Five Ten Reveal New Hellcat Pro Shoe at the Leogang DH World Champs

Oct 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Five Ten has unveiled a new version of its Hellcat and Hellcat Pro shoes at the World Championships in Leogang with riders running a special all-white version of the new shoe.

The new 2021 Hellcat range of shoes marks the third generation of the design that was originally developed in partnership with Greg Minnaar in 2016. Five years later and still with the help of Minnaar there will be a new iteration of both the Hellcat and Hellcat Pro with several improvements.

For the 3rd generation of the Hellcat, the new design features a TPU toe cap, Poron impact resistant toe foam and the Stealth Marathon rubber outsole. The changes for the 2021 shoe will also result in a 14% weight saving which is around 72 grams for a US size 11 shoe.

bigquotesFive Ten has a long history in racing and working with the best athletes in the world. The update to the Hellcat and Hellcat Pro shows our continued commitment to the demanding performance aspects of the sport, working in partnership with elite racers. In a sport where fractions of second decide the podium, every little update counts. Luke Hontz – Senior Product Manager


Five Ten treated some of their Elite riders to custom, all white, limited-edition versions of their shoes featuring their name and country-specific laces

Not much is know yet about the new Hellcat range of shoes but we are pretty sure they won't be staying white for too long in Leogang. The new Hellcat and Hellcat Pro are expected to launch around summer 2021.

31 Comments

  • 19 0
 WHAT ARE THOOOOSEE??!?
  • 7 0
 tennis anyone? Looks like Adidas don't get it.
  • 7 0
 DAMN DANYELLLL! BACK AT IT AGAIN!
  • 2 0
 Those are gonna look great matched to a pair of khakis. Gonna turn a lot of heads down at the club house.
  • 1 1
 @MMOF: really? I think in black these would look great.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: In black MAYBE. But these are white.

Looks like the outer sole will peel off. Need to be rugged and strong. I love my five-tens but with this evolution, I will look elsewhere as there shoes are on the expensive side now.
  • 1 0
 @MMOF: right..but it's not clear by your comment that you are opposed to the profile/design, or color, or all the above.

I like the shoe. Not keen on white, but the profile/design is great.
  • 7 0
 Adidas has had Five Ten inventory issues for at least 2 years now, since well before the pandemic, and you're featuring an article that's telling me they might be selling these in 9 months. I've moved on. This article is just salt in my wounds.
  • 1 0
 I actually like these, while others seem to think the other way.

Excuse my ignorance towards MTB shoes, but I'm curious, do they make a flat pedal version of this shoe? Like the exact same upper with a flat sole? I'm not talking Freerider pro, since it doesn't have the strap on top.
  • 5 0
 People have been asking for a flat pedal shoe from 5.10 with the velcro strap for years... still nothing as far as I know.
  • 1 0
 @srjacobs: I'm pretty sure five ten dont have a flat pedal shoe that doesn't have just laces. Even a flap over the lacee would be nice to keep dirt out
  • 1 1
 Ok I’m glad the pocket is longer. Took 3 years but finally a company pulled the trigger. So I’m guessing I’ll have to wait 3 more year for the slot to be longer and moved like a centimeter further down.

Look I’m a flat pedal rider and I prefer the pedal more center on the foot. Or ball in front of the spindle. And to those people “Ryan Leech, saying you are doing it wrong, it’s more optimized to have your ball of the foot at the spindle.” I don’t give a F**k about that. When I ride a bike, my foot will be centered, so GTFO. And guess what, many people are the same.
  • 8 6
 Probably not the greatest choice of color for a shoe that will be spending all of its time in the dirt.
  • 10 2
 Pinkbike comments are always an exercise in patience. The article clearly says that this is a special edition colorway exclusively for their athletes to wear at World Champs weekend. They are white so that people will notice them and so that the mud will look pretty cool contrasted on the shoes. 5:10 is unlikely to sell them to the average consumer in this colorway going forward, so the judgement of "those will be terrible and not last" just doesn't apply here. The shoes actually look like an improvement from previous models if you just look at the features.
  • 4 0
 Spray some Pam non-stick coating on them...
  • 3 0
 They'll blend in nicely with all the snow!
  • 2 0
 I just hope adidas/five ten stars making shoes again. Everything is sold out rn in the US
  • 3 0
 Minnar definitely mows his lawn in these shoes
  • 1 0
 They won't be complete until they have some grass stains on them, making all the neighborhood dads jealous.
  • 2 0
 paging Dr. Becker to paediatrics, paging Dr. Becker to paediatrics
  • 1 0
 Fresh and clean.. For a game of Squash!! Ide wear them all day in Black, look awesome!
  • 2 0
 Like toilet paper for the mud.
  • 2 1
 Great color choice for this weekend
  • 3 3
 Velcro and white... look great, won’t last a single run before turning brown with dirt, and Velcro simply doesn’t last.
  • 1 0
 What's wrong with velcro? The velcro strap on my Giro Chamber II''s works like it did the day I bought them 2 years ago.

White on the other hand... but I get it... it's just a limited run for the release, no one in their right mind will actually buy a bright white shoe like this for heavy duty riding.
  • 1 0
 Am I only going to wear these like on the town?
  • 1 1
 No, you won't wear a set of these white shoes period. They're just for 5:10 signed athletes to wear this weekend.
  • 3 1
 Is this for roadies?
  • 1 0
 These'll go perfect right next to my Yeezys
  • 1 0
 perfecto for the snow tomorrow
  • 1 0
 They have Helen Keller as their top designer

Post a Comment



