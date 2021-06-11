Florent Payet Out of Leogang World Cup After a Course Pole Struck his Genitals

Jun 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

In an incident that can only be described as the absolute worst-case scenario, Florent Payet will not be racing in the Leogang World Cup after a course marking pole struck his genitals. The incident happened yesterday in training and the French rider had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Flo didn't even crash and riders hitting poles on the course is a regular occurrence but it sounds like he got incredibly unlucky as this one flicked back at just the wrong angle and did some serious damage to his undercarriage. Payet was apparently very close to losing his ability to have children but an emergency surgery has apparently put everything back where it needs to be.

The story is pretty wild so we'll let Payet tell it himself:

bigquotesHey everyone, just a quick update on what happened to me today.

Everything was coming together nicely, I was really happy with the track and was enjoying riding the steep mud sections. Then the drama came.

I went out of the track on a fast section about 30 seconds into the track. I was trying find some more speed somewhere else than in the wood and simply rode into a pole. I had probably done this a thousand times in the last 16 years that I have been racing World Cups. Normally I just bounce off and keep going.

This time it was a bit different. The pole came back and whipped straight between my legs. It hit me with an unbelievable amount of pain. I still managed to ride my bike quite well down to the bottom of the track, but when I got to the pit the pain got really bad. We had a check down my trousers and there was lots of blood and some spare parts were hanging out that should have been tucked away safely. I needed to get to a hospital urgently.

The doctors performed emergency surgery to save them and get them back in place and to save the chance to have children… The surgery was a success and the boys are back where they should be.

I will need to wait and see what this experience has actually done to me emotionally as I was very close to losing them… This is the first time I have needed surgery without actually crashing on my bike and it has been a scary experience.

I will keep the updates coming regarding my situation over the next few days, and let everyone know about my recovery when I have more information.Florent Payet

We're wishing Flo the best of luck in his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon. Flo told us that the surgery went well and he is now just waiting to see how long he will have to be in recovery before riding again. We will update you on his condition as it progresses.

40 Comments

  • 21 0
 Poley shit! Reading that definitely made me wince. Glad Flo and the lads are right.
  • 1 0
 Sometimes when you cut the course, the course cuts back! Glad he'll recover. I've never read such a traumatizing headline.
  • 10 0
 This why Yoann always carries a spare
  • 7 0
 If it was Danny Hart a priest would be giving the pole its last rites. Ouch get well soon Florent!!
  • 8 0
 That accident was nuts! Get well soon.
  • 6 0
 Balls out racing. Literally.
  • 4 2
 Second hardest man in sport, after this guy:

Wayne Shelford was caught at the bottom of a ruck 20 minutes into the game, losing four teeth, and sustained a large tear to his scrotum courtesy of a stray French boot.

Incredibly, Shelford had his injury stitched on the sideline and played on until deep into the second half, when a knock to the head left him concussed and unable to continue.
  • 1 0
 Pfffft weak man couldn't keep going after a conky, why are we talking about him?
  • 5 0
 I'm just here for the puns.
  • 4 0
 He really should have gotten Leo Kokkonen to write the press release about how he broke his pole
  • 4 0
 Doctor: You lost your what?
Payet: Correct.
Doctor: We can fix that. What size was it?
  • 5 0
 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
  • 4 0
 Holy smokes. So glad this incident turned out well in the end... Wish you a speedy recovery, phisically and mentally!
  • 3 0
 This freaks me out, like the really bad crash of Cedric Gracia at the megavalanche La Réunion
  • 1 0
 Scariest thing I've seen on video, just after the train gap fail where the dude almost falls on the rails
  • 4 0
 Pole Bikes Marketing Team

*hides
  • 2 0
 No single injury brings men more together than seeing a fellow man take one to the jewels! Cheers to mini-Florians riding WC's 20 years from now!
  • 2 0
 *mini-Flos... Damn autocorrect
  • 3 0
 Ouch. Get well soon, man.
  • 3 0
 Seems like a reasonable reason fo sit this one out.
  • 7 0
 doubt he'll be sitting anywhere for a while
  • 5 0
 I don't think sitting is an option . . . .
  • 4 0
 Holy balls!
  • 1 0
 God damn! I thought I had bad luck. Take the summer off brah! Next 6 months should be strictly BJs. Not much of a life with no twig n berries...
  • 2 0
 I desperately try to make up a pun, but I really am at a loss for...words
  • 2 0
 That's the problem with the size of those balls...
  • 2 0
 Just imagine if that happened to Danny Hart!
  • 2 0
 Leatt will now be marketing the Nutsacker 1.0
  • 2 0
 He did nut see that coming!
  • 2 0
 This is every lads worst nightmare!
  • 1 0
 "How can he ride with balls like this?"
  • 1 0
 Headline straight from The Sun.
  • 1 0
 Accept: Balls to the wall…man
  • 2 0
 Oh, bollocks.
  • 1 0
 I think he dropped a bollock on this one.
  • 1 0
 Nutty
  • 1 0
 Rubs lamp
  • 1 0
 here for the comments...
  • 1 0
 Rip balls
  • 1 0
 Sweet jebus!

Post a Comment



