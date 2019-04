First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels

Zipp are typically associated with the leg shaving, gram counting, aero-obsessed side of the cycling world, but that's about to change with the launch of the new 3Zero Moto carbon wheels. Made in Indianapolis, Indiana, the wheels use a single wall rim design that's intended to deliver a level of compliance and traction unlike anything currently on the market.



The initial concept of a single wall rim was brought to the table in 2012, but other projects took priority until 2016 when the idea was revisited. It wasn't a quick process - Zipp's engineers experimented with over 112 different laminate configurations and six different resins on their way to creating the final product.

Zipp 3Zero Moto Details



• Intended use: trail / enduro

• Single wall carbon fiber rim

• 32 hole, 3-cross lacing

• 37.5mm external, 30mm internal width

• Hub: 4 pawls, 52 points of engagement

• Weight: 1910 grams (29") / 1825 grams (27.5")

• Laid up and molded in Indianapolis, USA

• Lifetime warranty

• Price: $1,999 USD / $700 rim only

• www.zipp.com

The rim shape does require an extra layer of nylon rim tape to keep the spoke nipples from poking through, and care needs to be taken to get the spoke length right.

Details

The 3Zero Moto rim is designed to flex out of the way during an impact.

That's one of the early rim profiles on the left, and the final iteration on the right.

The wheels are built with 32 spokes in a three-cross pattern in order to help spread out the load that's placed on each individual spoke. There's also a washer under each nipple to prevent them from digging into the rim itself. The rims are designed specifically for use with Boost or SuperBoost hubs – the wider bracing angle of those hubs is needed to provide enough lateral stiffness.



The ZM1 hubs use a four pawl design, with 52 points of engagement - that equates to 6.9-degrees of crank rotation between engagement points. There are Hyperglide and XD driver options for the hub, but no Microspline - riders that are keen on running an XTR drivetrain will need to purchase 3Zero Moto rims and build up their own wheelset.



There are multiple Speed Line stripe color options available for that extra level of customization.

TyreWiz is included with all wheelsets. It's a simple, lightweight device that makes it easy to monitor tire pressure via an app or the blinking LED on the unit itself.

The wheels are built for aggressive trail riding, and while they're designed to handle all of the rigors of enduro racing - Adrien Dailly and Jerome Clementz have had podium appearances with them - Zipp stress that they aren't meant for DH or e-bike riders. In other words, if you have a dual crown fork or a motor on your bike, these aren't the wheels for you.In addition to being pre-taped and ready for tubeless tire installation right out of the box, the wheels are equipped with TyreWiz for easy tire pressure monitoring. The TyreWiz app allows riders to set their preferred tire pressure, and then a light on the valve-stem mounted device blinks red or green to signal if the pressure is correct. Even if you don't have a smartphone with you, the LED will still indicate whether or not the pressure needs to be adjusted.The low profile rim shape gives the wheels a featherweight look, but they're actually not the lightest option out there – the 27.5” version weighs a claimed 1825 grams, and the 29” model is 1910 grams. The rim alone weighs between 535 - 565 grams depending on the size. The complete wheelset is priced at $1,999 USD, or the rims are available for $700 each.The vast majority of carbon mountain bike rims on the market have a very similar shape to their aluminum counterparts, which isn't that surprising – the box shaped profile is a proven design that's been around since the 1930s. It's an effective way to create a stiff and strong rim, but it's also possible to create a rim that'sstiff, especially when carbon fiber is used.Drawing inspiration from the single wall rim profile used on motocross motorcycles, Zipp's engineers came up with a rim shape that's actually designed to pivot from side to side around the spokes. Now, this isn't the first single walled carbon mountain bike rim to hit the market - Mello Boumeester debuted his carbon rim design in late 2014, but at the moment single wall rims are still a rarity. Zipp call the rim's motion around the spokes "ankle compliance," stating that it “allows the rim to locally flex and stay parallel to the ground during cornering, which increases traction much like a human ankle.” That motion is also claimed to help prevent pinch flats and rim damage compared to a traditional, more rigid box shaped rim. According to Zipp, during the development of the wheels 37 riders rode over 35,000 miles with only two reported pinch flats.What's the benefit of the 3ZeroMoto wheels over a set of aluminum wheels? According to Zipp, the wheels are able to survive impacts that would completely destroy an aluminum rim, and do a better job of damping low power, high-frequency impacts, the type of forces that can lead to hand and arm fatigue.I attended a simulated test session hosted by Zipp in Sintra, Portugal, which followed a similar format to what was used during the development of the 3Zero Moto wheels. Riders started by taking a few laps on their own wheels, then switched to the 3Zero Motos, and then back to their original setup, taking notes between each lap. The tire model and air pressure was the same on all of the wheels in order to keep things as consistent as possible.I started out on a set of Roval Traverse carbon wheels, which I reviewed earlier this year. They're stiff and precise without being overly harsh, and they've held up well to everything I've thrown at them. In short, a good benchmark to compare the 3Zero Moto wheels to. Once those first laps were completed, I made the swap to the 3Zero Moto wheels. Part way through my first lap on the Zipp wheels it became apparent that there was a clear difference, and a significant one at that. The Zipp wheels were noticeably more compliant, but this wasn't a case of carbon wheels feeling like aluminum – it was a different sensation altogether. It felt like there was more 'give' to the wheels, but they still had plenty of support for hard cornering and landing jumps and drops.One section of trail had an extended straightaway that was full of roots covered by an inch or so of dust. Those hidden roots made it tricky to hold a line; letting off the brakes, looking ahead and hanging on for the ride seemed like the best tactic. With the Roval wheels, I had to really focus to keep the bike tracking the way I wanted it to due to all of those repeated, erratic impacts. On the 3Zero Moto wheels it was a different story – there was a level of traction that wasn't present with the Rovals, and it was much easier to keep the bike heading the way I wanted it to.When I switched back to the Roval wheels, the difference in handling became even more clear. The Rovals felt stiffer and more precise, but they didn't offer the same level of grip and resistance to deflection as the 3Zero Moto wheels. They also transmitted more feedback into my hands and forearms – the 3Zero Motos had a much more 'comfortable' ride feel, similar to what running 20 psi versus 30 psi in your tires feels like.Zipp's claims of compliance, pinch flat prevention, and superior impact resistance to aluminum rims are sure to raise some eyebrows, but I'm convinced the 3Zero Moto wheels have the potential to offer a significant performance benefit by delivering a very noticeable increase in traction and comfort in rough conditions. Keep in mind that a few rides doesn't constitute a full review – I'm going to keep putting the miles in on these wheels in order to test out those durability claims. I'm also curious if comfort leads to better lap times out on the trail, and how a bike will handle with a Zipp wheel up front and a stiffer wheel in the back, or vice versa. The 3Zero Motos are a very interesting new option, a direct challenge to the 'stiffer is better' mantra that's often touted in regards to carbon wheels.