Five Ten Launches 2021 Apparel Range Featuring Recycled Materials - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Adidas is a firm believer that both plastic waste and pollution are huge problems. Alongside the Five Ten Freerider shoes featuring recycled ocean plastic, it has launched a sustainable clothing range. As a brand, Adidas has set the goal of not using any virgin polyesters by 2024 and create all of their shoes and apparel from recycled materials.

The new Five Ten clothing line takes the research and material development worked on by Adidas to create a range that uses Parley Ocean Plastic, recycled polyester and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton.


bigquotesFive Ten is proud to be a part of the mission to bring new technology and manufacturing processes to mountain biking and to help end plastic waste. This will bring us one step closer to becoming a fully-circular company. Our sport is built in the outdoors and as a brand we need to be accountable for the impact we have on nature and the
environment. Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager, Five Ten Bike

Five Ten’s new apparel offers a complete range with jerseys, shorts, pants and jackets in the Spring 21 lineup.


The new TrailX jersey features moisture-absorbing technology paired with the new Primeblue material, made from recycled Parley Ocean plastic. Available in Men’s and Women’s options, the TrailX jersey is priced at £35.


The Brand of the Brave shorts features an adjustable waistband and helpful side pockets. The new shorts from FiveTen use the Primegreen material, this uses a collection of high-performance recycled materials.

The Brand of the Brave shorts are also available in Men’s and Women’s options, they are priced at £60.


The Five Ten TrailX pants feature four-way stretch fabric, Front pockets with a hidden zip and an adjustable waist and hem. The pants are available now for £85


Rounding out the new collection of apparel from Five Ten is the All-Mountain rain jacket. Featuring elastic cuffs, an adjustable hood and an inner phone pocket the All-Mountain jacket is also lightweight and packable to quickly store away when it isn’t needed. The Five Ten rain jacket is priced at £170.


The Five Ten Spring 21 range is available now and you can find out more here.



