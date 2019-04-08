First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels

The wheels are built with 32 spokes in a three-cross pattern in order to help spread out the load that's placed on each individual spoke. There's also a washer under each nipple to prevent them from digging into the rim itself. The rims are designed specifically for use with Boost or SuperBoost hubs – the wider bracing angle of those hubs is needed to provide enough lateral stiffness.



The ZM1 hubs use a four pawl design, with 52 points of engagement - that equates to 6.9-degrees of crank rotation between engagement points. There are Hyperglide and XD driver options for the hub, but no Microspline - riders that are keen on running an XTR drivetrain will need to purchase 3Zero Moto rims and build up their own wheelset.

