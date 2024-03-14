FloBikes Partners With Warner Bros. Discovery To Broadcast World Cup Events For Canadians

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new sublicense partnership with FloSports for coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Canada.
FloBikes will be covering nearly 200 cycling events with nearly 450 stages of live cycling throughout the year. In addition to World Cup racing, the full calendar of races on FloBikes includes the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta Espana, UCI World Tour, UCI Track Champions League, Paris Roubaix, the Flanders Classics series of events, as well as various BMX and Cyclocross races. You can see the list of events that FloBikes will be covering in 2024 here
.
Most notably for mountain bike fans, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series will now be available through the same streaming platform as the UCI World Championships, which FloBikes already had the broadcast rights for.
|We are delighted to partner with FloSports to leverage our unrivalled global rights portfolio to provide cycling fans in Canada with the greatest choice of live races, from the world’s biggest events, featuring the best riders on the planet.
Our world-class production and cycling expertise coupled with the accessibility and reach of the FloSports platform in Canada is an incredibly powerful proposition for consumers. We know Canadian cycling fans will enjoy the benefits of having all the races they love in one place and we look forward to providing a year-round content offer by working with FloSports.—Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe
|Combining this WBD Sports portfolio with ours provides cycling fans the ultimate destination to view the world’s very best races all in one place - there’s no need to go anywhere else. It also advances our mission to grow the sport as we make FloBikes the ultimate authority in cycling.—Ryan Fenton, Director of Global Rights and Acquisitions at FloSports
The announcement follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to bring its live cycling portfolio onto Max in the US
through its B/R Sports Add-On.
A monthly FloBikes pass is $29.99 CDN and an annual pass is $12.50 CDN a month ($150 CDN for the year).
