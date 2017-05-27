FISE Montpellier Slopestyle – Finals





When everybody sat down, some more snugly than others in the sizzling sun, and the clock turned to 14:00, it was time to set off the battle for the top podium. Short, but very intense finals were not short for drama and it was quite a spectacle to be seen. Let's start the countdown...











Attempting and regrettably crashing a double downside tailwhip buried Josh's chances for a higher ranking.





Mad props to Josh Hault. Sadly, he dropped down to the bottom of the finalist riders' list, but the attitude and never disappearing smile on his face makes him a winner, anyway.









Pili Pili had a major mechanical issue, which stopped him from riding up to his own standards during the finals. What's even worse than that is the fact he is out of the diamond series due to not having enough points in the FMB standings. Fingers crossed for his rapid come back to where he belongs.





Tom Isted was battling hard and opening top ten in his first ever slopestyle event is already a massive accomplishment.









Remy Carra, French rider in the 9th place.









Louis Reboul had an awesome run. It's great to see that he added one more trick to his signature cannonball.





Reed always does well at FISE and it's wasn't any other way this time, as well.









Triple barspin backflip on the biggest jump on the course is very impressive.





After such a gnarly trick, Paul had no other choice, but execute all his other tricks cleanly, which landed him in the 6th.





Diego Caverzasi does not know what fear is! Massive frontflip barspin on the first was out of this world.









Diego definitely can be stoked on his performance here at Montpellier.





Szymon, one of the most progressive riders, brings FMX to MTB so we all can enjoy this craziness.





One more insane trick at the first jump. This time, Szymon Godziek decided to go for backflip cliffhanger.





And to finish it all off, a perfectly stretched superman.









Mehdi Gani opens the top three. Radical and stylish riding sent Mehdi onto the podium.





Nicholi Rogatkin has them tailwhips so dialled that he probably would be able to pull a tripe-whip of a kerb.









Double flip-whip, 360 barspin to downside tailwhip, tailwhip, truckdriver...





And a huge double downside whip to top it all up. Emil was unstoppable during this event!





Congratulation to Emil for his first gold at a slopestyle competition.




