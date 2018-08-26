First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150

I've spent the better part of the last week riding the SB150 around the trails in Whistler to get a feel for how it handles. While it by no means constitutes the time we'll put in on it for a full review, I've logged quite a few hours and feet (meters) of elevation both up and down on a smorgasbord of trails in the valley.



I'm 5'10", and the size medium, with its 460mm reach, felt longer than what I'm used to, but not in a way that made me consider sizing down. The bike feels well balanced, and put me in a good position to pedal up both steep, soul-crushing fire road climbs along with technical singletrack. When climbing, the bike doesn't need to have the pedaling platform on the shock engaged to minimize bob, as there's not much to be found.



It may seem like a little detail, but having the ability to carry a water bottle in the right spot really is a key feature of the SB150. I enjoyed the way several of Yeti's previous creations rode, most notably the SB5.5, but was I never able to consider a long-term commitment with any of them because there was nowhere appropriate to put a bottle.



Descending, the SB150 feels ready to go to battle. While it pedals uphill as if it has less than 150mm/170mm of travel, it has plenty of brawn for the descents, with a very neutral and centered feel. The suspension stayed active, soaking up small roots and rocks along with larger hits. I rarely reached the end of that 150mm of travel, and the couple times that I did blow thru all those millimeters, it was well deserved. The one nag I have on the spec is the rear tire. The 2.3" Maxxis Aggressor works well, and I'm sure it's well matched to the drier, hardpacked trails around the Yeti headquarters, but I'd personally prefer something with a more aggressive tread pattern, like a DHR II. That's a minor quibble, because otherwise the SB150 is fully ready to get after it right out of the box. We're going to keep on putting the miles in on this blue machine - look for a long term review once we've really put it to the test.

— Daniel Sapp