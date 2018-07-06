PRESS RELEASES

OneUp's EDC Plug & Plier Kit Claims To Fix Flats In Under a Minute

Jul 6, 2018
by OneUp Components  
PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

bigquotesFixing flat tires sucks. If you don't carry tubeless plugs, you should. They can save your ride!

Everyone in the OneUp office has used their plug kit at least once this season to fix a flat out on the trails. It's now a must have for us on every ride. Double Downs and a Huck Norris will only get you so far.

If you've never used a tubeless plug before, check out the video below.

Fix a flat in under a minute with the OneUp EDC Plug & Plier Kit

by OneUpComponents
Views: 449    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The new Plug & Plier Kit contains a Tubeless Plug Kit (Jabber tool and 15 Tire Plugs) and Quick Link Pliers for 10,11 and 12 speed chains. The kit fits rattle free, inside the EDC stash capsule and weighs just 17g. $35 USD / $45 CAD / €31.50 / £28

The OneUp EDC Tool can be stored in your bike's steerer tube, or inside a OneUp 100cc EDC Pump. Lightweight and instantly accessible, it has everything you need for almost any trailside repair.


Available now at www.oneupcomponents.com and at good bike shops worldwide.



How to Fix a Tubeless Flat in Under a Minute

1. Install the OneUp Jabber into your EDC Tool

2. Load the Jabber with 2 tubeless plugs. (Using 2 plugs gives you the best chance of fixing a puncture fast)

3. Reassemble the stash capsule and put your tool back in your fork. (The Tubeless Plug Kit also fits inside both the 100cc and 70cc EDC Pumps. The Pliers do not fit inside the 70cc Pump)

The next time you get a flat:

1. Grab your EDC tool, jump off your bike and find the hole as fast as possible. The quicker you plug the hole the less pressure you'll lose and the less you'll need to pump your tire back up

2. Stab the tubeless plug into the hole and leave about 5mm of plug outside of your tire

3. Hold the plugs on the tire and pull out the Jabber. Push the tail ends of the plugs in to the tire to seal it some more. Now you’re done plugging the hole

4. Grab your pump and reinflate your tire to the desired pressure. Hop back on your bike and finish your ride or race run

5. After your ride it is a good idea to trim the plugs back to flush with your tire tread. This will prevent the plug from being pulled out when you're next riding


It's worth practicing plugging a hole at home on an old tire before you need to do it on trail in a rush.


The OneUp EDC Tool is used by the world’s fastest riders including
Richie Rude, Sam Hill and Martin Maes.


17 Comments

  • + 8
 While this is a bit pricey, I cannot deny that OneUp is one of the most innovative companies in the industry. I love the EDC and this is honestly the best addition I could think of adding to the tool.
  • + 4
 In my experience, using a piece of cotton t shirt works way better for plugging then these plugs. The cotton soaks up the tire sealant and creates a much larger plug that can be ridden until you wear out the tire.
  • + 2
 Hadn't heard of that, but pretty clever if it works well!
  • + 2
 Definitely something we keep in the EDC capsule for bigger slices.
  • + 2
 Please sell the mini link pliers on their own. I will give you my money.
  • + 0
 So is it true that the tool needed to tighten the headset after the conversion is not on the tool? Correct me if I am wrong please, LBS talked me out of one based on this.
  • + 8
 That is not true. The EDC tool has a tool to tighten your headset if you need to do so out on the trail.
  • + 4
 Let me know if you need me to talk you back into buying one. I am a shameless @OneUpComponents fanboy - EDC in my steer tube, aluminum pedals, bashguard/chainguide, and just bought their dropper - the EDC tool honestly is so great.
  • + 4
 @OneUpComponents: Just to back one up - up on this - the headset adjustment with their tool is simple. LBS sometimes does not know everything -just like the rest of us!
  • + 4
 @connorjuliusjohnson: same here, innovative, well made, great price, favourite company .
@PinkStatus you need to change your bike shop
  • + 1
 Are these already at stocking dealers?
  • - 1
 Never needed this sort of product, if the fluid doesn't stop it, bang a tube in or find a pub ! Also i need the co2 attached to my EDC
  • + 1
 I missed where the pliers come in?
  • + 1
 The pliers are quicklink removal pliers, and this add-on replaces the ability to carry a CO2 canister on the EDC.
  • - 1
 They don’t, like all quick link pliers. Seriously, why would anyone want to undo his quicklink on the trail?
  • + 1
 Glad I waited. I tapped my fork but didn't buy the kit, until now!
  • + 1
 Still waiting for water bottle mount in steerer tube.

