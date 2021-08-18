Five Ten Launches its First Gore-Tex Waterproof Flat Pedal Shoe

Press Release: Five TenFive Ten introduces the new Trailcross GTX—The ultimate wet weather riding shoe
The all new Five Ten Trailcross GTX is the first ever flat pedal shoe that features Gore-Tex durably waterproof, breathable technology. Now you can ride in rain, mud, sleet and snow all the while keeping your feet dry.
The ankle-height shoe has a waterproof, breathable upper that renders cold, damp feet to a thing of the past. A flexible, neoprene, hook-and-loop closure ensures that no debris, water or snow sneaks down your ankles, and the Gore-Tex membrane keeps moisture out while preventing sweat build-up on the inside.
A crew of Adidas Five Ten athletes put this shoe through three full years of R&D to make sure it was the best companion available for foul-weather rides. Five Ten pro rider, Darren Berrecloth, helped test the new Trailcross GTX in his home area of Vancouver Island.
“The Trailcross GTX is by far the best all-around flat pedal shoe I’ve slipped on. Whether I’m riding sloppy trails or hiking through British Columbia's rugged terrain, this shoe keeps me warm and dry. Flat out love it!" - Darren Berrecloth
Five Ten Stealth rubber matched with GORE-TEX waterproof technology
The shoe is built on Adidas Five Ten’s award-winning Trailcross platform that is dedicated to the idea that mountain bikers need the best interface with the pedal, plus the capability to traverse by foot, scout new lines or hike the steepest chutes. When you add in the elements of mud, water and snow, the Trailcross GTX was born.
“We built the Trailcross GTX from the ground up, starting with Five Ten’s iconic dotted outsole for flat pedal performance on the bike. We refined the design with hiking in mind, with the addition of a more traditional hiking-specific tread on the toe and heel, and sufficient toe lift to accommodate a walking gait. All the shoes in the Trailcross family are designed to take you from the bike to trail to home with pedal power and hiking performance. We listened to the riders need for a waterproof flat pedal shoe and the GTX was our answer” – Luke Hontz – Senior Product Manager Five Ten
The Trailcross GTX is the ultimate all-weather shoe, made possible with a protective waterproof, breathable upper featuring Gore-Tex award-winning technology. The Trailcross GTX features a reinforced upper for added stability, while the neoprene ankle cuff and hook and loop closure keep moisture and debris out during the most extreme conditions. The shoe is designed for all-day comfort, no matter if you are splashing through puddles, crossing spring snowmelt, or pedaling through a summer hailstorm.
“The team here at Gore-Tex footwear are excited to see the launch of the Five Ten Gore-Tex mountain bike shoe. The weather is no longer an excuse not to ride. The Trailcross GTX collaboration embodies our philosophy at Gore-Tex ! It is made to ride further, Together. Now you can really enjoy the elements!” – Hannu Haslach – Gore-Tex Strategic Account Marketeer
Underfoot is a midsole with the necessary stiffness for pedal power and stability, with mapped flex points for heel-to-toe hiking comfort. The sole is Five Ten’s award-winning Stealth Phantom rubber that is designed to provide just the right amount of pedal grip, plus the necessary traction to hike/bike in wet and slimy conditions. The shoe has a molded, full-wrap RPU toe treatment for additional protection on the medial and lateral sides. To top it off, Stealth Phantom is non-marking, so there’s no danger of leaving rubber on the rock or on the floor of your local coffee shop.
The Trailcross GTX is the fourth shoe in the Trailcross range from adidas Five Ten. Prepare for the unknown and explore the full Trailcross range
I have the none goretex ones and while the grip and comfort is fantastic, the inner sock is a pain in the backside, glad these ones have a different system.
