Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver

First and foremost the Trailcross XT, like its siblings, is a Five Ten flat pedal shoe, which means it has to deliver the same riding performance that our customers expect. Where the LT is a primarily warm climate shoe, The XT model is designed with all countries and climates in mind. The philosophy of the Trailcross range remains at its core, developed to perform as a Five Ten on the bike whilst introducing the performance of Terrex off the bike. Be it hiking with your bike or being able to use the same shoe hiking all day, you should not have to compromise. The new XT model is the ‘All-Rounder’ in the range. — Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager Five Ten Bike

The Trailcross XT is available in two different colours

How does the XT compare to the rest of the Trailcross range?

LT (Left) XT (Middle) Mid Pro (Right)

XT LT

Another noticeable change is the front of the shoe where a lot of the thin breathable material on the LT has been thickened with more padding; this should make it slightly more bearable for longer riders in colder or wetter conditions.

The tongue on the XT has also changed from a lightweight breathable material to the same material used on the cuff.