Flat Pedals Win Medals & 3 More Things We Learned from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

The Enduro World Cup kicked off the 2023 season with some incredible racing at Maydena Bike Park. Despite some live timing issues we were treated to and exciting race as the Australian riders proved dominant, flat pedals won medals, and some of the best World Cup downhill riders provided a real threat to the usual enduro pros. Here are a few of the things we spotted from the Enduro World Cup season opener.
Flat Pedals do Win Medals
The king of flat pedals Sam Hill may not have been racing last weekend, but we saw flat pedals return to the podium of the Elite Men's racing as Dan Booker took 2nd and Connor Fearon 3rd. Morgane Charre proved once again flat pedals can be fast as she matched her 2022 EWS overall result with a 2nd place just behind Isabeau Courdurier. Flat pedals also manage to rack up a couple of stage wins alongside the race medals, as Dan Booker took a first stage victory, while Morgane Charre managed to come out victorious on the incredibly long stage six.
Australian Riders Dominate the Men's Podiums
It's not unusual to see local or even riders from the same country as a race having a great result, but Maydena really shone a light on the incredible talent coming from Australia as it produced five of the top six Elite Men and all three podium positions in the U21 Men's racing. In the Elite Men's racing it was an incredible result to see Luke Meier-Smith take home the top position at his first Elite level enduro race. Luke is an amazing talent on the bike securing a top 20 in the 2022 World Cup DH overall with a 6th-place finish at Vallnord.
While it is no surprise to see him doing well after winning the 2022 U21 EWS title, he is the first U21 rider to move up to Elites and win their first race. For those saying that knowledge of the tracks was an advantage, keep in mind there were quite a few riders who have been riding and racing in the area over the past few weeks including Yeti Factory team riders Richie Rude, Slawomir Lukasik and Bex Baraona. The 2023 series stays in Australia for round two this weekend so it will be a test for the rest of the field to see if they have an answer to the current crop of Australian talent on home turf.
DH Riders on Top
Not many riders can switch disciplines and be a threat for the win but the racing in Maydena saw Troy Brosnan and Vali Höll in the running for top results at what is their second international enduro event. Alongside Troy and Vali the top of race results featured more DH racers with Connor Fearon, Dan Booker and even the Meier-Smith brothers taking on both disciplines successfully.
Dan Booker, Connor Fearon and the Meier-Smith brothers have been swapping between downhill and enduro for a while but it is a big surprise to see Troy and Vali taking to enduro so easily to score some great results. Vali Höll may have ended the day in 10th place, but before a small crash on stage five she was very much in the running for the overall win in a tight race against Isabeau Courdurier. Vali even managed to take two stage wins, which is no small feat as the top Elite Women's field is incredibly competitive.
Aditional Stage Points Can Switch Up the Overall Standings
With the switch to World Cup status, a few new rules have been introduced for 2023, one of which is extra points being awarded for top stage results (stage points table can be viewed here
). The aim of this is said to create tighter and more exciting racing and hopefully closer overall title fights. During the 2023 season a stage win will award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position.
When it came to what effect this has on the overall standings it appears that for the most part not many riders actually changed positions, but for a few it really changed the results. Vali Höll and Jesse Melamed saw the biggest changes in their outcomes as Vali rose from 10th position to 7th, Jesse moved from 19th to 11th place. Interestingyling we noticed that the stage points can not only improve a rider's fortunes but also give them a worse result in the overall. An example of this is Martin Maes who finished the day in 14 but once the adjustments are made to include stage points he drops to 16th in the overall.
We saw something similar in the EWS with Queen and Pro stages giving additional points, the change to having this on every stage could make things quite interesting and as seen with Jesse's result help to bump up riders that may have done well on a few stages but finished lower at the end of the race.
