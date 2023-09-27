Fizik Releases New Ergolace Gore-Tex Shoes

Just in time for the arrival of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, Fizik has added two new Gore-Tex liner equipped shoes to their lineup. The Ergolace GTX is available in clipless or flat pedal versions, both with a simple lace-up design that has the laces slightly offset to the outside of the shoe for what Fizik says is a more ergonomic fit.



It's a little surprising to see that the shoes use a low-top design - as wet-weather riders know, that Gore-Tex liner won't do much once water splashes over the top of the cuff. The liner should help keep feet dry when riding in the rain, though; just avoid those extra-deep puddles.



Terra Ergolace GTX Details



• Gore-Tex Prism 3L membrane

• Clipless and flat pedal options

• Ripstop fabric

• X2 outsole: nylon shank, EVA midsole and Vibram tread, stiffness index 3

• Claimed weight: 389 g

• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

• MSRP: $209.99 USD

• fizik.com

