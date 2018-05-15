PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Five Ten Impact Pro Shoes - Review

May 15, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
The Impact has long been a mainstay in Five Ten's mountain bike shoe lineup, but it recently underwent a significant revision. The goal of the revamp was to create a durable, grippy, but not quite as bulky flat pedal shoe that would meet the needs of downhillers and aggressive trail riders.

The Impact Pro is the result, and it takes the place of the Impact VXi that preceded it. Where the Impact VXi had a foam midsole and a Mi6 rubber outsole, the new Impact Pro uses a polyurethane midsole and a Stealth S1 rubber outsole, features intended to help increase its lifespan. Available in black/gold or black/camo, the Impact Pro retails for $160 USD.
Five Ten Impact Pro Details
• Stitched & reinforced toe cap with Poron XRD foam
• Molded polyurethane midsole
• Stealth S1 outsole
• Colors: black / gold, black / camo
• Weight: 618 grams (per shoe, size 11)
• MSRP: $160 USD
www.adidasoutdoor.com/fiveten-brand

On a side note, although there have been rumors circulating about the future of Five Ten ever since Adidas purchased the brand back in 2011, at the moment it doesn't seem like there's any need to start stockpiling shoes. Five Ten is working more closely with Adidas in order to take advantage of their development and manufacturing capabilities, but the brand itself isn't going anywhere.



A synthetic upper helps keep the shoes from getting fully saturated on wet rides.
Five Ten's signature Stealth S1 rubber provides plenty of grip.


Construction

Five Ten brought back several of the design features found in the original Impact for the Pro model, but focused on keeping the weight and overall dimensions a little more reasonable. The polyurethane midsole was chosen because of its resistance to packing out over time compared to a foam midsole – in other words, it should be better able to shrug off a season's worth of hard landings.

Shoe rubber is similar to tire rubber, where a lower durometer provides more grip, but at the expense of durability. That was one of the issues riders had with the Impact VXi – there was plenty of grip, but the rubber wore quickly, especially for riders who were hiking around in rocky terrain. The time-tested S1 Stealth Rubber is used on the Impact Pro, with a modified tread pattern that now has alternating large and small circles around the middle of the foot, and raised half circles towards the front of the foot for off-the-bike traction.

The Impact Pro uses a synthetic upper that's supposed to be quick drying and less likely to absorb water. There's also a reinforced toe box, and the sole is sewn around the toe area to help prevent delamination. Other features include an elasticized lace holder to prevent the old 'laces in the chain' trick, and a sewn loop at the back of the shoe to make pulling them on and getting out for a ride as easy as possible.


Performance

Five Ten's fit and durability has fluctuated a bit over the years, but things have taken a distinct turn for the better with the latest Pro series of shoes. They're much less boxy than older versions, with a snug, but still very comfortable fit. I've been using a set of Freerider Pros for over a year without running into any issues, and so far, after six months of abuse the Impact Pros are still holding tough. They're a bit heavier than the Freerder Pros – those feel more like beefed up skate shoes, while the Impacts feel closer to an approach shoe or lighter hiking boot.

The Impacts may not be the absolute lightest or the most ventilated option out there, but they make up for that with a reassuringly solid feel. For mellower trail rides I prefer the lighter weight of the Freerider Pros, but the extra protection of the Impact Pros is nice to have for more DH-oriented riding. The sole is stiff enough for long days of pedaling or in the bike park, but it's not so thick or stiff that you can't tell where your foot is on the pedal.

Five Ten's Impact Pro is on the left, and the Freerider Pro is on the right.

That being said, the soles on shoes like the OWN FR-O1 and Shimano GR9 are more flexible, and feel like they contour to the pedal better, but the tradeoff is the neither of those options offer the level of grip provided by the Impact Pro's sole. Five Ten's rubber remains the best in the business, and despite numerous attempt to knock it off the throne, that Stealth rubber is still king. I've used multiple flat pedals during my time with these shoes, and no matter the pin profile or pedal shape I never had any issues with unwanted slippage.

In really wet weather the Impacts will still get soggy and saturated, but they're much, much less absorbent than the original Impacts. They also dry quicker, and one cycle on my boot dryer was all it would take to ensure they were ready for another round of wet riding.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesFive Ten's Impact Pro hits the mark, with an excellent fit, unmatched grip, and a burly construction capable of withstanding plenty of use and abuse. I'd still love to see slightly higher cut around the inside ankle, and possibly a velcro strap over the top of the foot, but even without those features the Impact Pro's comfort and durability is tough to beat.  Mike Kazimer






  • + 10
 I've got the Freeriders and, after just over a year of above average use of both walking & cycling, the in-soles have completed fallen apart. They look like someone's ran over a slice of bread and have massive holes in them where my feet naturally hit the ground. I had the original Freeriders and they genuinely lasted 6 years; I only binned them because they looked like, well, 6 year old shoes. These are only in-soles though; I've not had any other issues with the shoes so far.

I guess you could say 5.10 sold their soles to Adidas. WAHEY
  • + 1
 I’ve read and heard many testimonies like yours about freeriders and they go before the times Adidas bought 5.10. The truth is Freeriders have always been a shitty shoe. People may love them for how they feel but they have never been durable. It’s how the undersole is constructed. Having said that I have no doubts that by average the quality went down after Adidas moved in
  • + 3
 just to be clear. You're only talking about the insoles? the rest of the shoe is holding up?
  • + 1
 @jojotherider1977: the most common issue with Freeriders is undersole separating from the rubber stripe around the shoe. You can glue it together though.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: i disagree - i got mine in 2013 and they are still holding up strong save for the odd scratch. so i for one am very happy with them.
  • + 1
 How hard is it for some companies to understand that vast majority of Mtb shoes should have a higher cut around the inside ankle, lik Mike points out? Like Shimano does! BTW Race Face should finance 50% of R&D costs with their ankle scalping turbine, aeffect and atlas cranks.

510 bring back Raven!
  • + 1
 Same here ! in warmer days i've had herpes from them , i bought a pair last august and now we're in mid may and the outsoles broke in half and since then i've discovered how thin is the outsole compared to a regular shoe , hence the 618 grams weight and the price ... 140 euros for the thinest piece of rubber between your feet and the ground.
  • + 1
 We don't ride in the wet around here; because it destroys our trails with the soil base we have. Maybe that's why I'm still happily rocking my 2012 era Impact high tops. No delamination issues for me and the sole is holding up pretty well. Probably get another two years out of them.
  • + 1
 First time poster, long time reader. My last pair had the sole's completely delaminate from the shoe from one season's worth of riding. I've had herpes sores last longer than these crappy shoes.
  • + 2
 Same here...fixed it with ShoeGoo, so far they're holding up. I do however hope they fixed the issue for the new Pro model.
  • + 1
 @elchomator: went to pull my foot off the pedal and my sole stayed put. WTF.
  • + 1
 @elchomator: ShoeGoo is where it's at! that wonderful stuff saved me so much money back when i was skateboarding.
  • + 1
 Just when I was thinking maybe they fixed the sole delamination issue and they bust out ugly camo and gold color options. All black was fine, one step at a time guys.
  • + 1
 Love mine. I used the 2FO for ages and liked its lightness and drying time- these are virtually as fast drying, as light and the grip is savage. Glad I made the switch.
  • + 1
 they're much, much less absorbent than the original Impacts"

Using sponges as shoes would be less absorbent than the original impacts.
  • + 1
 New models, higher cost and lower quality. My 2005 Impact lasted almost ten years.
  • + 1
 One year? My sole fallen apart after 2 months!!!!
  • + 1
 Hill says cool!!

