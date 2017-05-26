PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

FISE Montpellier, Qualification Round

May 25, 2017
by Simon Nieborak  
Welcome to FISE Montpellier. The south of France hosts what's probably the biggest action sports festival and fortunately, the mountain biking slopestyle is a huge part of it. This is why the cream of the modern dirt jumping scene has come over and decided to see who deserves the highest step. Some big mix-ups happened already in the qualification round, so it's going to be very interesting to see how finals will unfold in front of our eyes.


terrier
With plenty of training time, the riders had enough opportunity to practice their biggest and best moves.

FISE Montpellier 2017
As per usual during the FISE, the number of spectators goes into thousands.

bizet
Antoine Bizet, Rampage veteran was unable to pass the qualification round, which definitely is a bummer.

pavel

pavel
When Pavel is riding, it's always a good show. However, we'd prefer when he landed this "nothing" with the bike attached to him.

paul g
Real bad luck struck Paul Genovese. Sloppy landing caused a loud bang of his rear tyre - twice in a row on the same trick, the same jump.

daryl
Another dirt jumping veteran didn't make it to the finals here. Daryl Brown will be enjoying sunbathing during the main event.

tomas
Tomas Lemoine doing a tuck-no-hander to barspin combo.
tomas
Yet, unlucky to be outside to the top 12.

yannick
Yannick had very high hopes to do well here. Unfortunately, he wasn't meant to repeat last year's success here in Montpellier.

brayden

terrier
Another amazing French dirt jumper falls outside the finalists. Nicholas Terrier gave all he had.

FISE Montpellier 2017

alex
Alex Alanko going big surrounded by a huge crowd.

lukas
Lukas did really well at FISE 2016. But couldn't find the flow to get into the finals.

ryan
Yet another disappointment. Ryan Nyquist won't be riding in finals.

boggs
Reed Boggs with switch 3 in, truck driver out. Glad to see this young American riding in the finals.

tom
We welcome a new mtb rider who's coming from the bmx scene. Tom Isted straight into the finals during his first international slopestyle event!

szymon

szymon
Could watch this guy riding all day long... Szymon Godziek has got style for miles.

paul c

paul c

paul c
Paul Couderc will be able to shine in front of the home crowd with a well-deserved spot amongst the finalists.

diego
Diego simply loves doing technical tricks and he's really good at it.

sam

pili pili
Sam Pilgrim or as the French commentator likes to call him "Pili Pili," goes big for all his fans. Wherever he goes, he is always the crowd favourite.

josh

josh
Josh Hault is riding in a "Beast Mode". We need this guy on all the slopestyle events!

nicholi

nicholi
Not only the blazing sun, but also the rivals making Nicholi sweat. He's sitting in 3rd after the quali, but knowing his super solid head game, he's ready to pick up the fight for the number one spot.

mehdi
Mehdi Gani is in well deserved second. Top level of executing tricks, not missing a single obstacle and tricking with perfect style.

emil
Emil has stormed the slopestyle scene, last year.
emil
And he's not even thinking of slowing down.

emil
The Swedish prodigy, Emil Johansson is on another level. Seems like this big and technical course was built just for him.


nicholi
Nicholi always finds time for his fans.

nicho
Mehdi and Emil has put some pressure on this guy. So far, Nicholi has got a 100% efficiency, winning all contests he's attended this year. Is it going to stay this way? We're about to find out.

MENTIONS: @lunatyk


