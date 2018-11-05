Finals Photo Report: FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China

Easy to be distracted from your work when you have guys sending front flips and the likes right in front of your desk, or brush in this case. Easy to be distracted from your work when you have guys sending front flips and the likes right in front of your desk, or brush in this case.

By comparison, the hip sizes up pretty small alongside some of the doubles, but it'll still catch you out if you lose your guard, particularly with it hipping to the opposite direction for some of the riders. Lemoine keeps it chilled during practice.

Brayden spots his landing way up above the Chinese crowd.

The importance of morning stretches, as demonstrated here by no other than Timothé Bringer.

Placing 11th in qualifying yesterday, Tom Isted would have liked to move up a few spaces for finals. If it was based on individual tricks alone, he would have for sure aced it but he simply lacked the full-run consistency today and had to take the loss. Don't be fooled though, we still saw some next level riding from him this weekend.

Gymnastics, with Paul Genovese.

This particular Canadian placed 3rd here last year and his trick library certainly justifies that. This year, however, just wouldn't be his year, eventually finishing up in 11th after some trouble in finals.

Tenth for Brayden today.

Dumping her in.

Putting it all on the line in his earlier runs, Tomas would save himself the stress of another play on the course having already taken the competition come his final run.

Bringer, brings all the rotations into finals.

Having won this event last year, and placed second during qualies, all eyes were on Lukas Knopf, and for obvious reason. However, this time around he just wasn't able to dial in that perfect run and would miss the super final by just one place, sitting in seventh.

These guys 'can' really grab our attention when they want to... I'll show myself out.

The DJ brought the noise for finals, the thousands of Chinese fans just brought a little bit more. FISE is where the real prizes are at...

3-bar on the step down and not the only no.3 that Alanko would see this weekend.

It was hardly surprising to see Alex Alanko make the podium this afternoon, given the show he's treated us to these past few days. Coming up in second it was yesterday's first place qualifier, Timothé Bringer.

Combos were where the points are and Tomas was ticking all the boxes this afternoon.

Tomas opts for a front on approach.

The star of the show.

Tomas Lemoine is your 2018 Slopestyle Chengdu Champ.

The finals day for the Slopestyle in Chengdu marked how much of a competition it was. The semi-finals saw France’s Timothé Bringer reign superior with a respectable 6 point lead, putting him ahead of last years Chengdu champ, Lukas Knopf. Sitting just behind was Paul Genovese who put down a run worthy of third, which also just happens to be where he placed at the finals in 2017.But that’s old news, the finals day was the real deal, and with each rider crushing the course in their own rights, making a prediction would be no easy feat. We wouldn’t blame you for putting your money on Timothé seeing what happened during qualies and it’s certainly worth noting that this young, French shredder is just 20 years old and is already making a name for himself on the world circuit. But we must not forget one certain rider, who’s been sitting just below the radar after yesterday, he was always going to be a strong contender for the win and it would come down to a battle of the French today as Tomas Lemoine would pull it back and give it his all for finals, taking a two-point lead over Bringer.