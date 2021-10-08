Five Ten's New Freerider Pro Mid Shoes Ditch the Laces – Sea Otter 2021

Oct 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

The world of mountain bike footwear is a funny one. No matter what a new shoe looks like, someone will say they love it, and someone else will say they wouldn't wear it unless they were 80-years-old and blind. Five Ten's new Freerider Pro Mid shoes are sure to be another polarizing options, thanks to the fact that they use three hook-and-loop straps rather than laces or a ratcheting dial system to adjust the fit.

Personally, I care waaay more about function over fashion, and on paper this new model ticks pretty much all of the boxes when it comes to what I'm looking for in a flat pedal shoe. When I reviewed the original Freerider Pro a few years ago I wrote, “If I had one request, it would be for a mid-top version of this exact shoe, or at least one with an asymmetrical cuff that extended over my inner ankle bone...” That wish has been granted, thanks to a stretchy upper cuff that has a piece of D3O's impact resistant material sewn in to protect inner ankle bones.

A piece of D3O helps provide ankle protection.
There's no need for a laces cover when there aren't any laces...

The sock-like fit of the Primeknit cuff should help keep dirt and sand out, and provide an extra bit of protection on wet weather rides. The three hook-and-loop straps were inspired by the Freerider VCS kids shoes – riders kept asking for an adult version, so Five Ten went ahead and did just that, with a few extra features thrown in for good measure.

The lower portion of the shoe is nearly identical to the original Freerider Pro. Five Ten's sticky Stealth S1 Dotty rubber is used for the sole, which is sewn around the reinforced toe box area to help prevent delamination.

The shoes are now available in select markets for $180 USD. Once I get my feet into a pair we'll see how they hold up to a wet and muddy Pacific Northwest winter.

Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid
A stretchy Primeknit cuff gives the shoes their 'Mid' designation.
Five Ten Freerider Mid
Five Ten's Stealth S1 rubber provides the grip.





57 Comments

  • 49 1
 geriatric bike shoes for the people who retire from ews after retiring from dh?
  • 2 1
 This is so good !
  • 3 1
 but it says free ride, so you're "supposedly" cool if you use them... Not even my grandma would use these... Bring the old freeride 5.10's back !
  • 3 0
 So does that make them e-enduro compatible?
  • 1 0
 @PhillipJ: should be the 5-10 ERider
  • 2 0
 @Gilmarques: Honestly all I really want is for the freeride elc to return. Lace covers and crazy colors.
  • 31 0
 I'll admit it, I want them. They are ugly AF, but pretty much exactly what I want in terms of function.
  • 4 0
 Until that Velcro stops working as it does with the conditions they are subject too. I love the RC Velcro that keeps the laces down but after a full season the Velcro is useless.
  • 1 1
 Rubber boots will also work fine - better looking than these mofos!
  • 1 0
 @abueno: I've got an ancient pair of specialized xc shoes with triple velcro like this, and it still works fine. However, I'm not sure I could face wearing these unless they were covered in so much mud you couldn't see them.
  • 4 0
 @CSharp, where can I get rubber boots with Stealth rubber soles?
  • 1 0
 @abueno: Can't be any worse than the current laces, they become untied too easily.
  • 1 0
 At first I thought it was a winter shoe with a Goretex liner and wondered why they used velcro straps and not a single full wrap like Shimano. Then I realized the Freeride generation is now in a nursing home. Well played Five Ten, well played.
  • 10 2
 There you go, you nerds. Finally the shoe you've been looking for because laces were too hard.

"Watch this Bro-bro, if I get too far away from my TRD Pro then my ankle bracelet goes off. All the girls with arrow tattoos who moved here from the suburbs are gonna love this shit"
  • 6 1
 I don't understand the complaints about laces. Just tuck them under one of the laces crossing over the tongue. I literally never have shoes come untied and rarely have to deal with loose lace ends.
  • 5 0
 YES! That's getting better 5.10! Purely functional for those that still "freeride".
1.Black,
2.Inner ankle protection (yet to be tested though),
3. 5.10 rubber....nuff said.
Only feedback; why not use just one big velcro cover like the Raven's? Flexion of the foot never seemed to be an issue when wearing the Raven's or the Karver's, so I don't think a full cover would affect it?
Extension (or hyper extension) of the foot from landings is really the challenge and creating a mid sole that is maybe a half shank to support half the foot hanging off the back of the pedal, would be nice.
Interesting take on the soccer boot look for the ankles, but I guess that's Adidas' influence coming through?
Will definitely consider getting a pair of these!
  • 1 0
 Been running that inner ankle protection on then5.10 trailcrosss and the of adidas trailcross protect…can say it’s stout
  • 5 1
 Wow - the 80's all over again - again.

5-10 lost me when I dropped $170 on their Mid-Cross Trail shoes which, after unstitching at the top & losing some D-30 padding after just 6-8 weeks, I was told "that's just normal wear & tear... no warranty". Wow - I hadn't even started pummeling them yet. Individual shoes can have flaws -understood - but $170 on their top of the line gear only to find they could give a shit and don't even support their product - well, that's how to lose my biz forever. Have already bought 2 new pairs Ride Concepts Powerlines since & love those so - seeya 5-10...you're a buncha greedy a*sholes.

To be fair to the greedy a*sholes - my 3 (or 4?) yr old pair of $100 free-riders are doing just fine & I'll wear til they die, but - that'll do it for me for the Death Star of MTB Shoes
  • 2 0
 i just noticed RC has lowered prices on their site now. $105 Hellion Elites, $113 Powerlines!
  • 1 0
 Wish they'd bring back the Mi6 compound as well. Have Freerider on both S1 and Mi6 and there is a pretty big difference in grip.
  • 1 0
 Tops of my freerider pros look good still but the rubber sole has worn through - i see why now - it's less than 1mm thick (between the dots). My older freeriders fell apart long before the sole.
  • 4 0
 Should I be concerned that my family scheduled a appointment for Alzheimer’s screening for me, based solely on my gravity MTB shoes?
  • 2 0
 Do people really hit their ankles side-on like that, from the inside? I sprained an ankle a few months ago and it's been miserable, but I don't think this sort of thing would have helped.
  • 2 0
 Pedal stances are really weird, I rub cranks but almost never chain stays, yet the big issue for most people is rubbed chain stays.
  • 1 0
 @justgoride: same here
  • 2 0
 does the weird sock at the top change the fact that the sole rips off after 4 weeks of riding? three pairs deep, and they are all destroyed by my one-ups. completely delaminated.
  • 2 0
 I've had this too. Buy a can of 3M 90 spray adhesive. Clean off and spray both surfaces and give them around a minute before pressing together. This is the glue contractors use for countertops etc. We use it for auto headliners and it works really, really well on sole repair.
  • 1 0
 This is a great step forward. In a few years, extensive user testing will indicate that most users of this shoe prefer it for winter riding. After five years of user interviews, in 2028, Fiveten will integrate the three velcro straps into two velcro straps. Then, in 2035, an intern doing data recovery will discover the plans for the Freerider ELC, an ancient design intentionally sabotaged by horrible colorways from 2016, and release it to his superiors as the Freerider 2040. After eight years of production delays, the Freerider ELC will return as the Freerider Forever, powering ebikers in their excursions across antarctica, the last singletrack left after global warming melts the earth.
  • 4 0
 Have you seen my baseball?
  • 5 0
 god thats ugly
  • 4 0
 Velcro and mud don't mix.
  • 4 0
 So velcro and a sock liner cost $60 more than laces?
  • 3 3
 Sure, ugly but most importantly not a mid. You can't put a sock on a slipper and call it a mid. For those of us that used to enjoy burning through Freerider High shoes, let's be honest we're just out of luck nowadays. I used to spend hundreds a year at 5-10 but this euro shit can get a lick of my sweaty nutsack.
  • 1 0
 Its so it will cover the socks when people wear those pants that are way too tight and way too short.....no one wants to see that Napoleon
  • 3 0
 Had a pair in the 80s when I was breakdancing
  • 1 0
 Just keep the impact and freeride pro...quit trying to modernize and make us all look like we are dancers in a Michael Jackson video or Kanye west fan...shit
  • 1 0
 That said, I prefer Shimano. Slightly less grippy rubber - that is easier to reposition on the pedals - but utterly bulletproof so far. But velcro is nice.
  • 2 0
 Ill buy these when I retire.
  • 2 0
 Needs a velcro strap cover... c'mon five ten!
  • 1 0
 Adidas
  • 1 0
 Amen!
I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, and they look pretty darn sick too!!
  • 1 0
 takes a low cuff shoe and sews fabric around the top: "we have made a mid cuff shoe", no you haven't.
  • 2 0
 Just bring back the old Impacts from the 2000s already…laces and all.
  • 1 0
 Ugly but I am sure you'd get used to it. It does check all the boxes besides the heckling from friends.
  • 1 0
 Do they come with matching branded leg calipers?
  • 1 0
 Michael j fox Back to the future
  • 1 0
 does anyone actually like shoes with gaiters?
  • 1 0
 I do, some hike-a-bikes here are rough.
  • 2 0
 ... ... what are they
  • 1 1
 Looks like someone forgot to pull out their socks from the shoes! Bahahahaha!
  • 1 0
 I think they look cool? Ok just me
  • 1 0
 What ever happened to freerider CONTACTS?? BEST BIKE SHOE EVER!!!
  • 1 0
 Remember folks, the Semenuk pro exists...
  • 1 0
 Function over form!?
  • 1 0
 Finally
  • 1 0
 RiP 510
