Cotic Bikes Heads Up Wales' Highest Mountain - Video

We took the FlareMAX up a mountain. Snowdon in the spring, just before the bike curfew kicks in and it was a dream. Big wheels, tough tyres, zero punctures, perfect views, epic wind, no people and a beer at the top. Perfect.With 120mm of rear travel, boulder smoothing 29" wheels and tough Reynolds tubing combined with Longshot geometry, the FlareMAX is the perfect machine for a short spin or an epic adventure. And everything in between. A mountain bike in every sense. Book at test ride at www.cotic.co.uk/demo today.