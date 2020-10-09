Five Ten Reveal New Hellcat Pro Shoe at the Leogang DH World Champs

Five Ten has a long history in racing and working with the best athletes in the world. The update to the Hellcat and Hellcat Pro shows our continued commitment to the demanding performance aspects of the sport, working in partnership with elite racers. In a sport where fractions of second decide the podium, every little update counts. — Luke Hontz – Senior Product Manager

Five Ten treated some of their Elite riders to custom, all white, limited-edition versions of their shoes featuring their name and country-specific laces

Five Ten has unveiled a new version of its Hellcat and Hellcat Pro shoes at the World Championships in Leogang with riders running a special all-white version of the new shoe.The new 2021 Hellcat range of shoes marks the third generation of the design that was originally developed in partnership with Greg Minnaar in 2016. Five years later and still with the help of Minnaar there will be a new iteration of both the Hellcat and Hellcat Pro with several improvements.For the 3rd generation of the Hellcat, the new design features a TPU toe cap, Poron impact resistant toe foam and the Stealth Marathon rubber outsole. The changes for the 2021 shoe will also result in a 14% weight saving which is around 72 grams for a US size 11 shoe.Not much is know yet about the new Hellcat range of shoes but we are pretty sure they won't be staying white for too long in Leogang. The new Hellcat and Hellcat Pro are expected to launch around summer 2021.