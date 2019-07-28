First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape

The Yeti Beti bike line will not carry into Yeti’s 2020 offering. Our decision to discontinue the line was driven by the women who work here. We create products that resonate with female riders. When launching the Beti bike line we developed a custom rear shock tune to achieve better performance for lighter-weight riders. After rounds of internal testing, we found that the enhanced tunability of FOX’s current suspension means we can achieve the same ride performance across a wider range of weights – male and female.



The Beti apparel line will continue and carry the Beti name. Our commitment to the women’s mountain bike community remains steadfast through racing, ambassadors, event sponsorship, and visibility within the brand. — Kristi Jackson, Director of Marketing at Yeti Cycles