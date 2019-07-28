First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape

The past year and a half have been busy for Yeti, with an overhaul of their entire lineup. That's three 29ers, the SB100, SB130, and SB150, released in 2018, and the 27.5” SB165 unveiled just two weeks ago
. The SB5 was the only bike in the Colorado-based brand's lineup that didn't use the new naming convention so it was only a matter of time before it was replaced. Now, its successor has been announced in the SB140.
As its moniker would suggest, the SB140 has 140mm of rear travel, coupled with a 160mm fork up front. Yeti says it's "down for fun" and has "never met a dirt it didn't like" which seems fitting for a bike with travel that's smack dab in the middle of the brand's lineup.
Yeti SB140 Details
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 140mm / 160mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 65° headtube angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Price: $7,399 USD as shown (T2 model)
• Colours: Inferno, Grey, Turquoise
• Lifetime frame warranty
• www.yeticycles.com
Along with the SB130 and SB165, the new SB140 is part of what Yeti calls the Rip category – bikes best suited to having fun and exploring outside the race tape.
Orange not your color? You can choose between turquoise, grey or inferno at every price point.
There are three complete models of the SB140 available in Yeti's highest quality 'Turq' carbon fiber, with prices ranging from $6,899 up to $8,299 USD. All of the Turq bikes come with the same suspension, a Fox Factory Grip 2 36 fork and a Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock, and DT Swiss M1700 wheels. The drivetrain and brakes are the only things that change as the price goes up. All three models can be upgraded with DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels and there's also a SRAM AXS upgrade option on the T2 and T3 models.
Yeti also offers two models of the SB140 in their C series, which use a 220 gram heavier frame, said to deliver the same strength and stiffness as the higher-end carbon. The C series bikes are both equipped with a Fox Performance 36 fork and a Fox Performance DPX2 rear shock. The difference between the two models, which are priced at $5,399 and $5,999, comes from the upgraded wheels, brakes, crank and derailleur on the C2. Both C series models can be upgraded with SRAM AXS and/or DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels.
Partial to the bike's geometry but would rather pick and choose your own components? Your build will start at $3,499 with the SB140 Turq frame and Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock.
Frame Details & Suspension Design
The sparkly orange frame has space for up to 2.6" tires in the frame, which the bike comes with.
Side by side, other than the obvious lack of a coil shock, the SB140 frame looks exactly like its longer-traveled sibling the SB165 and is also almost indistinguishable to the SB130 and SB150. All bikes have identical frame protectors on the downtube and the inside of the rear triangle and have the shock mounted in the same place on the top tube which allows ample room for a waterbottle.
In fact, I was even able to squeeze a large water bottle in the frame on a size medium despite the piggyback shock.
The seat tube heights are low enough that the size medium I'm riding can accommodate a Fox Transfer post with 150mm of drop, the size L and XL frames come with a 175mm post, and there's 125mm of drop on the small and extra-small sizes.
Like all of Yeti's other bikes, the SB140 uses the Switch Infinity suspension design. This has a translating pivot that switches directions as the bike moves through its travel – moving upwards in the beginning of the travel, and then downwards deeper in the travel. That change in position is intended to give the bike enough anti-squat for supportive pedaling, while reducing the amount of feedback delivered by bigger hits.
The unique Kashima coated rails and the sliding mechanism that make up the Switch Infinity design are the same size on the SB130, 140, 150, and 165 – it's the location in the frame and the amount that the carrier moves that's different. Like the SB130 and SB150, the SB140 was designed with an air shock in mind, but it can accommodate a coil shock as well, although it doesn't have as much progression as the SB165. The kinematics give it a 13% leverage ratio progression; the SB130 is 12%, the SB150 15%, and the SB165 is 27.5%. Geometry
The SB140's reach numbers are nearly identical to those of the SB130, 150 and 165, ranging from 430mm on a size small all the way up to 505mm on an XL. The medium that I am riding has a 460mm reach. All five models in the Yeti lineup come in small through XL, but only the SB140 comes in the additional XS size, with a 405mm reach.
To balance out those long reach numbers and make the climbing position more efficient and comfortable, the SB140 has a 77-degree seat tube angle. That is coupled with a 65-degree headtube angle, half a degree slacker than the SB130.
Compared to the SB5 which was last updated in 2016, this is an entirely different bike. For starters, it has 10mm more travel front and rear. In addition, the headtube on the SB140 is a degree and a half slacker than the SB5 was, the seat tube is 3.4 degrees steeper, and it has a 37mm offset fork instead of a 44mm offset fork. On the size medium, the reach has grown by 37mm and the wheelbase is 40mm longer.
It's worth noting here that Yeti is discontinuing the Yeti Beti women's line that they introduced in 2015. The SB5 Beti and SB100 Beti will be phased out.
|The Yeti Beti bike line will not carry into Yeti’s 2020 offering. Our decision to discontinue the line was driven by the women who work here. We create products that resonate with female riders. When launching the Beti bike line we developed a custom rear shock tune to achieve better performance for lighter-weight riders. After rounds of internal testing, we found that the enhanced tunability of FOX’s current suspension means we can achieve the same ride performance across a wider range of weights – male and female.
The Beti apparel line will continue and carry the Beti name. Our commitment to the women’s mountain bike community remains steadfast through racing, ambassadors, event sponsorship, and visibility within the brand.—Kristi Jackson, Director of Marketing at Yeti Cycles
Climbing Sarah MooreLocation:
Squamish, BC, CanadaAge:
29Height:
5'7" Inseam:
27" Weight:
155 lbs Industry affiliations / sponsors:
None Instagram: @smooresmoore
I was most recently riding the 120mm Ibis Ripley for the BC Bike Race, so my first ride on the SB140 was a bit of a rude awakening (pun intended
). The cockpit and pedaling position were comfortable, however, and once I switched off my XC racer mindset I found the bike surprisingly efficient. After a couple of rides, I really began to appreciate the SB140's firm and responsive pedaling platform and its ability to hug the ground and make it up just about anything I pointed it at.
With the 170mm cranks, I never found myself hitting my pedals on rocks or roots on the trail and I was able to climb rough, steep fire roads and twisty singletrack alike. I felt like the front wheel was able to stay on the ground on steep climbs, while the rear maintained traction. The bike comes with a 30T chainring, which I appreciated on more than one occasion. I did lock the SB140 out on smoother climbs, but I didn't feel the need to anywhere else. The 2.6" tires, small wheels, 140mm travel, and extra weight from the burlier components mean it's not going to climb like an XC bike, but that wasn't a fair comparison in the first place. Descending
Once I pointed the Yeti SB140 downhill, it was in its comfort zone. The component spec leaves little to be desired on the descents, with a Fox Factory Grip 2 36 fork, Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock, SRAM's powerful and adjustable G2 RSC brakes, 180mm rotors, Maxxis EXO tires, and DT Swiss M1700 wheels.
I affectionately began to call it the 'big orange couch' to describe its super plush, comfortable ride. On just my second ride on the bike, I had no qualms about pointing it down steep rock slabs with rough runouts. In fact, I found myself gravitating towards steeper and chunkier terrain almost immediately, bolstered by just how capable the bike was on the descents.
That being said, I'll need to spend a bit more time on the bike to get used to cornering with its 460mm reach and 1208mm wheelbase; we'll see how things progress over the course of the next few months.
32 Comments
I think you mean the seat tube is 3.4 degrees *steeper*.
OH Yea, but WTF with the frame prices... (can't forget that!) Smile
A snow blower. Thank you, thank you.
Post a Comment