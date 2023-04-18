Five Ten Launches The New Kestrel BOA

Apr 18, 2023
by Five Ten  

PRESS RELEASE: adidas Five Ten

Five Ten Introduces the All-New Kestrel BOA, the Brand’s First Downcountry Bike Shoe

Make every pedal count with the new adidas Five Ten Kestrel BOA, where power meets performance.

adidas Five Ten today announced the launch of the new Kestrel BOA. The Five Ten Kestrel BOA is a “downcountry” shoe that pairs XC performance with Five Ten's significant gravity and mountain bike expertise.


For decades, adidas Five Ten, has provided technical advancements for riders of all abilities and multiple disciplines. To address the growing, aggressive approach to the hardtail and full suspension cross-country market, the brand has developed the new Kestrel BOA, a lightweight, clip-in shoe with gravity inspired performance and all day comfort. Five Ten’s new Kestrel BOA means that when you ride, every pedal counts. The Kestrel BOA features an innovative full-length plate made in part with repurposed materials and glass fiber. The glass fiber plate gives the shoe excellent power transfer and added stability on the pedals.

all new Five Ten Kestrel BOA

To keep up with the more aggressive demands of modern cross-country riding, technical features include an impact resistant toe box, a breathable and abrasion resistant upper that’s made in part with recycled materials, and a unique, strategically placed textured STEALTH rubber instep patch for superior grip. The Kestrel BOA’s soles feature grippy STEALTH rubber and raised toe and heel tread (aka “pillars”) for on foot traction.


The Kestrel’s BOA Li2 closure system allows riders to quickly dial in a custom fit for every outing and for every ride. Infinite on-the-fly micro adjustability steps up both performance and comfort.


Engineered for the most demanding rides, the Kestrel BOA is the shoe of choice for the modern XC rider. The Kestrel BOA combines pedal power with on-mountain performance in a casual, stylish design. When the most demanding rides come calling, the Kestrel BOA is ready to help riders tackle the most technical descents with confidence.

all new Five Ten Kestrel BOA

The kestrel BOA is available worldwide in independent bike retailers and online: RRP £200 / $230 / €230 - Discover more at adidas.com/mountain_biking

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Fiveten


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 After having the soles of my shoes fall off three pairs of 5.10's in a row (so much shoe goo to fix them) I am dubious about getting a shoe from them with a boa. It is hard to wreck your day if a shoelace breaks.
[Reply]
  • 2 0
 We're they all the same model of shoe? I've heard some things like that but mine have been absolutely bomb proof. On their third season and still going strong.
  • 1 0
 i've got some giro shoes with the boa closure on them and i have only been riding with them for about a month or 2 now. but something about the boa closure in general seems sus. every time i un-do the closure it feels like it is binding slightly more each time. i am wondering how long the boa closure will last before the cord gets all twisted and tangled up inside and then ruins my ride. i'm not really sure what happened to the velcro and ratchet type plastic strap closures, but i would take that back in a heartbeat.
  • 1 0
 I have more than a year riding 2-4x a week on the Specialized 2FO Roosts. They are hands down the grippiest shoe out there beating 5.10 at their own game. Durability-wise, they've held up impressively well only needing shoelace replacement. Super comfortable too.
  • 4 0
 "casual design"...by choice I'm not sure I'd be wearing these to lunch
  • 4 0
 Someone needs to tell them that making something match their khakis doesn’t make it casual.
  • 1 0
 I just bought some crankbrothers shoes. Then came to Pinkbike to find out I should have bought these since they are “casual design”. Damn.
  • 1 1
 Is it "downcountry" or "gravity inspired performance"? Marketing inspired cyclists just try too hard. Funny how it is "clip-in" now instead of "clipless" since that old term makes zero sense to anyone under 40. Why is cycling plagued with poorly described products?
  • 1 0
 I won't pay more than $80 for mtb shoes. I'll stick with my clearance 5ten sleuths for another year and suffer the poor power transfer.
  • 1 0
 FYI...old version is $66 with free shipping: www.adidas.com/us/five-ten-kestrel-pro-boa-shoes/BC0635.html
  • 1 0
 These colourways are pretty rad
  • 1 0
 Not for me‍♂️ 5-10 are Overated shoes… Go with other brands !
  • 1 0
 For when you need to mountain bike to your soccer game
  • 1 0
 Downcountry bike shoes? not suitable for jumps more than 7''?
  • 1 0
 #dwnctryshes
  • 1 1
 Nice!!!!!





