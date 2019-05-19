Five Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

With the race this weekend Albstadt being the first stop on the XC World Cup calendar for 2019, there are a number of fresh bikes on course. Here are several that caught our photographers' eyes along with a few more interesting tech randoms.Kate Courtney's Scott Scale
Scott's Twin-loc system isn't just used on the Spark.
DT Swiss wheels and hubs
Kate's mechanic, Brad Copeland, has integrated a blip in the grip to control the wireless dropper post.
SRAM's AXS drivetrain kept in place with a small chainguide.
Jolanda Neff's Trek Procaliber
SRAM's AXS drivetrain held in place with an MRP chainguide.
Malene Degn's Orbea Alma
FSA cranks keep the power numbers going through the SRAM XX1 drivetrain calcualted.
Nearly every top racer seems to be running a dropper these days. Proper.
Fox suspension up front smoothing out the interesting terrain here.
Michelin tyres.
Carter Woods's Rocky Mountain Vertex
Manuel Fumic's Cannondale FSi
