Fizik Releases New Ergolace Gore-Tex Shoes

Just in time for the arrival of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, Fizik has added two new Gore-Tex liner equipped shoes to their lineup. The Ergolace GTX is available in clipless or flat pedal versions, both with a simple lace-up design that has the laces slightly offset to the outside of the shoe for what Fizik says is a more ergonomic fit.
It's a little surprising to see that the shoes use a low-top design - as wet-weather riders know, that Gore-Tex liner won't do much once water splashes over the top of the cuff. The liner should help keep feet dry when riding in the rain, though; just avoid those extra-deep puddles.
Terra Ergolace GTX Details
• Gore-Tex Prism 3L membrane
• Clipless and flat pedal options
• Ripstop fabric
• X2 outsole: nylon shank, EVA midsole and Vibram tread, stiffness index 3
• Claimed weight: 389 g
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• MSRP: $209.99 USD
• fizik.com
Fizik does have the Terra Artica GTX
in their lineup, which has a mid-top design, light insulation, and a Gore-Tex liner. I'm a fan of that shoe, although it's geared more towards the XC / gravel world - I'd love to see a version with a flatter, more aggressive outsole, the ideal configuration for those extra-wet and muddy winter rides.
Getting back to the Ergolace GTX, the clipless model has an extended cleat track to accommodate a wide range of rider preferences, while the flat pedal version uses a Vibram sole with a series of rectangular lugs around the midfoot that are intended to sit around the pedal pins to provide more grip.
The shoe's upper is constructed from a ripstop fabric, and there's a laminated toe cap and side reinforcements for additional protection.
The Ergolace GTX is available in sizes 36 - 48, with half sizes available between 37 to 47, and retails for $210 USD.
