Florent Payet Out of Leogang World Cup After a Course Pole Struck his Genitals

In an incident that can only be described as the absolute worst-case scenario, Florent Payet will not be racing in the Leogang World Cup after a course marking pole struck his genitals. The incident happened yesterday in training and the French rider had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Flo didn't even crash and riders hitting poles on the course is a regular occurrence but it sounds like he got incredibly unlucky as this one flicked back at just the wrong angle and did some serious damage to his undercarriage. Payet was apparently very close to losing his ability to have children but an emergency surgery has apparently put everything back where it needs to be.
The story is pretty wild so we'll let Payet tell it himself:
|Hey everyone, just a quick update on what happened to me today.
Everything was coming together nicely, I was really happy with the track and was enjoying riding the steep mud sections. Then the drama came.
I went out of the track on a fast section about 30 seconds into the track. I was trying find some more speed somewhere else than in the wood and simply rode into a pole. I had probably done this a thousand times in the last 16 years that I have been racing World Cups. Normally I just bounce off and keep going.
This time it was a bit different. The pole came back and whipped straight between my legs. It hit me with an unbelievable amount of pain. I still managed to ride my bike quite well down to the bottom of the track, but when I got to the pit the pain got really bad. We had a check down my trousers and there was lots of blood and some spare parts were hanging out that should have been tucked away safely. I needed to get to a hospital urgently.
The doctors performed emergency surgery to save them and get them back in place and to save the chance to have children… The surgery was a success and the boys are back where they should be.
I will need to wait and see what this experience has actually done to me emotionally as I was very close to losing them… This is the first time I have needed surgery without actually crashing on my bike and it has been a scary experience.
I will keep the updates coming regarding my situation over the next few days, and let everyone know about my recovery when I have more information.—Florent Payet
We're wishing Flo the best of luck in his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon. Flo told us that the surgery went well and he is now just waiting to see how long he will have to be in recovery before riding again. We will update you on his condition as it progresses.
Wayne Shelford was caught at the bottom of a ruck 20 minutes into the game, losing four teeth, and sustained a large tear to his scrotum courtesy of a stray French boot.
Incredibly, Shelford had his injury stitched on the sideline and played on until deep into the second half, when a knock to the head left him concussed and unable to continue.
Payet: Correct.
Doctor: We can fix that. What size was it?
*hides
