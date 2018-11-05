Finals Photo Report: FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China

The finals day for the Slopestyle in Chengdu marked how much of a competition it was. The semi-finals saw France’s Timothé Bringer reign superior with a respectable 6 point lead, putting him ahead of last years Chengdu champ, Lukas Knopf. Sitting just behind was Paul Genovese who put down a run worthy of third, which also just happens to be where he placed at the finals in 2017.
But that’s old news, the finals day was the real deal, and with each rider crushing the course in their own rights, making a prediction would be no easy feat. We wouldn’t blame you for putting your money on Timothé seeing what happened during qualies and it’s certainly worth noting that this young, French shredder is just 20 years old and is already making a name for himself on the world circuit. But we must not forget one certain rider, who’s been sitting just below the radar after yesterday, he was always going to be a strong contender for the win and it would come down to a battle of the French today as Tomas Lemoine would pull it back and give it his all for finals, taking a two-point lead over Bringer.
