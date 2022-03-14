First Ride: Yep's New Featherweight Podio XC Dropper

With dropper post travel now exceeding that of DH forks, and seemingly still growing, perhaps the other end of the spectrum has been missing the limelight.



XC bikes have evolved a fair bit over the past few years, becoming a little closer to the bikes that many of us ride day in day out. Bigger tires, more travel and dropper posts are all now fairly commonplace, whereas not too long ago they were heavily discussed and controversial topics - if a racer broke out a dropper post at a race the internet lost it a little bit.



Podio Details



Diameters: 30.9mm & 31.6mm

Drop: 80mm

Lengths: 420mm, trimable to 305mm

Weight: 309g - 345g depending on version, 27g for remote

Price: €580 without remote, €620 including remote

Availability: From March 15th 2022

More info: Yep Components

