder about the longevity of the trunnion mounted shock, especially for larger riders. Jesse did mention that adding a bridge to the rocker link isn’t something he’s opposed to.
Another small nit-pick was the odd slap of the chain and clap of the cable on the downtube. Bumping up the soundproofing with extra rubberized tape would sort that out in no time.
Given the brief amount of time spent on the SP V2, we maximized our time using chairlifts and punched it downhill. As much as I loved the stability of the bike, the large BB drop and its urge to use the initial part of the travel keeps your feet hovering concerningly close to the ground similarly to the Specialized SJ EVO in its slackest settings.
With that said, Jesse did counter by stating that placing the flip-chip on the higher side wouldn’t knock the geometry too far forward if you were concerned about pedal strikes.
If you're looking for a made-in-Canada metal frame, give Wildwood a look.