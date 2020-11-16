Fizik Launches the Alpaca Tool Carrier to Quickly Store Tools Under Your Saddle

Nov 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Fizik has released a new discreet tool storage solution that mounts onto the underside of their Terra and Gravity MTB Alpaca saddles.

The handily named Alpaca Tool Carrier fits onto Fizik's Terra and Gravity MTB Alpaca saddles using a single bolt at the rear and comes with a small twelve tool multi-tool and space for two CO2 cartridges. Also, the design of the storage device means you can still utilise the full length of your dropper post and it won't get in the way of the battery if you are running an AXS Reverb dropper.

The mini multi-tool contains 2-8mm hex keys, both a T10 and T25 Torx Phillips and flathead screwdrivers and an adaptor to use CO2 cartridges. Fizik also claims there is some extra stash space for some zip ties and a couple of other smaller items that you might need while out for a ride.




The Alpaca Tool Carrier will cost $40 and you can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 If this exists in a non-proprietary arrangement, post a link and I'll buy it right now
  • 1 0
 There are many concealed tools but the day I discovered I could mount my Dakine hotlaps pouch on the rear of my saddle rails and it did not interfere with my dropper was a revaluation. Seat storage is where its at.
  • 2 0
 Tire Buzz to C02 Turbo Boost!
  • 1 0
 I'm gonna upgrade my CO2 to N2O and really get moving.

