Flat Pedals Win Medals & 3 More Things We Learned from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

With the switch to World Cup status, a few new rules have been introduced for 2023, one of which is extra points being awarded for top stage results (stage points table can be viewed here ). The aim of this is said to create tighter and more exciting racing and hopefully closer overall title fights. During the 2023 season a stage win will award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position.When it came to what effect this has on the overall standings it appears that for the most part not many riders actually changed positions, but for a few it really changed the results. Vali Höll and Jesse Melamed saw the biggest changes in their outcomes as Vali rose from 10th position to 7th, Jesse moved from 19th to 11th place. Interestingyling we noticed that the stage points can not only improve a rider's fortunes but also give them a worse result in the overall. An example of this is Martin Maes who finished the day in 14 but once the adjustments are made to include stage points he drops to 16th in the overall.