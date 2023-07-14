Five Ten Release Brad Simms LTD Edition Shoes

Jul 14, 2023
by Five Ten  

Press Release: Adidas Five Ten

Adidas Five Ten and Brad Simms partner to bring a limited edition colourway of the Sleuth DLX flat pedal shoe to market.

In 2018, adidas Five Ten introduced the all-new Sleuth and Sleuth DLX product range, creating the ultimate blend of street style with the unmatched grip of Stealth rubber. The Sleuth range took the iconic adidas Samba silhouette and paired it with a Stealth dotty outsole and in 2023 the range gets updated with a new colourway inspired by Brad Simms.

Brad Simms SLEUTH DLX Colourway

bigquotesThe Sleuth DLX has been my shoe of choice since joining the Five Ten family. It has a casual, skate style which I love but with the added benefits of the famous Stealth sole. It is the perfect shoe for all the different types of riding I do, from BMX to MTB and trials. Now it is even better as it is in my signature colourway.Brad Simms
Brad Simms SLEUTH DLX Colourway

Brad’s limited edition colourway comes packed with all the features usually found on the Sleuth DLX including a Stealth Phantom Dotty sole, PU leather, and toe box protection, along with an EVA cup midsole. Brad’s design is understated and simple, combining black with metallic gold detailing throughout.

Brad Simms SLEUTH DLX Colourway

The Sleuth DLX Brad Simms colourway retails for £110 GBP ($145 USD) and is available throughout Europe on adidas.com and in independent bike retailers.

Brad Simms SLEUTH DLX Colourway

Discover more at adidas.com/mountain_biking

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 My brain turned LTD to TLD and was like no way those are nice clean black show that can’t be TLD. Then I reread it and was on LTD never mind that makes way more sense.





