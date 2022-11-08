Fizik Launches New MTB Shoes with GORE-TEX

Nov 8, 2022
by rasoulution  
fizik s new shoes with GORE-TEX in black in action


fizik is expanding its footwear to offer two models with the GORE-TEX Koala membrane. This addition will be ideal for winter and cold mountain biking. The TERRA ARTICA GTX shoes will be the ideal companion for MTB riders who are not afraid of the cold. The new model, with a revised design, is full of technical details that will allow for sporty outings, even in the harsh conditions of the off-season.

fizik is pleased to present its first two models of shoes equipped with GORE-TEX. After two years of work, the brand of the Italian company, Selle Royal Group, now offers a durable option for training in rougher conditions.

Out of the two models, one is dedicated to the road, the TEMPO ARTICA GTX, and the other is dedicated to the mountains, the TERRA ARTICA GTX.

The TERRA ARTICA GTX is suitable for all types of mountain biking, with enduro, cross-country, and gravel as the main disciplines. This durable mountain bike shoe lives under the motto of "for good rides in bad weather". The TERRA ARTICA GTX shoe takes away all excuses to let poor weather get in the way of a ride. "It depends on the region of the world and personal preferences, but we had to expand our line with a real model for fall and winter rides," says Alex Locatelli, fizik’s product manager.


fizik s new shoes with GORE-TEX in black
fizik s new shoes with GORE-TEX in purple


While keeping the brand's style, fizik worked on a special three-layer construction. The GORE-TEX Koala membrane is paired with an inner fleece lining to keep the feet warm and an outer layer of synthetic leather for a better look. The membrane is completely waterproof. It is impermeable to the outside elements (rain, snow, moisture, etc.) and allows ideal ventilation, allowing the shoe to breathe while keeping in your warmth. "These versatile models allow you to ride your bike while keeping your feet completely dry. The sole has also been redesigned for winter use", says Giovanni Fogal, brand manager at fizik. More versatile than ever, the X5 outsole was redesigned for a better grip and more traction in slippery winter conditions.

In addition to the materials, the ARTICA GTX shoes are equipped with the BOA® closure system. This intelligent and patented system allows you to quickly put on and take off your shoes while keeping your gloves on. The classic laces are replaced by a stainless-steel wire that is connected to a mechanical knob that allows you to tighten, lock and loosen the laces. 

This combination of the GORE-TEX membrane and the BOA system, along with a revised design, makes the TERRA ARTICA GTX models unique on the market. 

The new model is offered in two unisex colors (grape and black), with sizes ranging from 36 to 48.


Specifications:
GORE-TEX insulated Koala membrane
Fleece lining
High density PU upper + Ripstop fabric
L6 BOA® dial D adjustment system
X5 nylon outsole with rubber treads, 5" stiffness rating
Weight: 432 g
Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
TERRA: All-terrain series, designed to take you beyond your limits
OFF-ROAD: Designed and built for off-road performance, from singletrack to gravel roads and everything in between

All pictures by fizik.

Posted In:
Fizik


