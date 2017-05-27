EVENTS

FISE Montpellier Slopestyle – Finals

May 27, 2017
by Simon Nieborak  
FISE Montpellier Slopestyle Finals


When everybody sat down, some more snugly than others in the sizzling sun, and the clock turned to 14:00, it was time to set off the battle for the top podium. Short, but very intense finals were not short for drama and it was quite a spectacle to be seen. Let's start the countdown...


josh

josh
Attempting and regrettably crashing a double downside tailwhip buried Josh's chances for a higher ranking.

josh
Mad props to Josh Hault. Sadly, he dropped down to the bottom of the finalist riders' list, but the attitude and never disappearing smile on his face makes him a winner, anyway.

FISE Montpellier Slopestyle Finals

sam
Pili Pili had a major mechanical issue, which stopped him from riding up to his own standards during the finals. What's even worse than that is the fact he is out of the diamond series due to not having enough points in the FMB standings. Fingers crossed for his rapid come back to where he belongs.

tom
Tom Isted was battling hard and opening top ten in his first ever slopestyle event is already a massive accomplishment.

remy

remy
Remy Carra, French rider in the 9th place.

lou

lou
Louis Reboul had an awesome run. It's great to see that he added one more trick to his signature cannonball.

reed
Reed always does well at FISE and it's wasn't any other way this time, as well.

paul

pa
Triple barspin backflip on the biggest jump on the course is very impressive.

paul
After such a gnarly trick, Paul had no other choice, but execute all his other tricks cleanly, which landed him in the 6th.

FISE Montpellier Slopestyle Finals
Diego Caverzasi does not know what fear is! Massive frontflip barspin on the first was out of this world.

diego

diego
Diego definitely can be stoked on his performance here at Montpellier.

sz
Szymon, one of the most progressive riders, brings FMX to MTB so we all can enjoy this craziness.

sz
One more insane trick at the first jump. This time, Szymon Godziek decided to go for backflip cliffhanger.

szy
And to finish it all off, a perfectly stretched superman.

FISE Montpellier Slopestyle Finals

me
Mehdi Gani opens the top three. Radical and stylish riding sent Mehdi onto the podium.

nich
Nicholi Rogatkin has them tailwhips so dialled that he probably would be able to pull a tripe-whip of a kerb.

nich

em
Double flip-whip, 360 barspin to downside tailwhip, tailwhip, truckdriver...

emil
And a huge double downside whip to top it all up. Emil was unstoppable during this event!

podium
Congratulation to Emil for his first gold at a slopestyle competition.

bigquotesIt's hard to describe what I'm feeling right now. I'm speechless. I've been waiting to win a comp for so long. After having a pressure of qualifying first, I wanted to do my run the best way possible to make sure I stay in this position.Emil Johansson

Complete results list.

Full Video replay.

