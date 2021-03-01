Five Ten Launches Freerider Shoes Made from Recycled Ocean Plastic

by Ed Spratt  

Five Ten has launched its new Freerider shoes, made from recycled ocean waste.

The shoes come in the form of the Freerider and Freerider Pro models featuring the new Primeblue material, a high-performance recycled material made in collaboration with Parley Ocean Plastic. Both models also use recycled polyester and sustainably sourced cotton. Adidas and Five Ten aims to completely phase out the use of virgin polyesters by 2024 and have all shoes and apparel made with 100% recycled materials.

bigquotesThis will bring us one step closer to becoming a fully-circular company. Our sport is built in the outdoors and as a brand we need to be accountable for the impact we have on nature and the environment. Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager, Five Ten Bike

Parley is an organisation that advocates for clean oceans and collects ocean waste to create their own material using plastic waste intercepted by them from remote islands, shorelines, waters and coastal communities. The collection of plastic pollution forms part of Parley's AIR strategy that looks to Avoid plastic wherever possible, Intercept plastic waste and Redesign the material itself.

bigquotesParley AIR is the strategy to end the fast-growing threat of marine plastic pollution. We believe plastic is a design failure, one that can only be solved by reinventing the material itself. To create change, we can stop producing more plastic right away and use up-cycled marine plastic waste instead. Everyone has a role to play Parley

From waste to a usable material

Five Ten Freerider Pro




Five Ten has kept the classic looks of the Freerider Pro while updating the material to the new PrimeBlue offering. As usual, the shoes feature a Stealth® S1™ rubber and a Dotty tread for the great levels of grip you would expect from Five Ten. The Freerider Pros also feature the OrthoLite® sockliner and an impact-resistant toe box.



Five Ten Freerider


The standard Freerider retains its casual appearance that suits being worn both on and off the bike. The Freerider keep the Stealth® S1™ rubber sole and combine this with a textile upper made from the Primeblue material.



The shoes are priced at £90 for the Freerider and £120 for the Freerider Pro. The new Freeriders are available now and you can find out more here.

67 Comments

  • 39 2
 Can y'all please do a lace cover again?
  • 6 2
 Get this to the top! So annoying that 5.10 flats don't offer this option.
  • 3 0
 @radbikr: they had the elc models which were great.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: ELC were the best. Bit stiffer than freeriders, a bit more durable rubber. I think they did not sell well just because of crazy colours.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: I loved the crazy colors but to each their own
  • 2 0
 Fiveten: Make an add-on lace cover so any shoe that doesn't come with one can be converted!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Karver!
  • 28 1
 Love to see companies find greener solutions!

Next: Encourage companies to use less single use plastics in packaging.
  • 17 1
 Totally agree. But can I reorder your post slightly?

"First: Encourage companies to use less single use plastics in packaging." There are some incredibly easy wins here, in terms of impact and waste.

Then, greener solutions, circular lifecycles, game on!
  • 4 0
 @dominic54: Indeed. *Reduce*, reuse, recycle.
  • 3 0
 @TrailFeatures: REFUSE, reduce, reuse, recycle. Can't put single use plastics in the ocean if you don't purchase the product in the first place!

Obviously it's easier said than done, but if people would just stop consuming on an outrageous level (IE buying the new Iphone each year) we'd be a lot further ahead...
  • 16 1
 yes yes yes five ten. i really enjoy this and hop your soul rubber is just as grippy
  • 17 2
 You know what would be green?

Make a shoe that's durable enough to last more than half a season of riding
  • 10 0
 Those Freerider Pros look great in this material with the embroidered logo.
  • 8 0
 now make five ten flat pedal waterproof boots! trust me, not even kidding, they will sell out in minutes
  • 1 3
 only in the UK and IE
  • 1 3
 Just wear better socks and you’ll be grand.
  • 5 0
 @fussylou: I do, and gaiters.

But for long spins in the wet, proper waterproof flat boots would be a dream
  • 1 0
 It sucks that there are several SPD options for the cold and wet, but no one has made a warm, dry flat shoe for biking.
In deep winter I’d take almost any brand, 5Ten would just be my first choice
  • 2 0
 I asked this same question of a shop recently as I was purchasing the last pair of Freerider EPS’s in my size in the existence. There aren’t any good flat pedal winter shoes. Not like Minnesota fat bike winter, just “it’s maybe around freezing or slightly above, but WET, and I’m riding” (AKA PNW winter).
  • 1 0
 @CustardCountry @alexisalwaysonfire @erikkellison : Just get a waterproof approach shoe! 5.10 flat shoes came from their 5.10 approach shoes way back when. Same or stickier rubber, as durable if not more durable upper, a wider variety of stiffness's to chose from.
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: this honestly scares me a little. Approach shoe toes are designed to be grabby for that class IV scramble where you might want to do some fancy toe work. I want that rock/log to glance off my armored toe, not try to hold onto it for dear life.
  • 7 0
 Five Ten Freerider High Flat Pedal Shoes Please !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 3 0
 Bring back the linekings
  • 7 0
 It's nice to know that more companies are doing good things for the earth.
  • 6 0
 The adidas logo is really hurting my ego.
  • 4 1
 I thought for sure adidas was going to kill the brand. Please make wide options Smile
  • 2 0
 Yes! If these came in wide I’d buy three pair.
  • 2 0
 Yes please
  • 3 0
 On a serious note here, how much of the shoe is really made from recycled material?
  • 8 0
 I imagine it's the nylon "upper" of the shoe only, which is a pretty good portion of it. This recycled material is cropping up in a lot of places, now. It's a recycled thread that they're using in overseas weaving manufacturing a lot, now. Another company I follow is using a similar product in their pants.
  • 1 0
 Half of the upper is 75% of the material. So maybe 37.5% of the uppers? I just went to order some but they wont be available for 3 weeks and are exempt from the new customer 15% discount on sign up. This is just how I understood it anyway.
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: can I ask what company make those pants?
  • 1 0
 this is on Adidas' website:
Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic—upcycled plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean.

so the plastic is NOT taken from the ocean

@Muckal
and it doesn't say how much of the plastic is recycled
  • 4 0
 These actually also look great unlike 80% of their lineup.
  • 4 0
 Now if only 510 would release a flat-pedal winter shoe.
  • 3 0
 They had one for a bit, but discontinued it. They made a leather, insulated, high-top, freerider. It is dope, but I guess a bit niche. My buddy has a pair and I'm always jealous when we're fatbiking.
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: Yeah, I have the leather high-top Freerider and they're really nice. When I went to buy a backup pair I found they're discontinued. Cue sadface.
  • 2 0
 Its a great start. Now if 5:10 and adidas committed to making all their range from recycled materials, that might just change the game a little.
  • 3 1
 I wonder of they still hold water like a sponge with the material already being fed up with it.
  • 1 0
 this is the biggest issue for me - if they could sort their absorbency issues their product would be very hard to beat. not just an issue with the upper, the sole of my previous shoes has a cardboard construction - it would take FAR TOO LONG TO DRY
  • 1 0
 @jonnyfox: So... if they're using the OceanBlue materials that a lot of others are using, it's marketed as quick-drying, wicking and breathable. So it may be an improvement on that front.
  • 1 0
 Have you ridden recent freerider pros? The material is magical in it's ability to not hold water.
  • 1 0
 The best way to help the environment would be to make shoes that didn’t fall apart so quickly. The landfills are full of cheap stuff that fails prematurely
  • 3 0
 Good job!
  • 1 0
 This totally misses the release of the new HELLCAT PRO. Or did I miss something?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully they last longer than two weeks before getting back to the ocean
  • 1 0
 But what do we do with the shoe once it has fallen apart after a couple of months of riding?
  • 1 0
 Should've called it the Five Ten Freerider PCG (Pacific Garbage Patch)
  • 1 0
 My Freeriders arent very comfortable
  • 1 0
 I’ll buy this! Great to see some greener five tens!
  • 2 1
 in stock ever again?
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Their web presence just leads to chain reaction cycles range of their old shoes these days.
  • 1 0
 www.adidas.com/us/men-mountain_biking-shoes

www.adidas.com/us/five-ten-freerider-primeblue-mountain-bike-shoes/FX0304.html
"AVAILABLE MONDAY, MARCH 22ND AT 3:00 AM EDT" Make sure you set your alarm!
  • 1 0
 there is a women's version too by the way:

www.adidas.com/us/women-mountain_biking-shoes
  • 1 0
 AMAZING
  • 1 0
 Way to go Five Ten!!!!!
  • 5 8
 Why does trash cost more?
  • 7 0
 Processes to gather, segregate and sort the plastic can be more expensive than a pure material. Demand and offer may also play a role, but I think costs are higher, sadly.
  • 12 0
 Ask the Kardashians
  • 1 0
 Because they can charge it.
  • 2 1
 Maybe they should consider making less margin on this product and give people a reason to buy it over their standard option. People, more often than not, are cost conscious and given the choice they will choose the less expensive option.
  • 1 0
 Why doesn't anyone ever question how our trash is ending up in the oceans in the first place?
  • 1 0
 Because non trash shoes dont internalise the all costs associated with their manufacture (social, environmental etc). If you do, stuff costs more. But the extra cost means you still have a planet to ride in that has trees and animals in and beaches that are clean and whales dont die with a tonne of plastic in their gut.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



