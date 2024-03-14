FloBikes Partners With Warner Bros. Discovery To Broadcast World Cup Events For Canadians

Mar 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo


Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new sublicense partnership with FloSports for coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Canada.

FloBikes will be covering nearly 200 cycling events with nearly 450 stages of live cycling throughout the year. In addition to World Cup racing, the full calendar of races on FloBikes includes the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta Espana, UCI World Tour, UCI Track Champions League, Paris Roubaix, the Flanders Classics series of events, as well as various BMX and Cyclocross races. You can see the list of events that FloBikes will be covering in 2024 here.

Most notably for mountain bike fans, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series will now be available through the same streaming platform as the UCI World Championships, which FloBikes already had the broadcast rights for.

bigquotesWe are delighted to partner with FloSports to leverage our unrivalled global rights portfolio to provide cycling fans in Canada with the greatest choice of live races, from the world’s biggest events, featuring the best riders on the planet.

Our world-class production and cycling expertise coupled with the accessibility and reach of the FloSports platform in Canada is an incredibly powerful proposition for consumers. We know Canadian cycling fans will enjoy the benefits of having all the races they love in one place and we look forward to providing a year-round content offer by working with FloSports.Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe

bigquotesCombining this WBD Sports portfolio with ours provides cycling fans the ultimate destination to view the world’s very best races all in one place - there’s no need to go anywhere else. It also advances our mission to grow the sport as we make FloBikes the ultimate authority in cycling.Ryan Fenton, Director of Global Rights and Acquisitions at FloSports

The announcement follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to bring its live cycling portfolio onto Max in the US through its B/R Sports Add-On.

A monthly FloBikes pass is $29.99 CDN and an annual pass is $12.50 CDN a month ($150 CDN for the year).

photo


35 Comments
  • 48 0
 Am I the only one actively trying to reduce my subscriptions?
  • 3 0
 Target just launched their version of PRIME, add that one too!
  • 2 0
 Yes. And the cost for this is so F U C K I N stupid. 180$ for six races. Where as I pay 30$ for 17 races for motocross.
  • 25 0
 To stop people from pirating, you have to offer a better service than the pirates.
  • 2 0
 A viable alternative to parrots
  • 1 0
 Which is why I don't pay for Sportsnet
  • 2 0
 Flo are not known for providing a better service than pirates when it comes to grappling sports coverage.
  • 25 1
 The only Warner Brother I want to see broadcasting is Rob Warner.
  • 6 0
 Coverage was garbage when I got it to watch some cyclocross and road racing. Some events were in the local native language or just ambient sound with no way of changing. If you signed up for a year, which was the only option at the time there was no way to cancel.
  • 2 1
 so you're saying you would actually watch anything other than DH?
  • 3 0
 @workingclasswhore: believe it or not yes. But I’m skeptical on whether the coverage is worth it based on past expierencr
  • 9 0
 The pro of 'save $210 a year' for the annual subscription is a bit of a joke, at least in my eyes
  • 5 0
 the monthly pricing is absurd.
  • 5 0
 They’re expecting money to Flo out of people’s pockets for this?! No thanks
  • 2 0
 It’s not only cycling fans WB / Discovery are screwing over there currently doing the same to game developers buy removing games made by independents and published by their Adult swim company from platforms and refusing to hand return the datA to the original developers.

It also means if you purchased one of the games you’ll no longer be able to play it.

www.techdirt.com/2024/03/12/warner-bros-discovery-disappears-games-people-already-purchased/#:~:text=The%20firm%20has%20killed%20and,and%20anime%20studio%20Rooster%20Teeth.
  • 1 0
 So I was lamenting to my father that I didn't want to pay for a lot of FloBikes' second tier road racing content just so I could watch downhill. He said, actually he wouldn't mind watching a certain amount of second tier road racing as, at 92, he has a reasonable amount of free time, and you can really get into the spirit of a midweek Belgian classic for example, if you can pay attention to it over several hours, But now we see that FloBikes actually has a bunch of first tier road racing, so this may well be worthwhile.
  • 1 0
 I’ve had Flobikes for a few years and it always frustrates me as only one device can watch via your account at a time. Your feed shuts down when someone logs in from another device. For the amount you pay it would be nice if it could have multiple viewers similar to Netflix, Prime, etc…
  • 1 0
 If you're a fan of road cycling (as I am) then this is pretty excellent...all the big races in one place rather than several platforms.

I guess for me it all boils down to who the commentators are (in both MTB and road coverage)?
  • 4 0
 so is daprela leaving canyon just not getting acknowledged today? surprised we havent seen an article...
  • 1 0
 Frenchies and Germans tend to be like oil and water. Weird one.
  • 1 0
 GCN+ was what - $6/month? This is more than double that, if you get the annual sub. Up from $0 on RBTV two years ago. A bitter pill. Don't think I can justify this. I'll just save that cash to go to MSA once every few years to experience it in person.
  • 4 0
 ooof
  • 1 0
 what other sports / entertainment is on offer here? who would pay this to watch DH racing? clearly I'm not their target audience, I honestly do not know who is?
  • 1 0
 All the major road and cyclocross races. Uci bmx world cups
  • 3 0
 just let RedBull take over for Christ sake....
  • 1 0
 For US road race fans Max+VPN+SBS Australia is the winning combo. Has everything Flo Sports has at much less plus Max Has MotoGP and World Sports cars.
  • 1 0
 Sign up and you could be entitled to a partial refund from a future class-action lawsuit!

fsrenewalsettlement.com

FloBikes is terrible.
  • 2 0
 I think I'll carry on watching the races at cycling-tiz for £0.00 per month, thanks.
  • 1 0
 discovery+ in germany is 6€ a month. for tons of sports. its really cool. but 30$ is a joke
  • 3 0
 Flo Sports is garbage.
  • 1 0
 Just effing great. Let's offer the worst possible option to watch mountain bike racing. Flo Bikes is overpriced garbage.
  • 1 0
 At least there is an option now. Expensive, but an option.
  • 1 0
 It gets me the World cups plus the TdF. I will allow.
  • 1 0
 Yarrrrr! Land lubbin' scallywags!
  • 1 0
 they are haveing a joke







