Flat Out Days is just around the corner. This year's riders list and the build video make it look like there's another insane festival before us.The BATT crew boys built an additional whip-off line for Saturday's whip-offs. There are many bike and non-bike activities at the festival during the day. And there are so many insane riders joining us.Every year we are excited to see happy faces on and around the big line and we are really looking forward to next week’s sessions!