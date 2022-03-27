Five Race Bikes from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Neko Mullaly’s Frameworks

Neko showed up to Lourdes with the third version of his own downhill bike that abandoned the idler seen on previous frames.

The bike was modeled by Ben Arnott and hand built by Frank the Welder in Vermont.

While the bike doesn't have an idler Neko still designed the bike with a higher pivot but it is intended to always use an O-Chain with a sizeable 38 tooth chainring. Neko says, "this allows me to have a more rearward axle path than any modern bike without an idler pulley, while maintaining the simplicity and efficiency of a low pivot design."

A broken finger kept Neko out of contention to qualify for finals.

Raaw's DH Bike

Next up is Raaw's new DH bike that is being raced by the 555 Raaw Gravity Racing Team.

Raaw says the bike was designed to send it down the Champery World Cup track and "every decision in the bike followed that crystal clear idea and results in a bike fit for tackling one of the most demanding courses to be raced on, again and again."

Currently the aim is to have the DH bike ready to launch by 2023.

Dan Slack’s Commencal Supreme

UK racer Dan Slack was still running the old Supreme but that wasn't slowing him down with a 20th place in qualifying and 44th in finals.

Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli DH Team's Bike

One of the many Canyon teams at Lourdes was the newly formed Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli with some very striking custom Senders.

There are still not many details about the prototype Pirelli tires we've seen on the circuit over the last year or so.

George Brannigan’s NS Fuzz

A new team and fresh bike for George Brannigan in 2022. This year sees the New Zealand rider shift to NS Bikes and he already has a national champ title on his sleeve.

George is another rider choosing to run the O-Chain device. We are starting to see quite a lot of riders running this on their race bikes.