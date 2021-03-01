Five Ten Launches Freerider Shoes Made from Recycled Ocean Plastic

Five Ten has launched its new Freerider shoes, made from recycled ocean waste.
The shoes come in the form of the Freerider and Freerider Pro models featuring the new Primeblue material, a high-performance recycled material made in collaboration with Parley Ocean Plastic
. Both models also use recycled polyester and sustainably sourced cotton. Adidas and Five Ten aims to completely phase out the use of virgin polyesters by 2024 and have all shoes and apparel made with 100% recycled materials.
|This will bring us one step closer to becoming a fully-circular company. Our sport is built in the outdoors and as a brand we need to be accountable for the impact we have on nature and the environment.— Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager, Five Ten Bike
Parley is an organisation that advocates for clean oceans and collects ocean waste to create their own material using plastic waste intercepted by them from remote islands, shorelines, waters and coastal communities. The collection of plastic pollution forms part of Parley's AIR strategy that looks to Avoid plastic wherever possible, Intercept plastic waste and Redesign the material itself.
|Parley AIR is the strategy to end the fast-growing threat of marine plastic pollution. We believe plastic is a design failure, one that can only be solved by reinventing the material itself. To create change, we can stop producing more plastic right away and use up-cycled marine plastic waste instead. Everyone has a role to play— Parley
Five Ten Freerider Pro
From waste to a usable material
Five Ten has kept the classic looks of the Freerider Pro while updating the material to the new PrimeBlue offering. As usual, the shoes feature a Stealth® S1™ rubber and a Dotty tread for the great levels of grip you would expect from Five Ten. The Freerider Pros also feature the OrthoLite® sockliner and an impact-resistant toe box.
Five Ten Freerider
The standard Freerider retains its casual appearance that suits being worn both on and off the bike. The Freerider keep the Stealth® S1™ rubber sole and combine this with a textile upper made from the Primeblue material.
The shoes are priced at £90 for the Freerider and £120 for the Freerider Pro. The new Freeriders are available now and you can find out more here
Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic—upcycled plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean.
