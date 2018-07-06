OneUp's EDC Plug & Plier Kit Claims To Fix Flats In Under a Minute

0% Loaded prev 1/12 next

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

Fixing flat tires sucks. If you don't carry tubeless plugs, you should. They can save your ride!

If you've never used a tubeless plug before, check out the video below.

$35 USD / $45 CAD / €31.50 / £28

How to Fix a Tubeless Flat in Under a Minute

The next time you get a flat:

The OneUp EDC Tool is used by the world’s fastest riders including

Richie Rude, Sam Hill and Martin Maes.

Everyone in the OneUp office has used their plug kit at least once this season to fix a flat out on the trails. It's now a must have for us on every ride. Double Downs and a Huck Norris will only get you so far.The new Plug & Plier Kit contains a Tubeless Plug Kit (Jabber tool and 15 Tire Plugs) and Quick Link Pliers for 10,11 and 12 speed chains. The kit fits rattle free, inside the EDC stash capsule and weighs just 17g.The OneUp EDC Tool can be stored in your bike's steerer tube, or inside a OneUp 100cc EDC Pump. Lightweight and instantly accessible, it has everything you need for almost any trailside repair.1. Install the OneUp Jabber into your EDC Tool2. Load the Jabber with 2 tubeless plugs. (Using 2 plugs gives you the best chance of fixing a puncture fast)3. Reassemble the stash capsule and put your tool back in your fork. (The Tubeless Plug Kit also fits inside both the 100cc and 70cc EDC Pumps. The Pliers do not fit inside the 70cc Pump)1. Grab your EDC tool, jump off your bike and find the hole as fast as possible. The quicker you plug the hole the less pressure you'll lose and the less you'll need to pump your tire back up2. Stab the tubeless plug into the hole and leave about 5mm of plug outside of your tire3. Hold the plugs on the tire and pull out the Jabber. Push the tail ends of the plugs in to the tire to seal it some more. Now you’re done plugging the hole4. Grab your pump and reinflate your tire to the desired pressure. Hop back on your bike and finish your ride or race run5. After your ride it is a good idea to trim the plugs back to flush with your tire tread. This will prevent the plug from being pulled out when you're next ridingIt's worth practicing plugging a hole at home on an old tire before you need to do it on trail in a rush.