Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes

Jan 12, 2023
by Seb Stott  
X-Fusion Suspension is OE Spec on this years Specialized Enduro EVO

There's no doubt that bikes have got a lot better over the last few years. I don't want to go back to fixed seatposts, sketchy geometry, inadequate brakes, and carrying five spare inner tubes on every ride. But there are a few features that have inexplicably gone out of fashion and that I'd like back - at least sometimes.


Was this so awful?

External cable routing

While brands like Raaw are still fighting the good fight, it's getting increasingly difficult to find bikes with external cable routing. Long before manufacturers decided it was a good idea to start putting cables through the headset, aesthetics had been edging out serviceability for years as brands went fully internal.

It's really the external rear brake lines that I miss. Being able to upgrade or swap a brake over was once a matter of minutes but now involves a re-bleed at a minimum. Even if threading the hose through the frame is as painless as possible (which it rarely is), it's the re-bleed that makes it a fuss. Sure, most people rarely swap brakes, but when you do it's so nice to be able to simply bolt a new one on. When one of my brakes failed on the first day of a riding holiday in the Alps, I was able to swap to a spare set in minutes.


The Trek Rail 9.9 has six non-rechargeable batteries and two rechargeable AXS batteries controlling the suspension, shifting, dropper, and tire pressure sensors. Oh, and there's a pretty big one in the downtube, too.

Not having to charge anything

A bicycle is fundamentally a simple, mechanical device, and that's a big part of its appeal for many of us. While electronic gears and droppers have considerable advantages over cable-operated versions (the lack of cables being the most obvious one) there's something about having to connect your smartphone to make adjustments or check that the batteries are charged before you can go out riding that doesn't sit well with the simplicity of cycling.

Sure, replacing frayed or rusted cables and adjusting cable tension may take more time to maintain in the long run, but at least you know your derailleur's not going to need to be recharged if you forget to plug in the batteries after the last ride.



Travel-adjustable forks

Let me be clear: I'm not talking about the forks with two travel settings like Fox's Talas and RockShox Dual Position Air. They were basically a workaround to help bikes with unnecessarily slack seat tubes climb a bit better. In that role, they worked a treat, but have since become redundant thanks to improved climbing geometry.

Instead, I'm talking about the forks that could be travel-adjusted in small increments. This allowed you to tinker with the geometry and handling of the bike by trying out different travel settings, much like you can with a dual-crown fork by sliding the stanchions up and down in the crowns. If you wanted a slacker and more DH-focussed bike, increasing the travel by 10 mm was a very effective way to achieve this.

While some modern forks from the likes of DVO offer internal travel adjustment, with the big two manufacturers that most of us ride, you'll need to hand over a considerable amount of cash for a whole new spring assembly (a Fox 38 air spring costs £160). While this isn't the end of the world if you're switching frames, it's a pretty big hurdle if you just want to see how it affects the handling.

Maximum tavel
Minimum travel (image credit: ctd07)

Back in the day, the 2015-2016 Fox NA air spring made it easier to try out different travel settings without having to buy any expensive parts (it was quite a big job though).

Before that, the RockShox coil U-turn system offered on-the-fly travel adjustment: anywhere from 95-140 mm on the original RockShox Pike. It was a beautifully simple solution where turning the dial wound the spring shaft up the coil, effectively making the spring shorter. This not only reduced the ride height but also made the spring proportionally stiffer - because a shorter spring has a higher spring rate. That meant the fork would have the same percentage sag wherever it was set in the travel. It was so quick and easy that you could legitimately change the travel to suit different trails while out riding.

In a world where we're comparing clicks of high-speed rebound damping or boasting about pressure-relief buttons that do a job that could be done with a zip tie, it seems like losing the ability to easily adjust travel (one of the most fundamental suspension parameters) is a relatively big loss.



Derailleur guards

These were never common, but I had a 2011 Lapierre Spicy with a derailleur protector and it was probably the best thing about it. Sure, it didn't make the derailleur invulnerable, but it definitely reduced the chances of damage as evidenced by the many scratches it accumulated over the years. I also had a compact Shimano Zee derailleur tucked behind there that lasted for years. Since then, derailleurs have only got bigger and more expensive, so maybe it's time for a comeback.


MRP SXg review test

Bash guards & skid plates

These haven't gone away altogether, but now it's surprisingly rare to see any form of chainring protection even on gravity-focussed bikes. Personally, I've bent chainrings and broken chains multiple times as a result, and they only weigh around 100 g more than a minimal top guide. If nothing else, it's just a good excuse to have a go at some cheeky trials moves that you might otherwise deem not worth the risk.


What do you think? Have we missed anything? Or are modern bikes better in every way? Let us know in the comments.

19 Comments

  • 28 0
 1. Being able to afford them.
  • 3 0
 I remember when high-end MTB was like $3500 CAD. Ahh the good ole days
  • 2 0
 I loved my RockShox Pike Coil Uturn. Had it on my do it all Norco 125 hardtail growing up. 90mm for dirt jumps, 140mm for downhill, 110mm for street . Was such a blast !
  • 1 0
 I still have a lyrik with U-turn. I mostly keep it around bc I like the feature.
  • 3 0
 I miss having winners of recent constests announced in a (sometimes) timely manner.
  • 1 0
 It's pretty easy to change the air spring in my Lyrik. I did it at the same time as the first lower leg service. Must have taken an extra 10 minutes. Wink
  • 1 0
 I never thought about forks with travel adjust until I got a new frame and had to find a new Pike air shaft.
  • 3 1
 When they didn't have motors.
  • 1 0
 A virtually universal mounting standard for cassettes (although on this point, F-you Campagnolo).
  • 1 0
 I miss literally nothing about old bikes aside from the memories they bought
  • 1 0
 Good you haven't pick the Spesh to show nicely done external cabling, because that one was a joke.
  • 3 2
 White rims.
  • 1 0
 I see your white rims, and I raise you raw alloy rims.
  • 1 0
 and purple anodized parts?
  • 1 1
 I miss 135x10 rear spacing, and good mechanical brakes.
  • 1 0
 Why on spacing? It's a road bike leftover
  • 1 0
 Wait...what? Not sure how you ride a quality hydraulic brake and pine for a mechanically one. That's insane.
  • 1 0
 older bike prices





