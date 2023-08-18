First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike

Plenty of mountain bikers have thought about building their own frame but few possess the knowledge, skills, or drive to do so. Jesse Hildebrandt is one of those passionate riders who carries all of those traits. He took that one step further and created his own bike company, Wildwood Cycles.



Designed and fabricated on Vancouver Island, Wildwood Cycles specializes in steel and titanium off road bicycles, primarily of the mountain variety. The one that piqued our interest was the Single Pivot V2 (SP V2) - an aggressive trail bike with 155mm of travel and the ability to switch between the two popular rear wheel sizes.



Single Pivot V2 Details



• Wheel size: Dual 29" or Mixed

• Titanium front, steel rear triangle

• 155mm rear travel, 160mm fork

• 63.75° head angle

• 448mm chainstays

• Sizes: Semi-custom

• Frame weight: 6 lb (2720 grams) w/o shock

• MSRP: $7850 - 12,250 CAD

• Frame only pricing: $4500 (steel), $6850 (titanium FT)

• wildwoodcycles.com

