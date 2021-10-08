Five Ten's New Freerider Pro Mid Shoes Ditch the Laces – Sea Otter 2021

The world of mountain bike footwear is a funny one. No matter what a new shoe looks like, someone will say they love it, and someone else will say they wouldn't wear it unless they were 80-years-old and blind. Five Ten's new Freerider Pro Mid shoes are sure to be another polarizing options, thanks to the fact that they use three hook-and-loop straps rather than laces or a ratcheting dial system to adjust the fit.
Personally, I care waaay more about function over fashion, and on paper this new model ticks pretty much all of the boxes when it comes to what I'm looking for in a flat pedal shoe. When I reviewed the original Freerider Pro a few years ago I wrote, “If I had one request, it would be for a mid-top version of this exact shoe, or at least one with an asymmetrical cuff that extended over my inner ankle bone...
” That wish has been granted, thanks to a stretchy upper cuff that has a piece of D3O's impact resistant material sewn in to protect inner ankle bones.
The sock-like fit of the Primeknit cuff should help keep dirt and sand out, and provide an extra bit of protection on wet weather rides. The three hook-and-loop straps were inspired by the Freerider VCS kids shoes
– riders kept asking for an adult version, so Five Ten went ahead and did just that, with a few extra features thrown in for good measure.
The lower portion of the shoe is nearly identical to the original Freerider Pro. Five Ten's sticky Stealth S1 Dotty rubber is used for the sole, which is sewn around the reinforced toe box area to help prevent delamination.
The shoes are now available in select markets for $180 USD. Once I get my feet into a pair we'll see how they hold up to a wet and muddy Pacific Northwest winter.
"Watch this Bro-bro, if I get too far away from my TRD Pro then my ankle bracelet goes off. All the girls with arrow tattoos who moved here from the suburbs are gonna love this shit"
1.Black,
2.Inner ankle protection (yet to be tested though),
3. 5.10 rubber....nuff said.
Only feedback; why not use just one big velcro cover like the Raven's? Flexion of the foot never seemed to be an issue when wearing the Raven's or the Karver's, so I don't think a full cover would affect it?
Extension (or hyper extension) of the foot from landings is really the challenge and creating a mid sole that is maybe a half shank to support half the foot hanging off the back of the pedal, would be nice.
Interesting take on the soccer boot look for the ankles, but I guess that's Adidas' influence coming through?
Will definitely consider getting a pair of these!
5-10 lost me when I dropped $170 on their Mid-Cross Trail shoes which, after unstitching at the top & losing some D-30 padding after just 6-8 weeks, I was told "that's just normal wear & tear... no warranty". Wow - I hadn't even started pummeling them yet. Individual shoes can have flaws -understood - but $170 on their top of the line gear only to find they could give a shit and don't even support their product - well, that's how to lose my biz forever. Have already bought 2 new pairs Ride Concepts Powerlines since & love those so - seeya 5-10...you're a buncha greedy a*sholes.
To be fair to the greedy a*sholes - my 3 (or 4?) yr old pair of $100 free-riders are doing just fine & I'll wear til they die, but - that'll do it for me for the Death Star of MTB Shoes
I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, and they look pretty darn sick too!!
