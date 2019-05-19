Five Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Kate Courtney's dancing shoes drying in the sun.

Kate Courtney's Scott Scale

We've seen a lot of this bike lately, Kate Courtney's Scott Scale.

Scott's Twin-loc system isn't just used on the Spark.

DT Swiss wheels and hubs

Kate's mechanic, Brad Copeland, has integrated a blip in the grip to control the wireless dropper post.

It's all in the details for the world champ. Sparkles in the paint.

Syncros Hixson bar and stem combo.

SRAM's AXS drivetrain kept in place with a small chainguide.

Jolanda Neff's Trek Procaliber

Another bike we've seen a lot of on the podium lately is Jolanda Neff's Trek Procaliber. That odd looking hole in the seat tube? That's Trek's Isospeed system. It decouples the seat tube from the top tube, allowing the seat tube to have more compliance and a bit more forgiving of a ride.

SRAM's AXS drivetrain held in place with an MRP chainguide.

Malene Degn's Orbea Alma

FSA cranks keep the power numbers going through the SRAM XX1 drivetrain calcualted.

Nearly every top racer seems to be running a dropper these days. Proper.

Fox suspension up front smoothing out the interesting terrain here.

Michelin tyres.

Carter Woods's Rocky Mountain Vertex

Carter Woods's Rocky Mountain Vertex.

Canadian heritage all over the graphics. More Canadian details.

Clean new XTR shifter. Shimano XTR drivetrain with a 34T ring up front.

Chrome goodness from Shimano. New XTR brakes to boot.

Raceface Vault hubs to Next carbon rims. Maxxis Aspens to Raceface hoops.

Lockout function levers will be on full service on this course. Carter's Vertex is kitted out with a Raceface cockpit, Shimano XTR goodies to put the power down, and Fox takes care of the bumps up front.

Carter is coming into the season with the top plate. The young Canadian will be one to watch this season.

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale FSi

Manuel Fumic's throwback Cannondale FSi complete with decals to match!

The chrome XTR bits really pop against the red frame. Fumic had a bigger chainring on for XCC.

XTR pedals. Tried and true. Classy looking chain device. Less is definitely more for this bike.

Era correct decals. Lefty top down.

The simplicity of the old logos are truly missed.

DT hubs to Enve hoops. Enve M5 carbon bars mounted upside down for more low.

Downtube on Fumic's FSi and Cannondale's old typeface.

Carbon saddle thanks to Prologo. No dust cap spacer overt he headset bearing in an attempt to keep the bars low as possible for the climbs.

A new power meter integration from SRAM?

Fresh oil for Sina Frei's Rockshox SID Ultimate.

Mondraker is sporting an interesting dropper post spotted on one of their bikes. Specialized's Command post is tapered to fit smaller diameter seat tubes.

This Command Post is tapered to fit the frame yet still offer enough drop. How much drop? About three inches.

With the race this weekend Albstadt being the first stop on the XC World Cup calendar for 2019, there are a number of fresh bikes on course. Here are several that caught our photographers' eyes along with a few more interesting tech randoms.