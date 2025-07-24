First Ride: YT Decoy Core 4 2025 – Different Motor, Same DNA

Frame Details
It’s been six years since the YT Decoy was first introduced and nearly a decade since YT started working on the project. Back then, it was YT’s first e-bike model, with the design goal of giving the bike a clean look that didn't blatantly make it stand out from a regular bike. At the time, the integration of motor and electronic parts wasn’t as refined as it is today in many cases. The name of the model reflects some of that intent.
While the second generation moves to a new motor – Bosch’s latest Performance CX generation – it's still very much a Decoy, taking integration another step further by evolving the geometry. But that’s not all the Decoy is about. It’s about gravity performance, long travel, and being able to take big hits. It’s meant to be your self-shuttle bike park rig. 180 mm of travel in the front and 170 mm in the rear strongly hints at those capabilities.
YT Decoy Details
• Wheel size: 29"/27.5" Mixed
• Rear wheel travel: 170mm
• Ultra Modulus carbon frame
• 64°/63.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 445mm/447mm
• Core 4 weight, size L (w/o pedals): 23.2 kg/51.04 lbs.
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S-XXL
• Colors: Core 4: Platinum White, BlackMagic; Core 3: MetallicMoss, BlackMagic; Core 2: PowderBlue, BlackMagic; Core 1: MidnightWhite
• Price: Core 4 USD 8,999; Core 3 USD 7,999; Core 2 USD 6,999; Core 1 USD 5,999 (same for EUR and GBP)
• www.yt-industries.com
The entire frame, including the linkage, is constructed using YT’s premium Ultra Modulus Carbon fiber. The Decoy features a mixed wheel setup with a 29" front and a 27.5" rear wheel. There is no option to switch the rear wheel to a 29" version.
Most riders will appreciate that the Decoy continues to use side-entry cable routing through the front of the head tube. Inside the frame, the cable guides are routed by co-molded inner tube bonding, making installation smooth and simple. It’s also possible to set up the brakes moto-style, and you can clamp the cables at the entry points.
The head tube is equipped with ZS56 bearings at both the top and bottom, with a custom high cap fitted at the top. To minimize noise, the frame has multiple protectors on the right-hand chainstay and seatstay, even extending onto the inside of the rear dropout section. A large, bolt-on skid plate protects the motor from impacts and helps direct airflow for cooling, with big vent holes on the front to reduce derating due to high temperatures. An MRP SL custom chain guide keeps the chain in place.
As with the previous generation, there is a water bottle, albeit only YT's specially developed Thirstmaster 2000 bottle with 475ml of volume with a custom bottle cage that fits in between the shock and lower triangle of the frame.
Two additional mounts on the underside of the top tube allow for accessory attachments.
The rear end features a UDH-compatible dropout, and the rear disc mount uses the PM 200 standard. The seatpost has a large diameter of 34.9mm. ./The frame is available in five sizes, from S to XXL. It is tested to Category 4 (enduro) standards and supports a system weight of 140kg (308lbs.).Motor & Electronics
The new Decoy uses Bosch's Performance CX Gen 5 motor with 85Nm and 600W of peak power, which can be upgraded to 100Nm of torque and 750W of maximum power via the app by the time the model becomes available.
The motor weighs 2.8kg (6.16lbs.), and the large integrated 800Wh Powertube battery adds another 2.9kg (6.38lbs.). Unfortunately, the battery can’t be swapped anymore, but YT managed to save about 1kg of weight by not having to build around a removable system. Additionally, due to limited space inside the frame’s triangle, the bike is not compatible with a range extender battery.
YT has developed a battery mount system that decouples the mounts from the frame to compensate for tolerances. Consisting of a fixed lower mount and a floating top mount with rubber bushings, the bushings reduce forces on the battery as the frame flexes and eliminate vibration or rattling.
A custom charge port made by YT is located on the lower left side of the seat tube and is protected by a cover with improved sealing to block any water ingress. The small wireless Mini Remote control unit sits on the handlebar.
YT opted to use a sensor at the disc brake mount, as they wanted to make it easier for users to swap wheels in case of damage or other circumstances.
We've seen some preparations on other bikes, but the Decoy is one of the first bikes to come to market with the new Bosch Kiox 400C display already integrated. It features a 2" screen that sits flush with the top tube. It also allows for turn-by-turn navigation with the use of the Bosch eBike Flow app.
The Decoy comes with four ride modes: Eco, eMTB, eMTB+, and Turbo. All ride modes can be adjusted via Bosch's eBike Flow app, along with a variety of other information and options.
With the 4A charger, the battery is expected to charge to 50% in 2.6 hours and to 100% in 6.9 hours from empty. Electronic drivetrains are powered by a cable fed by the bike's battery, so no extra charging of the derailleur is required.Geometry
The Decoy's geometry numbers have evolved somewhat over the years, turning it into a modern sled that improves the bike's handling and will make it easier for riders to pick between more sizes according to their preferences.
Reach numbers have increased by about 16 mm across all sizes, starting at 435mm for size S and jumping 20mm between the sizes all the way to 515mm for size XXL. The chainstay length has also increased by 3mm to 445mm for all sizes.
The uninterrupted seat tube across the range is now much shorter, allowing riders to select a size based on their style and not just be limited by their height. Lengths start at 385mm for size S and go up to 460mm for size XXL.
Maximum seatpost insertion for size S is 270mm, M 285mm, L 305mm, XL 325mm, and XXL 345mm.
The seat angle ranges from 78.2 to 78 degrees across the sizes. The head angle is 64 degrees.
A flip chip at the rear shock mount allows adjustments between a regular and low setting, affecting the head and seat tube angle as well as the bottom bracket height. At the regular setting, the bottom bracket height sits at 346mm and drops 8 mm to 338mm in the low setting. The head angle slackens by 0.5 degrees to 63.5-degrees, and the seat angle drops by 0.9 to 0.5 degrees, depending on the size.
The stack height has been raised by 22mm, matched with 40mm high riser bars (38mm on the Core 3). Head tube lengths are on the shorter side, ranging from 100 to 132 mm, allowing riders to drop down lower with a different bar if preferred.Suspension Design
Compared to the old model, the rear wheel travel has been increased by 5mm and now reaches 170mm. On the front fork, another 10mm have been added, coming to 180mm.
The V4L suspension system is based on a four-bar linkage layout with a Horst Link. Compared to the Decoy SN, the Decoy still drives the shock directly from the seat stay without a yoke, using a link to guide the stay. This reduces the stress placed on the shock.
The shock measures 230 x 65 mm, giving an average leverage ratio of 2.62:1. YT recommends a sag of 30%. There are 3cc (1 x 2cc, 1 x 1cc) of volume spacers preinstalled in the air shock.
The leverage curve follows a smooth radius from the beginning to the end of the stroke, with a rather progressive arch during the first two-thirds of the travel and only slightly tapering off toward the end. It is designed to be highly sensitive for small bump compliance, with strong support in the mid-stroke. The progression throughout the travel adds up to 32%. The Decoy can be set up with either air or coil shocks.
Anti-squat starts around the 100% mark and decreases gradually throughout the travel. Depending on the gear, the anti-squat at sag is positioned between 55% in the high gear and 89% in the low gear. Therefore, during climbs, the suspension should act rather neutrally.
Anti-Rise is well below 100%, starting at 78% and dropping to 47% in a linear fashion. The suspension should therefore remain active during braking, without affecting the suspension movement much.Specifications
The full-carbon Decoy is available in four spec variations. The top model is the Core 4, followed by the Core 3, Core 2, and Core 1.
The Decoy Core 4, which was ridden in this First Ride article, features the Fox Float 38 Factory fork with Kashima coating and X2 damping, as well as the pretty newly released Fox X2 Factory air shock. Both feature high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping adjustments. The wheels are DT Swiss' brand-new HXC 1500 wheels with 30mm-wide carbon rims. The drivetrain mostly features SRAM's XO Eagle Transmission, and from the same brand, Maven Silver brakes with 220mm and 200mm rotors.
The Core 4's stated weight for a size L model is 23.2 kg (51.1 lb) without pedals. Color options are Platinum White or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 8,999 or CAD 11,899.
The Core 3 features Öhlins suspension with an RXF38 m.3 fork and TTX22 m.2 coil shock. TRP DH-R Evo brakes with 2.3mm Race rotors are slowing down Crankbrothers Synthesis E-Bike Alloy Custom wheels. The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM's electronic S1000 Eagle Transmission derailleur with a S1000 crank and GX cassette.
The Core 3's stated weight is 23.8 kg (52.5 lb) without pedals. Color options are Metallic Moss or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 7,999 or CAD 10,599.
The Core 2 is suspended by a RockShox ZEB Select+ fork and Vivid Select+ shock. It comes with DT Swiss H1900 wheels and TRP DH-R Evo brakes. Shifting is handled by SRAM's new mechanical Eagle 90 Transmission components.
The Core 2's stated weight for a size L model is 23.9 kg without pedals. Color options are Powder Blue or Black Magic. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 6,999 or CAD 9,199.
The Core 1 comes with a Marzocchi Bomber Z suspension fork and Bomber Air rear shock. Shimano M6100 Deore shifting components are matched with an E13 Helix Core crank. Braking is handled by SRAM DB8 Stealth models.
Its color is Midnight White. The price is USD/EUR/GBP 5,999 or CAD 7,899.
The Core 4 to Core 2 are equipped with YT's Postman V2 dropper post, adjustable in travel steps using shims. Size S models feature a 150mm drop, M 170mm, L and XL 200mm, and XXL 230mm.
All Core models share Continental Kryptotal Front and Rear tires, with a SuperSoft compound on the front tire and Enduro casing. All models, except one, use Enduro casings with a soft compound in the rear. The Core 3 is equipped with a Downhill casing.
The most obvious change from the previous generation of YT's Decoy is the switch to Bosch's Performance CX Gen 5 motor system, and that’s a good thing. Its latest iteration doesn’t need much introduction anymore – it doesn’t rattle, and it’s no wonder the thoughtfully designed package comes equipped on most new e-bike models at the moment. The new Kiox 400C display that comes stock with the new Decoy on all models deserves mention, though, as it finally puts an end to Bosch's questionable display designs and removes clutter from the cockpit.
We were lucky enough to ride a sample version of the software update that unleashes more power, and it sure is noticeable. However, since it was sample software, it might differ from the final version, so I won’t spend much time dissecting the changes. Let’s just say that the new eMTB+ mode seems to have a lot of kick, putting it closer to Turbo mode than the regular eMTB setting, with the bike obviously able to dish out more power in all modes.
As for the bike, the second generation of YT’s Decoy doesn’t look drastically different from the previous generation, other than a bulkier down tube to fit the big battery, but it benefits from all the details of other recent frame overhauls – most notably its updated geometry.
YT has found a geometry code that seems to work well for their gravity/enduro segment of bikes, so it’s not surprising that many of the Decoy’s numbers reflect – or at least come very close to – that of the Decoy SN, which was introduced last year. With low seat tube lengths and deep insertion depths, riders can choose from a wide selection of frames that best suit their riding style. Great. In my case, I picked the size L with my preferred reach of 475mm.
Thanks to the steep seat tube angle, powerful motor, and efficient suspension, the Decoy is a very capable climbing machine that doesn’t have to hide at all from bikes with less travel. For a full-on enduro bike with 180/170mm of travel and a big 800Wh battery, the weight of 23.2kg (51.04lbs.) without pedals is really good. It’s a bit of a bummer that you can’t swap batteries with the new version of the Decoy, but the weight savings have to come from somewhere.
On my first ride, I left the bike on the regular flip chip adjustment and didn’t have to adjust much to the Decoy’s overall balanced feel. 445mm chainstays should harmonize really well with the size M frame and still put a decent amount of pressure on the front wheel of the size L model.
After that, I swapped to the low flip chip setting. 0.5 degrees of head angle change don’t seem like much on paper, but it’s enough to notice a slight difference. I preferred the slacker head angle and stuck with it for the rest of the days, even if the bottom bracket is borderline low to the ground in the lower position. Luckily, the short 160mm cranks that the bike comes with still keep the ground clearance while pedaling at an acceptable level for most situations. Also, that sensation of running on rails when cornering obviously has its benefits.
The new Decoy is an extremely stiff bike. As such, it is very precise when it comes to line choice but can be somewhat uncompromising regarding ride comfort. Since our bikes at the camp were equipped with a Continental Kryptotal rear tire with a Downhill casing instead of the Enduro casing, that feeling was further pronounced. Continental’s Downhill casing is very stiff, even compared to competitors’ downhill casings, so I can’t fully speak for what the Decoy’s ride feel would be like with the stock tire.
Overall, the Decoy loves to be taken to the limit and is a great tool for anyone who wants to just send it – no worries about landing sideways or hitting a root at an odd angle. Schralping into a corner or berm at full speed? You bet. I’m not saying I was capable of scratching anywhere near that limit during my first rides, but I enjoyed watching other riders show what’s possible, including a bunch of the staff riders who know how to ride what they’re building.
As for the increased travel of the new Decoy, the bike sure doesn’t feel like a wallowing sofa on wheels. Throughout the travel, the bike feels controlled, supportive, and very defined, letting you pop off obstacles when needed and not worrying about landing a bit too far down a transition on a jump.
I found myself releasing some pressure out of the shock during the days, going a tiny bit lower than the recommended 30% sag for some added plushness, but I’d have to play around more to find my personal sweet spot. The same goes for experimenting with the number of tokens in the rear shock. In its stock setting, the bike is plenty progressive, possibly even sacrificing some comfort by ramping up a bit too hard too quickly during the last bit of travel. But it will take more time to explore all components, especially the nuances of the new X2 shock and brand-new DT HXC 1500 carbon wheels with 240 DEG hubs, for some in-depth analysis of the ride qualities – something I’m looking forward to in an upcoming full review of the bike.
Editor's NoteIn the time since this First Ride took place, YT announced that they have begun restructuring under self-administration. When asked about the reports of riders having orders cancelled without refunds, YT provided the following statement:
|We are currently undergoing a legal restructuring to put YT Industries on a strong and sustainable path for the future.
If you placed an order before July 15th, please note that—due to legal regulations—it may be part of the restructuring process and will be reviewed individually. Our customer service team is already reaching out to affected customers to provide clarity and support.
Orders placed on or after July 15th are not affected and will be fulfilled as usual.
With the launch of the new Decoy, we’re excited to give you a first look at what’s next. This is just the beginning. Availability will be shown as ‘Coming Soon’, as we continue to stand by our policy of not offering pre-orders. Stay tuned — more bikes are coming soon!—YT Industries
PB get given product to review, press releases to post and get paid to run ads - if a press release is going to get traffic they will post it.
Maybe you should form a self funded MTB news / review site?
We speak about the situation at 11:00 in this week's podcast too: www.pinkbike.com/news/slugs-dust-tires-scree-surfing-and-more-reader-questions--pinkbike-podcast.html
And @owl-X, as always, there's no charge for reviews on Pinkbike, and there never has been. Period.
Make something up, if facts dispute your opinion just claim you have alternative facts.
Apologies to all.
All I am stating is that there cannot be 100%, unbiased, transparent reporting when Pinkbike is accepting advertising dollars from YT. And even if there was, people still wouldn't trust it based on optics.
Also get a grip, we are talking about riding overpriced push bicycles not important social decision making.
You want unbiased go look at the bullshit Paul Aston puts out - he isn’t being influenced at all, apart from reviewing parts he’s been given to then do paid auctions of course.
Maybe you trust the magazines, who also take ads?
Likewise if YT was even remotely smart about this it would have asked the publications to hold off for a bit.
I do understand you don’t pay full retail for at least some of the gear though and it’s hard to give a bad review to something you need to raffle off in order for you to make enough money to continue reviewing bikes.
My point being actual fully independent non biased reviews aren’t realistic, everyone has bills to pay.
You should warn people not to place any orders in the first place (because we know they dont deliver them). Not to promote them. We have seen people lost money when Pole did the same, like 10k per order, they were collecting orders despite knowing they will never deliver. This YT situation is the same. Those who promote fraudsters are complicit in the fraud.
It seems very very much like YT knew that people wouldn't get bikes, but continued to sell them bikes... That's dirty tricks.
Everywhere I see YT are saying they are actively trying to come to a solution ASAP - They may very well 'restructure' the business and then send bikes out once they have done so - , something they cant legally do until the restructuring as it is prioritising creditors - they have the choice to do this once this has taken place.
I may be completely wrong but are we really suggesting YT are going to essentially steal hundreds of customers money, supply no bikes and try to trade through it? - Doesn't add up to me.
My hunch is people will get sorted, it might not be super quick but they will get sorted, that or YT go completely bankrupt.
"Hello Young Talent,
We regret to inform you that, due to ongoing insolvency proceedings, your order 1026296 has been put on hold. As your payment was received before the proceedings officially began, it is legally considered part of the insolvency estate.
At this stage, we are unable to issue refunds or provide further details about the status of your payment. We understand how frustrating and disappointing this situation is, especially without a clear resolution.
If you wish to explore your options, we recommend reaching out to your payment provider to inquire about potential next steps.
We truly regret that we cannot offer you a better solution at the moment, and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.
Thank you again for your patience and understanding.
Sincerely,
Your YT Industries Team"
"your order 1026296 has been put on hold" - "At this stage, we are unable to issue refunds or provide further details about the status of your payment"
"If you wish to explore your options, we recommend reaching out to your payment provider to inquire about potential next steps."
That bit ? Ummmm well... yes, that bit.
If you don't think this is VERY wrong from YT then i'm not sure i'll be able to convince you.
This doesn't mean they won't sort customers out either during proceedings or afterwards and nowhere in the statement does it say that.
I think this whole thing is a badly managed, yes, but I am not ready to call them scum or claim they are robbing people yet.
A company the size of YT is unlikely to have done anything illegal here as they would face investigation and consequences as a result.
I can imagine a scenario where YT know they are in the shit so ran a heavy sale to get some cash into the business while trying to access finance elsewhere to keep them afloat - Markus did mention this: "no further funding available under the current structure"
It will all come out either way and then YT can be fully judged for it - If YT do 'restructure' to continue trading and every customer isnt either refunded or has their bike delivered I will be fully on board with the f*ck YT train and will hope customers punish them into failure but until then lets see what happens.
Based on their financials (link below), there is no way they did not have a long view of the approaching insolvency. So they went ahead and chose to run a sale, and chose not to protect any individual consumer from the impending bankruptcy.
jeffbrines.com/2025/07/24/yt-went-bankrupt-now-what
Doesn't change my mind too much and I will still wait to see the outcome before passing judgement - again hopefully customers come out of this with either money back or their bikes.
Ha, not for long...!
I think most would agree that pointing out grammar mistakes actually adds to the discussion when it's directed at someone who will be annoyed by it.
Sounds about right.
No, YT, you made the choice to prioritize short term cash flow by f*cking over customers. There are a few legal options to protect customers from becoming unsecured creditors. YT could have chosen to protect customer payments by using an escrow or trust account from the outset, ensuring funds weren’t absorbed into the insolvency estate. They also could have paused sales or issued a clear warning before July 15th about potential risks. Structuring payments to transfer only upon delivery is another common safeguard. These are all legal, proactive options that companies use to protect consumers. YT chose not to. What they chose to do is run a flash sale to rake in cash from unsuspecting customers who's payments had zero protection. Yeah, legally they are now unsecured creditors, because you chose that path.
Placed the order before xx/xx/xxxx... too bad, BITCCCHHH!
OHHH, HAVE YOU SEEN OUR NEW EBIKE, WITH BOSCH MOTOR?
Pinkbike... at the highest level of BS!
f*ck this!
It's free because it doesn't cost anything to not ship you your order.
Edit : It looks great in B&W
Greedy cowards, all of you.
Wrong. Those who promote fraudsters are complicit in the fraud.
In-regards to the take overs and the product reviews. Those were paid for and/or in motion long before any of this came out.
YT made it pretty clear in their statement that they already had new product coming. Paid for. Shipped. Marketing complete. Testing product placed with media members. Etc. Done.
I've read a few comments of people struggling to get their money back and/or the product they ordered... old product. That's been a week or less. Thus far I haven't seen the resolution good or bad from any of these. Until there is proof of fraud there's no fraud committed.
Which leaves people in the EU with outstanding orders out of pocket while supposedly unaffected people in the US are unable to actually give them money as they don't believe in pre-orders...
Can someone explain what the point of this launch even is? Why not just go to The Winchester and wait for it to all blow over until the EU situation is resolved and you have bikes in stock in to actually give to people?
Your promoting a brand that has no cash flow and not returning any its customers $ for unfilled orders !?
Wake Up PB …this a new low
Anything to avoid implementing better quality control, eh YT?
How much less reassuring could you be to people who handed you money only to have their orders cancelled without refund so far?
How about something like, "we are working with affected customers on an individual basis to assure that they either receive a refund or the product(s) which they ordered from us, and we appreciate their patience for delays which result from the ongoing restructuring process."
I can assume YT is sending me a salary check any moment now.
I am so sick of this corporate/marketing speak/lying.
I hope they recover, but damn taking payment and not delivering product or refund is gonna be real hard to recover from. Feel for the guys and gals that got screwed in this, not acceptable!
Too many people out there trying to recover their money because YT chose to take payments and not deliver despite knowing they were going into ‘voluntary’ administration.
Thanks YT, but next time I’ll buy from someone who will definitely be able to deliver my bike (despite really liking my Shimano powered Decoy)
"What is this, a water bottle for ants?"
Immediately opened pinkbike looking for this article.
Scrolled straight to comments with my popcorn and soda...
Why didn't you just do the thing in the first place?? What makes you so confident in succeeding just because you've failed?
I'm still waiting for warranty frame parts for my decoy after 2 months. I planned to sell it ages ago but feel like it's value is now much less. The bosch is an awesome motor, this will be a good bike but I'm glad I bought a Transition Regulator as YT suck on so many levels.
If they sell the Decoys again why can't they deliver the ordered and paid for bikes to their customers. Has anyone orderd a decoy after 14-07 2025 and got their bike? Or is it sill you order and pay and your order will be on hold?Hopefully YT can give some answers on how they will handle the orders on hold. If you sell bikes you should deliver them.
On 16-07-2025 I received an email from YT:
If your order was placed and paid for via bank transfer before 14.07.25 it was unfortunately classified as one of the items overseen by the insolvency administrator. In that case, we are currently working with the administrator to assess how such orders can be handled. As soon as we have all the details we will reach out to you. We are committed to finding you a solution.
So if I ordered on the 8th of june they knew about their situation., but they still let you order. So I hope YTdoes the right thing to their customers.
Realability is most important for a company.
I hope YT will read all the comments and react.
… and it changed back and now I look like a fool.
But the fact that YT keeps going and are doing all they can should give everyone that’s waiting on a bike after paying for it hope that they will actually get it. If they would just switch the lights off then it’s gone for sure.
And the bike industry has enough challenges right now. Let’s hope they can make it and come back strong.
At least Marcus has his €2.5M Porsche safe, anyway.
Whats wild is that I have a Capra Core 3 sitting in a box in my shop right now. Somehow got the bike before the wheels fell off this whole thing.
Expect mid-tier brands to pull this crap off for the next few yrs until theres a massive industry downturn/consolidation
• LEGAL RESTRUCTURING TO PUT YT INDUSTRIES ON A STRONG AND SUSTAINABLE PATH FOR THE FUTURE.
IF YOU PLACED AN ORDER BEFORE JULY 15TH, PLEASE NOTE THAT-DUE TO LEGAL REGULATIONS-IT MAY BE PART OF THE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND WILL BE REVIEWED INDIVIDUALLY. OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM IS ALREADY REACHING OUT TO AFFECTED CUSTOMERS TO PROVIDE CLARITY AND SUPPORT.
ORDERS PLACED ON OR AFTER JULY 15TH ARE NOT AFFECTED AND WILL BE
FULFILLED AS USUAL.
1/2
WITH TODAYS LAUNCH, WE'RE EXCITED TO GIVE YOU A FIRST LOOK AT WHAT'S NEXT. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.
AVAILABILITY WILL BE SHOWN AS
'COMING SOON', AS WE CONTINUE TO STAND BY OUR POLICY OF NOT OFFERING PRE-ORDERS. STAY TUNED -
MORE BIKES ARE COMING SOON!"
44T
2/2
www.instagram.com/p/DM0GcP6CBx2/?igsh=djNtdnhwd2d4NnNo
"WE WANT TO SINCERELY APOLOGIZE ONCE AGAIN FOR THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED BY OUR ONGOING RESTRUCTURING. WE UNDERSTAND THAT WAITING FOR A RESOLUTION IS FRUSTRATING AND WE WANT TO ASSURE YOU THAT WE'RE WORKING HARD TO REMEDY THE SITUATION.
1/2
WE'RE ACTIVELY WORKING WITH THE INVOLVED PAYMENT PROVIDERS ON A LEGALLY COMPLIANT SOLUTION THAT WILL ALLOW US TO RESOLVE EVERY CUSTOMER CASE. WHILE WE CAN'T GIVE AN EXACT DATE JUST YET, WE'RE MAKING GREAT PROGRESS WITHIN THE GIVEN LEGAL FRAMEWORK.
WE HAVE ALREADY STARTED REFUNDING
SEVERAL ORDERS AND ARE CONFIDENT THAT ALL CASES WILL BE SORTED OUT IN THE COMING WEEKS.
REST ASSURED, WE WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE THAT NO CUSTOMER WILL SUFFER A LOSS DUE TO THIS SITUATION. WE'RE TAKING FULL RESPONSIBILITY AND DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TO REGAIN YOUR TRUST."
2/2