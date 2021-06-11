Florent Payet Out of Leogang World Cup After a Course Pole Struck his Genitals

Hey everyone, just a quick update on what happened to me today.



Everything was coming together nicely, I was really happy with the track and was enjoying riding the steep mud sections. Then the drama came.



I went out of the track on a fast section about 30 seconds into the track. I was trying find some more speed somewhere else than in the wood and simply rode into a pole. I had probably done this a thousand times in the last 16 years that I have been racing World Cups. Normally I just bounce off and keep going.



This time it was a bit different. The pole came back and whipped straight between my legs. It hit me with an unbelievable amount of pain. I still managed to ride my bike quite well down to the bottom of the track, but when I got to the pit the pain got really bad. We had a check down my trousers and there was lots of blood and some spare parts were hanging out that should have been tucked away safely. I needed to get to a hospital urgently.



The doctors performed emergency surgery to save them and get them back in place and to save the chance to have children… The surgery was a success and the boys are back where they should be.



I will need to wait and see what this experience has actually done to me emotionally as I was very close to losing them… This is the first time I have needed surgery without actually crashing on my bike and it has been a scary experience.



I will keep the updates coming regarding my situation over the next few days, and let everyone know about my recovery when I have more information. — Florent Payet