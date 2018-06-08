PINKBIKE TECH

Flo Payet's XXL Mondraker Summum - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
BIKE CHECK
Flo Payet's
Mondraker Summum

Flo Payet is one of the tallest racers on the World Cup DH circuit – at 6' 6” even an XL frame is typically too small for him. For that reason, Mondraker created him an XXL front triangle, then attached it to the stock Summum rear end.

It's somewhat surprising to see Flo back on 27.5” wheels after racing at Fort William on a 29” wheeled prototype, but it turns out that he wasn't happy with the suspension feel of that bike. The geometry was well suited to his lanky build, but Flo said it felt like the rear end was getting hung up and slowing the bike down, which isn't what you want when you're trying to win a race. At the moment he feels faster on the smaller-wheeled bike, so that's what he'll be racing on this weekend.

There's a month in between Leogang and the fourth World Cup round in Val di Sole, time that Flo and many of the other World Cup racers will be using to work on bike setup and get things ready to roll for the remainder of the season.


Flo Payet.
Florent Payet // Voul Voul Racing
Age: 31
Hometown: Réunion Island, France
Height: 6' 6" / 197 cm
Weight: 176 lb / 80 kg
Instagram: @flopayet


bigquotesI feel comfortable on the bike – I can move as I want, and I feel more in the middle compared to a classic extra large."Flo Payet

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
The SR Suntour Rux has been equipped with a custom damper cartridge that provides increased high-speed compression.
Flo's Summum Details

Frame: Aluminum, custom front triangle
Wheel size: 27.5"
Rear travel: 205mm
Wheelbase: 1340mm
Head angle: 62-degrees
Shock: SR Suntour
Fork: SR Suntour Rux, 73 psi,
Wheels: Mavic Deemax
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary (r) / Dirty Dan (f)
Drivetrain: Sram XO1 DH / Race Face SixC cranks
Brakes: Formula Cura
Cockpit: Reverse Components

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
The distance from the front axle to the bottom bracket is 880mm.

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Even tall guys trim their bars down, but in this case Flo chopped 10mm off his custom 820mm Reverse bars, bringing the total width down to a mere 810mm.
Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
A 63mm stem from Reverse adds a little more room in the cockpit, and a -1 headset cup slackens the head angle to 62-degrees.

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Florent has been working with SR Suntour on various projects for the last three years, including the development of a new DH air shock.


Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Formula Cura brakes and ODI Elite lock-on grips.

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
The bike uses a stock Summum rear end, with the chainstay length set to the longest 460mm position. According to Florent, he's comfortable with that number, but is interested in trying something even longer.

Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
SRAM's X01 derailleur and 7-speed cassette are paired with Race Face's carbon SixC cranks.


Flo Payet Mondraker Summum
Add one more hole in the downtube and you might be able to fit a water bottle cage in there...


MENTIONS: @Odigrips, @SRSuntour, @schwalbe, @raceface


25 Comments

  • + 6
 Great to see! As a tall rider myself I am glad to see more and more options for us, especially given the progression of the industry. Lots of long travel 29er options getting longer and longer, that suits me just fine at 6'7''!
  • + 3
 Take a look at the Bird AM9.
  • + 5
 Sick bike for a sick boy !!!!! come on Flo !
  • + 1
 So what’s the reach on this bad boy ? 500mm? The bike looks long but in reality (if it is 500mm) it’s not actually that big for someone of his size.
  • + 1
 So wait, is he 6'5" or 6'6"? I mean he's very tall either way, just the text and insert contradict each other.
  • + 5
 He's 6' 5.5", so right in the middle.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Ah, rounding errors. Floating point precision, eh?
  • + 1
 @Hwulex: should read 6' 5 - 1/2"
  • + 1
 Pole/nikolai longer/longer, and muck balanced, however that bike looks ok, despite 60mm stem
  • + 1
 Someone sounds like a candidate for a Pole DH bike.
  • + 1
 In 5 years this will be a standard size for most brands for XL frames.
  • + 1
 Is that bigger than the Pole Machine200?
Biiiiiig
  • + 4
 20mm shorter :0
  • + 1
 @Protato: haha thats insane
  • + 1
 I would really like to know the geometry!
  • + 1
 Well... I guess the pole Machine 200 is not the longest DH bike anymore...
  • + 3
 this bike is 20mm shorter.
  • + 2
 Only 2 piston rear?!
  • + 2
 And in the front!

Also, the brake bracket says 455mm while the dropout chip says 460... what's up with that?
  • + 1
 And an only 2 piston front as well!! They are probably plenty powerful.
  • + 2
 @Primoz: the secret behind winning World Cups is not braking that much Wink
  • + 1
 He's super tall but he's also super thin... I'd be willing to bet he doesn't weight that much compared to some of the other riders (Gee for instance) so the single piston might be enough.
  • + 1
 XXL... Music to my ears.
  • + 1
 i can't stop drooling
  • + 1
 Longer than mine.





