Flat Pedals Win Medals & 3 More Things We Learned from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023



It's not unusual to see local or even riders from the same country as a race having a great result, but Maydena really shone a light on the incredible talent coming from Australia as it produced five of the top six Elite Men and all three podium positions in the U21 Men's racing. In the Elite Men's racing it was an incredible result to see Luke Meier-Smith take home the top position at his first Elite level enduro race. Luke is an amazing talent on the bike securing a top 20 in the 2022 World Cup DH overall with a 6th-place finish at Vallnord.



While it is no surprise to see him doing well after winning the 2022 U21 EWS title, he is the first U21 rider to move up to Elites and win their first race. For those saying that knowledge of the tracks was an advantage, keep in mind there were quite a few riders who have been riding and racing in the area over the past few weeks including Yeti Factory team riders Richie Rude, Slawomir Lukasik and Bex Baraona. The 2023 series stays in Australia for round two this weekend so it will be a test for the rest of the field to see if they have an answer to the current crop of Australian talent on home turf.

