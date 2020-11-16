Fizik Launches the Alpaca Tool Carrier to Quickly Store Tools Under Your Saddle

Fizik has released a new discreet tool storage solution that mounts onto the underside of their Terra and Gravity MTB Alpaca saddles.
The handily named Alpaca Tool Carrier fits onto Fizik's Terra and Gravity MTB Alpaca saddles using a single bolt at the rear and comes with a small twelve tool multi-tool and space for two CO2 cartridges. Also, the design of the storage device means you can still utilise the full length of your dropper post and it won't get in the way of the battery if you are running an AXS Reverb dropper.
The mini multi-tool contains 2-8mm hex keys, both a T10 and T25 Torx Phillips and flathead screwdrivers and an adaptor to use CO2 cartridges. Fizik also claims there is some extra stash space for some zip ties and a couple of other smaller items that you might need while out for a ride.
The Alpaca Tool Carrier will cost $40 and you can find out more here
