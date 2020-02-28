Fizik Releases $400 3-D Printed Saddle

Feb 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Looking like the honeycomb of an extra-terrestrial bee, this Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle first caught our attention at Eurobike, but now we finally have concrete details on the saddle and the technology behind it as it has been fully released to the public.

We got to have a good squish of the mesh at the Fizik booth at Eurobike.

The carbon body we have seen before from Fizik's existing Antares Versus Evo 00, but the interesting bit here is the 3D printed mesh that lies over the top. This has been created in partnership with a Silicon Valley company called Carbon and Fizik claims it is the first-ever 3-D printed saddle. Carbon use a process called Digital Light Synthesis that uses "digital ultraviolet light projection, oxygen-permeable optics, and programmable liquid resins" to create a mesh that sits on top of the saddle.

So why go to all this trouble for just a saddle? Fizik claims its all about having a much higher level of tunability than a traditional saddle. The mesh is softer in some parts of the saddle than others with various zones designed for comfort or support. Fizik goes so far as to say it has four distinct zones that have been created based on different bike geometries, riding positions, and riding styles. Down the line, this technology could be used to tune a saddle to each individual rider by taking biodynamic information during a fitting session.


Fizik have been testing the saddle with its pro road teams and have apparently also subjected it to "the most severe tests, simulating accelerated weathering, UV aging and wear resistance." They claim that the mesh can be cleaned inside and out simply using a hose.

The saddle is available in 2 widths - 139mm (claimed weight 147grams) or 146mm (claimed weight 154 grams). It will retail at £369.99 / $399.00 / €390.00.

Fizik aren't the only brand using this technology, and Specialized also have their own version of a lattice saddle on the way too; there's more info on that saddle, here.

 Fart dissipating mesh technology is worth any price.

