close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Five Race Bikes from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Neko Mullaly’s Frameworks

Neko showed up to Lourdes with the third version of his own downhill bike that abandoned the idler seen on previous frames.

The bike was modeled by Ben Arnott and hand built by Frank the Welder in Vermont.

While the bike doesn't have an idler Neko still designed the bike with a higher pivot but it is intended to always use an O-Chain with a sizeable 38 tooth chainring. Neko says, "this allows me to have a more rearward axle path than any modern bike without an idler pulley, while maintaining the simplicity and efficiency of a low pivot design."


A broken finger kept Neko out of contention to qualify for finals.


Raaw's DH Bike

A closer look at that new Raaw downhill bike.
Next up is Raaw's new DH bike that is being raced by the 555 Raaw Gravity Racing Team.

Raaw says the bike was designed to send it down the Champery World Cup track and "every decision in the bike followed that crystal clear idea and results in a bike fit for tackling one of the most demanding courses to be raced on, again and again."


Currently the aim is to have the DH bike ready to launch by 2023.


Dan Slack’s Commencal Supreme

UK racer Dan Slack was still running the old Supreme but that wasn't slowing him down with a 20th place in qualifying and 44th in finals.




Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli DH Team's Bike

The new Canyon Pirelli team bikes have a pretty unique colour scheme.
One of the many Canyon teams at Lourdes was the newly formed Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli with some very striking custom Senders.

There s still not many details about the prototype Pirelli tires we ve seen on the circuit over the last year or so.
There are still not many details about the prototype Pirelli tires we've seen on the circuit over the last year or so.



George Brannigan’s NS Fuzz

A new team and fresh bike for George Brannigan in 2022. This year sees the New Zealand rider shift to NS Bikes and he already has a national champ title on his sleeve.

George is another rider choosing to run the O-Chain device. We are starting to see quite a lot of riders running this on their race bikes.

Lourdes didn't have the best of luck for George after a small crash in qualifying meant he didn't make it to finals. He will have to wait until Fort Wiliam in nearly two months for another shot.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
125888 views
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
109475 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
50105 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
47837 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
47483 views
Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
37507 views
Interview: 'You Have to Open Your Mind to Try New Things' Jeff Steber Shares the Process Behind the Next Intense DH Bike
36003 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
35813 views

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Raw finishes are coming back! So hot!
  • 7 1
 Always better raw
  • 1 0
 They never went away
  • 6 0
 The CNYN CLLCTV PRLLI DH TM’S BK looking sick!
  • 3 0
 Man, looks all the beautiful bike, life without battery.
  • 1 0
 Are the new Supreme's mullets?
  • 2 0
 Nekos bike looks so good
  • 1 0
 The Raw looks like a Neko

That's how that saying goes right?
  • 1 0
 Pirelli should name those tires the ButtDude.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009045
Mobile Version of Website