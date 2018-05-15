Five Ten Impact Pro Shoes - Review

The Impact has long been a mainstay in Five Ten's mountain bike shoe lineup, but it recently underwent a significant revision. The goal of the revamp was to create a durable, grippy, but not quite as bulky flat pedal shoe that would meet the needs of downhillers and aggressive trail riders.



The Impact Pro is the result, and it takes the place of the Impact VXi that preceded it. Where the Impact VXi had a foam midsole and a Mi6 rubber outsole, the new Impact Pro uses a polyurethane midsole and a Stealth S1 rubber outsole, features intended to help increase its lifespan. Available in black/gold or black/camo, the Impact Pro retails for $160 USD.



Five Ten Impact Pro Details

• Stitched & reinforced toe cap with Poron XRD foam

• Molded polyurethane midsole

• Stealth S1 outsole

• Colors: black / gold, black / camo

• Weight: 618 grams (per shoe, size 11)

• MSRP: $160 USD

• www.adidasoutdoor.com/fiveten-brand

• Stitched & reinforced toe cap with Poron XRD foam• Molded polyurethane midsole• Stealth S1 outsole• Colors: black / gold, black / camo• Weight: 618 grams (per shoe, size 11)• MSRP: $160 USD