Cotic Bikes Heads Up Wales' Highest Mountain - Video

Apr 26, 2018
by cy-cotic  
FlareMAX on Snowdon

by cy-cotic
Snowdon on a Cotic FlareMAX

We took the FlareMAX up a mountain. Snowdon in the spring, just before the bike curfew kicks in and it was a dream. Big wheels, tough tyres, zero punctures, perfect views, epic wind, no people and a beer at the top. Perfect.

With 120mm of rear travel, boulder smoothing 29" wheels and tough Reynolds tubing combined with Longshot geometry, the FlareMAX is the perfect machine for a short spin or an epic adventure. And everything in between. A mountain bike in every sense. Book at test ride at www.cotic.co.uk/demo today.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Dope video...but you probably shouldn't have told me how not high the peak is. ????
  • + 1
 Yewwwwwww!! Da boyz done did it!! How long until we see a WC rider on one? Or is that a Longshot?

