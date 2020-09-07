Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver

Five Ten have launched the latest addition to their Trailcross range with the new XT flat pedal shoe.
Just like the already released LT and Mid Pro Trailcross shoes, the XT takes inspiration and technology from the Adidas Terrex trail running shoes, but it still features the Stealth sole and tread of Five Ten's more traditional shoes.
|First and foremost the Trailcross XT, like its siblings, is a Five Ten flat pedal shoe, which means it has to deliver the same riding performance that our customers expect. Where the LT is a primarily warm climate shoe, The XT model is designed with all countries and climates in mind. The philosophy of the Trailcross range remains at its core, developed to perform as a Five Ten on the bike whilst introducing the performance of Terrex off the bike. Be it hiking with your bike or being able to use the same shoe hiking all day, you should not have to compromise. The new XT model is the ‘All-Rounder’ in the range.— Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager Five Ten Bike
As with the rest of the Trailcross range, the XT is designed to perform well both on and off the bike. With the new model, they have added a closed-off mesh cuff that's designed to keep debris out of the shoe and provide extra support. The new mesh cuff is also part of the changes Five Ten made to create a shoe that is more usable across a range of conditions.
The Trailcross XT is available in two different colours
How does the XT compare to the rest of the Trailcross range?
Whereas the LT is more of a dry weather, lightweight and breathable shoe and the Mid Pro are the beefier, high top and rugged option, the new XT tries to combine the features of both of these models into a flat pedal shoe that is less focused on a specific use.
LT (Left) XT (Middle) Mid Pro (Right)
Unlike the LT model, the XT features a closed-off mesh cuff, taking inspiration from the Mid Pro although it is shrunk down to a smaller form factor. However, the XT does not take the D30 ankle protection found on the Mid Pro shoes.
Another noticeable change is the front of the shoe where a lot of the thin breathable material on the LT has been thickened with more padding; this should make it slightly more bearable for longer riders in colder or wetter conditions.
The tongue on the XT has also changed from a lightweight breathable material to the same material used on the cuff.
You can find out more here
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment