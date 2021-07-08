First Wave of Riders Announced for Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull has announced the first wave of riders for Hardline 2021.
So far, 12 British riders have been announced but we've been told to expect more names in the coming days and we'll update this article as they come in. Included in the list are previous winner Craig Evans alongside podium finishers Adam Brayton, Joe Smith and Charlie Hatton.Hardline Wave 1 riders
Charlie Hatton
Kaos Seagrave
Brendan Fairclough
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Joe Smith
Harry Molloy
Joe Breeden
Jono Jones
Elliot Heap
Phil Atwill
Matt Hockenhull
The event will take place on July 24 and 25 and is now confirmed to be spectator free
.
