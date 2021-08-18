Five Ten Launches its First Gore-Tex Waterproof Flat Pedal Shoe

Aug 18, 2021
by Five Ten  
adidas Five Ten launch the Trailcross GTX - First ever flat pedal GORE-TEX Shoe.

Press Release: Five Ten

Five Ten introduces the new Trailcross GTX—The ultimate wet weather riding shoe

The all new Five Ten Trailcross GTX is the first ever flat pedal shoe that features Gore-Tex durably waterproof, breathable technology. Now you can ride in rain, mud, sleet and snow all the while keeping your feet dry.

The ankle-height shoe has a waterproof, breathable upper that renders cold, damp feet to a thing of the past. A flexible, neoprene, hook-and-loop closure ensures that no debris, water or snow sneaks down your ankles, and the Gore-Tex membrane keeps moisture out while preventing sweat build-up on the inside.

A crew of Adidas Five Ten athletes put this shoe through three full years of R&D to make sure it was the best companion available for foul-weather rides. Five Ten pro rider, Darren Berrecloth, helped test the new Trailcross GTX in his home area of Vancouver Island.

“The Trailcross GTX is by far the best all-around flat pedal shoe I’ve slipped on. Whether I’m riding sloppy trails or hiking through British Columbia's rugged terrain, this shoe keeps me warm and dry. Flat out love it!" - Darren Berrecloth

Five Ten Stealth rubber matched with GORE-TEX waterproof technology

The shoe is built on Adidas Five Ten’s award-winning Trailcross platform that is dedicated to the idea that mountain bikers need the best interface with the pedal, plus the capability to traverse by foot, scout new lines or hike the steepest chutes. When you add in the elements of mud, water and snow, the Trailcross GTX was born.

“We built the Trailcross GTX from the ground up, starting with Five Ten’s iconic dotted outsole for flat pedal performance on the bike. We refined the design with hiking in mind, with the addition of a more traditional hiking-specific tread on the toe and heel, and sufficient toe lift to accommodate a walking gait. All the shoes in the Trailcross family are designed to take you from the bike to trail to home with pedal power and hiking performance. We listened to the riders need for a waterproof flat pedal shoe and the GTX was our answer” – Luke Hontz – Senior Product Manager Five Ten

The Trailcross GTX is the ultimate all-weather shoe, made possible with a protective waterproof, breathable upper featuring Gore-Tex award-winning technology. The Trailcross GTX features a reinforced upper for added stability, while the neoprene ankle cuff and hook and loop closure keep moisture and debris out during the most extreme conditions. The shoe is designed for all-day comfort, no matter if you are splashing through puddles, crossing spring snowmelt, or pedaling through a summer hailstorm.

“The team here at Gore-Tex footwear are excited to see the launch of the Five Ten Gore-Tex mountain bike shoe. The weather is no longer an excuse not to ride. The Trailcross GTX collaboration embodies our philosophy at Gore-Tex ! It is made to ride further, Together. Now you can really enjoy the elements!” – Hannu Haslach – Gore-Tex Strategic Account Marketeer

Click through to the image gallery to see the full 360 shoe profile

Underfoot is a midsole with the necessary stiffness for pedal power and stability, with mapped flex points for heel-to-toe hiking comfort. The sole is Five Ten’s award-winning Stealth Phantom rubber that is designed to provide just the right amount of pedal grip, plus the necessary traction to hike/bike in wet and slimy conditions. The shoe has a molded, full-wrap RPU toe treatment for additional protection on the medial and lateral sides. To top it off, Stealth Phantom is non-marking, so there’s no danger of leaving rubber on the rock or on the floor of your local coffee shop.

The Trailcross GTX is the fourth shoe in the Trailcross range from adidas Five Ten. Prepare for the unknown and explore the full Trailcross range

24 Comments

  • 10 0
 Wait till Adidas buys the goretex brand and the uppers only last 2 months as well
  • 4 0
 The trail cross's look awesome, definitely intend to try some when my current shoes bikes the dust. As great as the skate show styles ones are, they're clunkly as hell. Purpose built mtb flat shoes like this are the way to go.
  • 6 0
 The fact they didn't even list the price scares me.
  • 2 0
 I ordered mine today Smile
I have the none goretex ones and while the grip and comfort is fantastic, the inner sock is a pain in the backside, glad these ones have a different system.
  • 3 0
 And still o lace cover or boa. These are as technologically advanced as some spaceships and we don’t get those features because why, flat pedal?
  • 1 0
 i love the trailcross shoe, but the only downside is when your riding in dusty climates the mesh on the front allows for alot of dirt to get in-between your toes - its probably not going to happen with these as they are waterproof and sealed better
  • 3 1
 Cool are they going to sell them in Canada or are these going to be like the other ones? I heard there's some bikers in Canada.
  • 3 0
 About time...They were supposed to come out last year iirc.
  • 1 0
 Yeah i was wondering why wasn't on the sale
  • 2 0
 For all short lovers , this shoes won't help to keep your feet dry. Unless you use long trousers to cover shoes.
  • 2 0
 I've got Oneal Loam shoes. Pointless. Like you said with shorts water just runs down and fills them up. Even with trousers water gets in.
  • 1 0
 FWIW I've got the trailcross LTs and love them. This could be a good winter alternative to the freerider pros. Thoughts?
  • 2 0
 Might be my new winter fat bike shoe.
  • 2 0
 At first, I thought they were Gore-Proof. I'd buy one
  • 2 0
 If they are Gore proof, does that make them Man Bear Pig compatible?
  • 2 0
 Awesome! Can't wait to buy them in 2025 when they become available!
  • 2 0
 They need to make fireproof shoes for these times.
  • 2 0
 All for the low low cost of $400
  • 1 0
 Finally real waterproof shoes for flat pedals, it was about time! Come on winter! I'm waiting for you...
  • 1 0
 510 shoes that don't look like orthopedic shoes?
  • 1 0
 As a happy owner and daily user of trailcross LT this is good news.
  • 1 0
 They don't seem to be on Adidas' website anywhere...
  • 3 2
 Nice basketball shoes!
  • 1 0
 It’s Gore Tex Jerry!

Post a Comment



