First Wave of Riders Announced for Red Bull Hardline

Jul 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Kaos has looked super comfortable here all week he slots into the top 10 qualifiers

Red Bull has announced the first wave of riders for Hardline 2021.

So far, 12 British riders have been announced but we've been told to expect more names in the coming days and we'll update this article as they come in. Included in the list are previous winner Craig Evans alongside podium finishers Adam Brayton, Joe Smith and Charlie Hatton.

Hardline Wave 1 riders

Charlie Hatton
Kaos Seagrave
Brendan Fairclough
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Joe Smith
Harry Molloy
Joe Breeden
Jono Jones
Elliot Heap
Phil Atwill
Matt Hockenhull


The event will take place on July 24 and 25 and is now confirmed to be spectator free.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Adam Brayton Craig Evans Joe Breeden Kaos Seagrave Hardline


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
118620 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
103954 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
59513 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57094 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
50922 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
48870 views
Dangerholm's Latest: A Mountain Biker's Gravel Bike
45192 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
44589 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 I hope Kaos takes revenge on the course, and finishes with flair and without pain. Awesome that Jono is going at it again. I bet Matt is going there to make some nice vlogs about it.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully Kade Edwards is bringing some style too?
  • 1 0
 I fully expect Gee to be on the list soon and hitting the course in his wheelchair since he's hard as f****** nails.
  • 2 0
 Bk?
  • 3 0
 Bernard Kerr? I'm surprised he's not on the list yet too
  • 5 0
 I'm assuming it'll be later, or he declined, because there is zero chance he didn't get an invite.
  • 3 0
 @lister11: I hope he will be „added“ in the next days.
Can‘t imagine a hardline without him

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007771
Mobile Version of Website