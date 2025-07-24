First Ride: YT Decoy Core 4 2025 – Different Motor, Same DNA

It’s been six years since the YT Decoy was first introduced and nearly a decade since YT started working on the project. Back then, it was YT’s first e-bike model, with the design goal of giving the bike a clean look that didn't blatantly make it stand out from a regular bike. At the time, the integration of motor and electronic parts wasn’t as refined as it is today in many cases. The name of the model reflects some of that intent.



While the second generation moves to a new motor – Bosch’s latest Performance CX generation – it's still very much a Decoy, taking integration another step further by evolving the geometry. But that’s not all the Decoy is about. It’s about gravity performance, long travel, and being able to take big hits. It’s meant to be your self-shuttle bike park rig. 180 mm of travel in the front and 170 mm in the rear strongly hints at those capabilities.



YT Decoy Details

• Wheel size: 29"/27.5" Mixed

• Rear wheel travel: 170mm

• Ultra Modulus carbon frame

• 64°/63.5° head angle

• Chainstay length: 445mm/447mm

• Core 4 weight, size L (w/o pedals): 23.2 kg/51.04 lbs.

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S-XXL

• Colors: Core 4: Platinum White, BlackMagic; Core 3: MetallicMoss, BlackMagic; Core 2: PowderBlue, BlackMagic; Core 1: MidnightWhite

• Price: Core 4 USD 8,999; Core 3 USD 7,999; Core 2 USD 6,999; Core 1 USD 5,999 (same for EUR and GBP)



YT Decoy Core 4

Frame Details

Some parts from the development stages. Side ports lead the cables into the frame.

A selection of different possible iterations of version two of the Decoy during the development process.

Underneath the opening for the display you can glimpse a part of the co-molded inner tube bonding. More cable routing hidden underneath the motor.

A large skid plate protects the Bosch Performance CX Gen 5 motor and directs air flow onto the drive at the same time to keep temperatures low.

Rather small, but better than nothing. YT's Thirstmaster 2000 holds 475ml of fluid. A MRP chain guide keeps the chain in check. The cables are also clamped at the rear exit ports.

A massive carbon link adds to the high overall stiffness of the frame. Mounts underneath the top tube for accessories.

Wave structure on the chainstay protector to keep the noise down. A solid frame protection, even underneath the seat stays and on the inside of the dropout section.

Motor & Electronics

The top battery mount uses a floating top mount to decouple the frame from the battery.

Finally a Bosch display you want to look at: the fully integrated Kiox 400C. Small and unobtrusive: the cordless Mini Remote.

The charging port is covered by a custom YT cover. A small counter-turn opens the sealed cap.

Underneath is your regular plug for the Bosch 4A charger. Never run out of battery: the electronic derailleur is fed via the bike's battery.

Geometry

A flip chip changes the head angle by 0.5 degrees and bottom bracket height by 8mm. YT is using 40mm riser bars to add to the stack height.

Suspension Design

The Decoy's V4L suspension system is based on a four-bar layout with Horst Link and without a yoke.

The Core 4 is equipped with Fox' new X2 shock. No yoke needed, on the bike's suspension design.

Leverage Ratio

Anti Squat

Anti Rise

Pedal Kickback

Specifications

YT Core 4 in Black Magic.

YT Decoy Core 3 in Metallic Moss.

YT Decoy Core 2 in Powder Blue.

YT Decoy Core 1 in Midnight White.

Editor's Note



In the time since this First Ride took place, YT announced that they have begun restructuring under self-administration. When asked about the reports of riders having orders cancelled without refunds, YT provided the following statement:



We are currently undergoing a legal restructuring to put YT Industries on a strong and sustainable path for the future.



If you placed an order before July 15th, please note that—due to legal regulations—it may be part of the restructuring process and will be reviewed individually. Our customer service team is already reaching out to affected customers to provide clarity and support.



Orders placed on or after July 15th are not affected and will be fulfilled as usual.



With the launch of the new Decoy, we’re excited to give you a first look at what’s next. This is just the beginning. Availability will be shown as ‘Coming Soon’, as we continue to stand by our policy of not offering pre-orders. Stay tuned — more bikes are coming soon! — YT Industries

The entire frame, including the linkage, is constructed using YT’s premium Ultra Modulus Carbon fiber. The Decoy features a mixed wheel setup with a 29" front and a 27.5" rear wheel. There is no option to switch the rear wheel to a 29" version.Most riders will appreciate that the Decoy continues to use side-entry cable routing through the front of the head tube. Inside the frame, the cable guides are routed by co-molded inner tube bonding, making installation smooth and simple. It’s also possible to set up the brakes moto-style, and you can clamp the cables at the entry points.The head tube is equipped with ZS56 bearings at both the top and bottom, with a custom high cap fitted at the top. To minimize noise, the frame has multiple protectors on the right-hand chainstay and seatstay, even extending onto the inside of the rear dropout section. A large, bolt-on skid plate protects the motor from impacts and helps direct airflow for cooling, with big vent holes on the front to reduce derating due to high temperatures. An MRP SL custom chain guide keeps the chain in place.As with the previous generation, there is a water bottle, albeit only YT's specially developed Thirstmaster 2000 bottle with 475ml of volume with a custom bottle cage that fits in between the shock and lower triangle of the frame.Two additional mounts on the underside of the top tube allow for accessory attachments.The rear end features a UDH-compatible dropout, and the rear disc mount uses the PM 200 standard. The seatpost has a large diameter of 34.9mm. ./The frame is available in five sizes, from S to XXL. It is tested to Category 4 (enduro) standards and supports a system weight of 140kg (308lbs.).The new Decoy uses Bosch's Performance CX Gen 5 motor with 85Nm and 600W of peak power, which can be upgraded to 100Nm of torque and 750W of maximum power via the app by the time the model becomes available.The motor weighs 2.8kg (6.16lbs.), and the large integrated 800Wh Powertube battery adds another 2.9kg (6.38lbs.). Unfortunately, the battery can’t be swapped anymore, but YT managed to save about 1kg of weight by not having to build around a removable system. Additionally, due to limited space inside the frame’s triangle, the bike is not compatible with a range extender battery.YT has developed a battery mount system that decouples the mounts from the frame to compensate for tolerances. Consisting of a fixed lower mount and a floating top mount with rubber bushings, the bushings reduce forces on the battery as the frame flexes and eliminate vibration or rattling.A custom charge port made by YT is located on the lower left side of the seat tube and is protected by a cover with improved sealing to block any water ingress. The small wireless Mini Remote control unit sits on the handlebar.YT opted to use a sensor at the disc brake mount, as they wanted to make it easier for users to swap wheels in case of damage or other circumstances.We've seen some preparations on other bikes, but the Decoy is one of the first bikes to come to market with the new Bosch Kiox 400C display already integrated. It features a 2" screen that sits flush with the top tube. It also allows for turn-by-turn navigation with the use of the Bosch eBike Flow app.The Decoy comes with four ride modes: Eco, eMTB, eMTB+, and Turbo. All ride modes can be adjusted via Bosch's eBike Flow app, along with a variety of other information and options.With the 4A charger, the battery is expected to charge to 50% in 2.6 hours and to 100% in 6.9 hours from empty. Electronic drivetrains are powered by a cable fed by the bike's battery, so no extra charging of the derailleur is required.The Decoy's geometry numbers have evolved somewhat over the years, turning it into a modern sled that improves the bike's handling and will make it easier for riders to pick between more sizes according to their preferences.Reach numbers have increased by about 16 mm across all sizes, starting at 435mm for size S and jumping 20mm between the sizes all the way to 515mm for size XXL. The chainstay length has also increased by 3mm to 445mm for all sizes.The uninterrupted seat tube across the range is now much shorter, allowing riders to select a size based on their style and not just be limited by their height. Lengths start at 385mm for size S and go up to 460mm for size XXL.Maximum seatpost insertion for size S is 270mm, M 285mm, L 305mm, XL 325mm, and XXL 345mm.The seat angle ranges from 78.2 to 78 degrees across the sizes. The head angle is 64 degrees.A flip chip at the rear shock mount allows adjustments between a regular and low setting, affecting the head and seat tube angle as well as the bottom bracket height. At the regular setting, the bottom bracket height sits at 346mm and drops 8 mm to 338mm in the low setting. The head angle slackens by 0.5 degrees to 63.5-degrees, and the seat angle drops by 0.9 to 0.5 degrees, depending on the size.The stack height has been raised by 22mm, matched with 40mm high riser bars (38mm on the Core 3). Head tube lengths are on the shorter side, ranging from 100 to 132 mm, allowing riders to drop down lower with a different bar if preferred.Compared to the old model, the rear wheel travel has been increased by 5mm and now reaches 170mm. On the front fork, another 10mm have been added, coming to 180mm.The V4L suspension system is based on a four-bar linkage layout with a Horst Link. Compared to the Decoy SN, the Decoy still drives the shock directly from the seat stay without a yoke, using a link to guide the stay. This reduces the stress placed on the shock.The shock measures 230 x 65 mm, giving an average leverage ratio of 2.62:1. YT recommends a sag of 30%. There are 3cc (1 x 2cc, 1 x 1cc) of volume spacers preinstalled in the air shock.The leverage curve follows a smooth radius from the beginning to the end of the stroke, with a rather progressive arch during the first two-thirds of the travel and only slightly tapering off toward the end. It is designed to be highly sensitive for small bump compliance, with strong support in the mid-stroke. The progression throughout the travel adds up to 32%. The Decoy can be set up with either air or coil shocks.Anti-squat starts around the 100% mark and decreases gradually throughout the travel. Depending on the gear, the anti-squat at sag is positioned between 55% in the high gear and 89% in the low gear. Therefore, during climbs, the suspension should act rather neutrally.Anti-Rise is well below 100%, starting at 78% and dropping to 47% in a linear fashion. The suspension should therefore remain active during braking, without affecting the suspension movement much.The full-carbon Decoy is available in four spec variations. The top model is the Core 4, followed by the Core 3, Core 2, and Core 1.The Decoy Core 4, which was ridden in this First Ride article, features the Fox Float 38 Factory fork with Kashima coating and X2 damping, as well as the pretty newly released Fox X2 Factory air shock. Both feature high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping adjustments. The wheels are DT Swiss' brand-new HXC 1500 wheels with 30mm-wide carbon rims. The drivetrain mostly features SRAM's XO Eagle Transmission, and from the same brand, Maven Silver brakes with 220mm and 200mm rotors.The Core 4's stated weight for a size L model is 23.2 kg (51.1 lb) without pedals. Color options are Platinum White or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 8,999 or CAD 11,899.The Core 3 features Öhlins suspension with an RXF38 m.3 fork and TTX22 m.2 coil shock. TRP DH-R Evo brakes with 2.3mm Race rotors are slowing down Crankbrothers Synthesis E-Bike Alloy Custom wheels. The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM's electronic S1000 Eagle Transmission derailleur with a S1000 crank and GX cassette.The Core 3's stated weight is 23.8 kg (52.5 lb) without pedals. Color options are Metallic Moss or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 7,999 or CAD 10,599.The Core 2 is suspended by a RockShox ZEB Select+ fork and Vivid Select+ shock. It comes with DT Swiss H1900 wheels and TRP DH-R Evo brakes. Shifting is handled by SRAM's new mechanical Eagle 90 Transmission components.The Core 2's stated weight for a size L model is 23.9 kg without pedals. Color options are Powder Blue or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 6,999 or CAD 9,199.The Core 1 comes with a Marzocchi Bomber Z suspension fork and Bomber Air rear shock. Shimano M6100 Deore shifting components are matched with an E13 Helix Core crank. Braking is handled by SRAM DB8 Stealth models.Its color is Midnight White. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 5,999 or CAD 7,899.The Core 4 to Core 2 are equipped with YT's Postman V2 dropper post, adjustable in travel steps using shims. Size S models feature a 150mm drop, M 170mm, L and XL 200mm, and XXL 230mm.All Core models share Continental Kryptotal Front and Rear tires, with a SuperSoft compound on the front tire and Enduro casing. All models, except one, use Enduro casings with a soft compound in the rear. The Core 3 is equipped with a Downhill casing.The most obvious change from the previous generation of YT's Decoy is the switch to Bosch's Performance CX Gen 5 motor system, and that’s a good thing. Its latest iteration doesn’t need much introduction anymore – it doesn’t rattle, and it’s no wonder the thoughtfully designed package comes equipped on most new e-bike models at the moment. The new Kiox 400C display that comes stock with the new Decoy on all models deserves mention, though, as it finally puts an end to Bosch's questionable display designs and removes clutter from the cockpit.We were lucky enough to ride a sample version of the software update that unleashes more power, and it sure is noticeable. However, since it was sample software, it might differ from the final version, so I won’t spend much time dissecting the changes. Let’s just say that the new eMTB+ mode seems to have a lot of kick, putting it closer to Turbo mode than the regular eMTB setting, with the bike obviously able to dish out more power in all modes.As for the bike, the second generation of YT’s Decoy doesn’t look drastically different from the previous generation, other than a bulkier down tube to fit the big battery, but it benefits from all the details of other recent frame overhauls – most notably its updated geometry.YT has found a geometry code that seems to work well for their gravity/enduro segment of bikes, so it’s not surprising that many of the Decoy’s numbers reflect – or at least come very close to – that of the Decoy SN, which was introduced last year. With low seat tube lengths and deep insertion depths, riders can choose from a wide selection of frames that best suit their riding style. Great. In my case, I picked the size L with my preferred reach of 475mm.Thanks to the steep seat tube angle, powerful motor, and efficient suspension, the Decoy is a very capable climbing machine that doesn’t have to hide at all from bikes with less travel. For a full-on enduro bike with 180/170mm of travel and a big 800Wh battery, the weight of 23.2kg (51.04lbs.) without pedals is really good. It’s a bit of a bummer that you can’t swap batteries with the new version of the Decoy, but the weight savings have to come from somewhere.On my first ride, I left the bike on the regular flip chip adjustment and didn’t have to adjust much to the Decoy’s overall balanced feel. 445mm chainstays should harmonize really well with the size M frame and still put a decent amount of pressure on the front wheel of the size L model.After that, I swapped to the low flip chip setting. 0.5 degrees of head angle change don’t seem like much on paper, but it’s enough to notice a slight difference. I preferred the slacker head angle and stuck with it for the rest of the days, even if the bottom bracket is borderline low to the ground in the lower position. Luckily, the short 160mm cranks that the bike comes with still keep the ground clearance while pedaling at an acceptable level for most situations. Also, that sensation of running on rails when cornering obviously has its benefits.The new Decoy is an extremely stiff bike. As such, it is very precise when it comes to line choice but can be somewhat uncompromising regarding ride comfort. Since our bikes at the camp were equipped with a Continental Kryptotal rear tire with a Downhill casing instead of the Enduro casing, that feeling was further pronounced. Continental’s Downhill casing is very stiff, even compared to competitors’ downhill casings, so I can’t fully speak for what the Decoy’s ride feel would be like with the stock tire.Overall, the Decoy loves to be taken to the limit and is a great tool for anyone who wants to just send it – no worries about landing sideways or hitting a root at an odd angle. Schralping into a corner or berm at full speed? You bet. I’m not saying I was capable of scratching anywhere near that limit during my first rides, but I enjoyed watching other riders show what’s possible, including a bunch of the staff riders who know how to ride what they’re building.As for the increased travel of the new Decoy, the bike sure doesn’t feel like a wallowing sofa on wheels. Throughout the travel, the bike feels controlled, supportive, and very defined, letting you pop off obstacles when needed and not worrying about landing a bit too far down a transition on a jump.I found myself releasing some pressure out of the shock during the days, going a tiny bit lower than the recommended 30% sag for some added plushness, but I’d have to play around more to find my personal sweet spot. The same goes for experimenting with the number of tokens in the rear shock. In its stock setting, the bike is plenty progressive, possibly even sacrificing some comfort by ramping up a bit too hard too quickly during the last bit of travel. But it will take more time to explore all components, especially the nuances of the new X2 shock and brand-new DT HXC 1500 carbon wheels with 240 DEG hubs, for some in-depth analysis of the ride qualities – something I’m looking forward to in an upcoming full review of the bike.