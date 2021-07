First Wave of Riders Announced for Red Bull Hardline

Hardline Wave 1 riders

Red Bull has announced the first wave of riders for Hardline 2021.So far, 12 British riders have been announced but we've been told to expect more names in the coming days and we'll update this article as they come in. Included in the list are previous winner Craig Evans alongside podium finishers Adam Brayton, Joe Smith and Charlie Hatton.Charlie HattonKaos SeagraveBrendan FaircloughAdam BraytonCraig EvansJoe SmithHarry MolloyJoe BreedenJono JonesElliot HeapPhil AtwillMatt HockenhullThe event will take place on July 24 and 25 and is now confirmed to be spectator free