Flat Pedal Shoe Review: Ride Concepts vs Scott vs Shimano vs Five Ten

Five Ten's Stealth rubber formula changed the game for flat pedal riders. Only then did we start to see a resurgence of flat pedal maniacs like Nathan Rennie, Chris Kovarik, and Sam Hill start to dominate the first decade of the millennium. Without their success, may have missed out on Five Ten's entrance into mountain biking. Remember, Intense actually licensed the rubber first but had difficulties keeping their shoes on the market.



Not a whole lot has changed since then either. The rubber is basically the same and the shoes are a hybrid between a soft hiking boot and a totally flat skateboard shoe. Make no mistake though, the Impact Pros are built for mountain biking and cater to the gravity side of the sport with a protective toe cap, traditional laces, and no extra flashy features.



Details



• Stealth S1 rubber

• Quick-dry synthetic

• Impact resistance PORON reinforced toe box

• Compression-molded PU midsole

• Sizes: 6-15

• Weight: 539 grams (size 42, per shoe)

• MSRP: $160 USD

• adidas.com

