OneUp's EDC Plug & Plier Kit Claims To Fix Flats In Under a Minute

Fixing flat tires sucks. If you don't carry tubeless plugs, you should. They can save your ride!
Everyone in the OneUp office has used their plug kit at least once this season to fix a flat out on the trails. It's now a must have for us on every ride. Double Downs and a Huck Norris will only get you so far.
If you've never used a tubeless plug before, check out the video below.
The new Plug & Plier Kit contains a Tubeless Plug Kit (Jabber tool and 15 Tire Plugs) and Quick Link Pliers for 10,11 and 12 speed chains. The kit fits rattle free, inside the EDC stash capsule and weighs just 17g. $35 USD / $45 CAD / €31.50 / £28
The OneUp EDC Tool can be stored in your bike's steerer tube, or inside a OneUp 100cc EDC Pump. Lightweight and instantly accessible, it has everything you need for almost any trailside repair.
17 Comments
@PinkStatus you need to change your bike shop
