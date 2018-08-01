Float Plane Crash on Tyaughton Lake in the South Chilcotin Mountains

With news reports of a float plane crash early this afternoon on Tyaughton Lake with one fatality, one missing person and one injured person being transported to hospital, there were questions from the mountain bike community about whether it was a Tyax Adventures plane, the operation that mountain bikers from around the world have used to get into the South Chilcotin Mountains. However, this release on Tyax Adventures' Facebook page
says otherwise.
PRESS RELEASE: Tyax Adventures
Thank you to all those who have contacted us with concern about the news of a float plane incident in the Gold Bridge area of BC.
We can only confirm this was not a Tyax Adventures / Tyax Air plane nor connected to Tyax Adventures.
With over 20 years experience flying in the South Chilcotin our operations continue as normal with no impact.
We have no further information at this time and hope anyone involved or affected is safe and well. Please see this news story
for updates.
Our thoughts go out to the people involved in the incident and their families and friends. We will update with more information once we have it.
0 Comments
Post a Comment