Five Ten Launches The New Kestrel BOA

PRESS RELEASE: adidas Five Ten
Five Ten Introduces the All-New Kestrel BOA, the Brand’s First Downcountry Bike Shoe
Make every pedal count with the new adidas Five Ten Kestrel BOA, where power meets performance.
adidas Five Ten today announced the launch of the new Kestrel BOA. The Five Ten Kestrel BOA is a “downcountry” shoe that pairs XC performance with Five Ten's significant gravity and mountain bike expertise.
For decades, adidas Five Ten, has provided technical advancements for riders of all abilities and multiple disciplines. To address the growing, aggressive approach to the hardtail and full suspension cross-country market, the brand has developed the new Kestrel BOA, a lightweight, clip-in shoe with gravity inspired performance and all day comfort. Five Ten’s new Kestrel BOA means that when you ride, every pedal counts. The Kestrel BOA features an innovative full-length plate made in part with repurposed materials and glass fiber. The glass fiber plate gives the shoe excellent power transfer and added stability on the pedals.
To keep up with the more aggressive demands of modern cross-country riding, technical features include an impact resistant toe box, a breathable and abrasion resistant upper that’s made in part with recycled materials, and a unique, strategically placed textured STEALTH rubber instep patch for superior grip. The Kestrel BOA’s soles feature grippy STEALTH rubber and raised toe and heel tread (aka “pillars”) for on foot traction.
The Kestrel’s BOA Li2 closure system allows riders to quickly dial in a custom fit for every outing and for every ride. Infinite on-the-fly micro adjustability steps up both performance and comfort.
Engineered for the most demanding rides, the Kestrel BOA is the shoe of choice for the modern XC rider. The Kestrel BOA combines pedal power with on-mountain performance in a casual, stylish design. When the most demanding rides come calling, the Kestrel BOA is ready to help riders tackle the most technical descents with confidence.
The kestrel BOA is available worldwide in independent bike retailers and online: RRP £200 / $230 / €230 - Discover more at adidas.com/mountain_biking
16 Comments
[Reply]