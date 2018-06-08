Flo Payet's XXL Mondraker Summum - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Flo Payet is one of the tallest racers on the World Cup DH circuit – at 6' 6” even an XL frame is typically too small for him. For that reason, Mondraker created him an XXL front triangle, then attached it to the stock Summum rear end.



It's somewhat surprising to see Flo back on 27.5” wheels after racing at Fort William on a 29” wheeled prototype, but it turns out that he wasn't happy with the suspension feel of that bike. The geometry was well suited to his lanky build, but Flo said it felt like the rear end was getting hung up and slowing the bike down, which isn't what you want when you're trying to win a race. At the moment he feels faster on the smaller-wheeled bike, so that's what he'll be racing on this weekend.



There's a month in between Leogang and the fourth World Cup round in Val di Sole, time that Flo and many of the other World Cup racers will be using to work on bike setup and get things ready to roll for the remainder of the season.







Florent Payet // Voul Voul Racing

Age: 31

Hometown: Réunion Island, France

Height: 6' 6" / 197 cm

Weight: 176 lb / 80 kg

Instagram: @flopayet

//31Réunion Island, France6' 6" / 197 cm176 lb / 80 kg